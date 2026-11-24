As a 33-year-old officer with the Environmental Military Police in Minas Gerais, Brazil, Lieutenant Bernardo Bax spends his days shutting down illegal gold mines, enforcing fishing bans and going after people who keep wild birds in cages. But the side of his work that has won him more than 440,000 followers on Instagram, is much gentler: four baby toucans perched in his lap, a tiny owlet he named Fernanda, and a macaw that couldn’t stop playing with his mustache.
The clip that made many people fall for him shows a baby anteater orphaned after its mother was hit by a car. Instead of waiting in a transport box, the little one crawled inside Bax’s tactical vest, curled up against his chest and took a nap, as if it had decided a police officer would do just fine as a replacement parent. The cute moments are only half of what keeps viewers coming back. The lieutenant uses each rescue to teach something, from why the anteater wanted to cling to him to what you should do if you find a chick that has fallen from its nest.
Scroll down to see some of the sweetest rescues Bax and his team have shared, and tell us in the comments which of these little patients you’d happily let nap in your jacket.
More info: Instagram
#1
12points
#2
Caju and Snow
10points
#3
Toucans may look made for the tropics, but their chicks are poorly equipped for a downpour. When heavy rain knocked two young toucans out of their nest, Lieutenant Bernardo Bax was called in to collect them, oversized yellow beaks, black-and-white feathers and all. He later explained why storms are such a threat at this age. Adult plumage repels water, but young birds soak through quickly, which leaves them exposed to cold, illness, drowning and predators. His advice for anyone who finds a fallen chick is simple: check whether the parents are nearby, don’t take it home or try to feed it, and call the authorities.
10points
#4
Few Brazilian birds are as hard to ignore as the blue-and-yellow macaw, with its bright plumage and loud personality. Those same looks make it a target for illegal trade, which is why Lieutenant Bernardo Bax keeps repeating one point: a bird built to fly across forests doesn’t belong in someone’s living room. Protecting wildlife, he reminds his followers, isn’t only a job for the police. It’s everyone’s responsibility.
9points
#5
9points
#6
Lieutenant Bernardo Bax has a knack for making animals feel safe around him.
This time, the stars are three tiny kittens. A fluffy white one balances on his shoulder, a little black one rests in his arms, and the third stays pressed against his chest.
This time, the stars are three tiny kittens. A fluffy white one balances on his shoulder, a little black one rests in his arms, and the third stays pressed against his chest.
8points
#7
“It was such a wonderful experience to meet this little guy and be able to help him! He kept nibbling on my arm the entire way. It reminded us just how special it is to help animals and protect nature! We also hope people become more aware of the devastating impact fires can have on wildlife and the environment. He was rescued from a wildfire, but sadly, his mother didn’t survive.”
8points
#8
These 11 puppies were left on the street in the cold.
7points
#9
Not every animal Lieutenant Bernardo Bax deals with is easy to love. Standing among the trees, the officer holds up a large snake, most likely a boa constrictor, and shows it to the camera with the same calm he gave a fallen owlet. Plenty of viewers would take a step back; Bax doesn’t. Boas aren’t venomous, and they earn their place in the ecosystem by keeping rodent numbers in check. Few people root for an animal like this, which is exactly why showing one up close matters.
6points
#10
Baby lesser anteaters spend their first months riding on their mothers’ backs, so when this one’s mother was hit by a car, he went looking for the next best thing. That turned out to be Lieutenant Bernardo Bax. The orphan clung to the officer’s uniform, set off to explore the police vehicle and eventually made himself at home on his lap, more curious than frightened. Bax used the video to remind drivers to respect speed limits, since the next animal on the road might have a baby depending on it.
6points
#11
Joaquim
6points
#12
5points
#13
Diana
3points
#14
3points
#15
In late October, a storm in Belo Horizonte toppled a tree onto an empty house in the Serra neighborhood, and a nest holding four toucan chicks came down with it. Their mother never returned. Neighbors found the young birds on the ground, and Lieutenant Bernardo Bax’s team picked them up and sent them to a wildlife veterinary clinic. Bax had good news for worried followers: “They’re healthy, their bellies are full, so everything’s going to be fine.”
3points
#16
Jade and Jose
3points
#17
Most rescued dogs take a while to decide whether the person holding them can be trusted. Téo skipped that part. Settled in Lieutenant Bernardo Bax’s arms, he looked less like a dog in the middle of a rescue and more like a passenger who’d just been upgraded to first class. His calm was so funny to watch that influencers began restaging the scene, each doing their best impression of a dog without a single worry.
The comment section agreed. “Guys, this dog is TOTALLY comfortable!” one person wrote. Another asked why Téo would even want a family when he was already “in Lieutenant Bernardo’s arms, being called Téo, and looking so sweet and handsome!” The joke had a catch, though: Téo really did need a home, and quickly, which is exactly why the video was posted.
The comment section agreed. “Guys, this dog is TOTALLY comfortable!” one person wrote. Another asked why Téo would even want a family when he was already “in Lieutenant Bernardo’s arms, being called Téo, and looking so sweet and handsome!” The joke had a catch, though: Téo really did need a home, and quickly, which is exactly why the video was posted.
2points
#18
Some names take days of debate. Pançudo’s took one look. The tiny puppy rescued by Lieutenant Bernardo Bax was named after his most obvious feature, a perfectly round belly, and the word translates from Portuguese as “Potbelly.”
2points
#19
Gorduxa (Chubby)
2points
#20
Gorduxa (Chubby)
2points
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