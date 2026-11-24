As a 33-year-old officer with the Environmental Military Police in Minas Gerais, Brazil, Lieutenant Bernardo Bax spends his days shutting down illegal gold mines, enforcing fishing bans and going after people who keep wild birds in cages. But the side of his work that has won him more than 440,000 followers on Instagram, is much gentler: four baby toucans perched in his lap, a tiny owlet he named Fernanda, and a macaw that couldn’t stop playing with his mustache.

The clip that made many people fall for him shows a baby anteater orphaned after its mother was hit by a car. Instead of waiting in a transport box, the little one crawled inside Bax’s tactical vest, curled up against his chest and took a nap, as if it had decided a police officer would do just fine as a replacement parent. The cute moments are only half of what keeps viewers coming back. The lieutenant uses each rescue to teach something, from why the anteater wanted to cling to him to what you should do if you find a chick that has fallen from its nest.

Scroll down to see some of the sweetest rescues Bax and his team have shared, and tell us in the comments which of these little patients you’d happily let nap in your jacket.