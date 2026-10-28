Halloween is almost here, bringing with it the usual assortment of witches, ghosts, monsters, and other spooky characters. But while these creatures are normally supposed to frighten us, cartoonist Doug Hill, publishing his work under the Laughing Hippo Studio name, has a different idea. In his comics, even the Grim Reaper has to deal with awkward situations, and supernatural beings seem to have just as many everyday problems as the rest of us. Hill has created cartoons since 1972, spending much of his career balancing his artistic pursuits with teaching. When Bored Panda previously spoke to him about his Halloween-inspired humor, he explained that spooky characters sometimes appear in his work because of the season, while other times, the ideas simply come to him.

If you've been following Bored Panda for a while, you might already be familiar with Hill's work. We've previously featured his Halloween-inspired cartoons and a collection of 100 of his best comics . Now, with spooky season in full swing, we're back with another selection of Halloween-themed illustrations from the artist.

So, if you're in the mood for some Halloween humor without the scares, scroll down to enjoy this latest collection of comics. Don't forget to upvote your favorites and let us know in the comments which spooky joke made you laugh the most!