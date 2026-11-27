Humor often comes from the difference between what people expect to hear and what they actually encounter. According to the BBC, confusing and contradictory messages can make us laugh because the brain detects a mismatch between an expected pattern and the information it receives.

This is closely connected to a psychological concept known as incongruity theory, which suggests that unexpected twists and contradictions can create amusement. People naturally make predictions while reading or listening, so when a sentence suddenly takes an unusual direction, the brain has to reconsider its interpretation. That brief moment of surprise can turn an otherwise ordinary message into something unexpectedly funny.