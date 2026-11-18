Most people who get an "Is that you?" reply aren't lying when they insist they've always believed what they're saying now. Their memory has been wired to edit itself. In 1973, psychologists George Goethals and Richard Reckman measured students' opinions on school busing, then put them in group discussions where planted participants argued the opposite side.

Many students changed their minds. When asked to recall what they had originally thought, they remembered their old views as much closer to their new ones than they actually were. Their brains rewrote the draft and deleted the evidence, but these days a screenshot is happy to restore it.