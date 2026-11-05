A simple misunderstanding, an awkward conversation, or a perfectly ordinary situation can become a great joke when you look at it from the right angle. Dave Alan, the artist behind ZANYDAYZ, has a knack for finding those unexpected punchlines and turning them into colorful single-panel cartoons. His humor ranges from clever wordplay and relatable everyday frustrations to scenarios so absurd that you can't help but wonder how he came up with them.

What's particularly interesting is that Dave is still relatively new to sharing his cartoons online. He told Bored Panda that he only started posting his work on Instagram about four or five months ago, and it's currently the only platform where his creations can be found. Nevertheless, he's already built a solid collection of comics poking fun at relationships, office life, technology, human behavior, and just about anything else that might inspire an amusing idea. Sometimes, the punchline comes from a clever play on words; other times, it's the sheer ridiculousness of what's happening in the picture. Either way, Dave manages to fit an impressive amount of humor into a single frame.

Scroll down to see what he has come up with, let us know which cartoons made you laugh, and be sure to check out his Instagram page for more of his work!