If you've spent enough time around cats, you know that their facial expressions can be surprisingly entertaining. Some look permanently annoyed, others appear to be questioning every decision you've ever made, and a few seem to have absolutely no idea what's happening around them. Naturally, the internet has found countless ways to turn these expressions into memes.

And while some of these jokes poke fun at the peculiar habits of our feline friends, others use their expressive faces to capture the frustrations of everyday human life. After all, a grumpy cat staring into the distance can be the perfect illustration of how it feels to wake up for work on a Monday morning. The Facebook page Life With Cats, with around 195K followers, shares plenty of this kind of humor. Its cat memes cover everything from the unpredictable behavior of our four-legged companions to relatable situations involving work, relationships, and the little annoyances we all deal with.

We've put together a selection of funny memes from the page, featuring cats whose expressions make the jokes even better. Whether you recognize your own pet in these pictures or see a little too much of yourself in the captions, there's plenty here to enjoy. Let us know in the comments which cat best represents your current mood!