That’s why the advisory encourages parents to talk more openly about the stress and struggles that come with raising kids. These conversations can help ease feelings of shame and guilt and give parents a greater sense of support. Creating opportunities for them to come together and share their experiences can also help combat loneliness. “Simply put, caregivers need care, too,” it states. And in its own way, that’s exactly what happens when parents share the funny, messy reality of life with kids online, reminding others that they’re not the only ones in the thick of it.