Thanksgiving is almost here, and while most people are looking forward to spending time with family, enjoying a big meal, and perhaps taking a well-deserved break, there's one guest who probably isn't too excited about the occasion: the turkey. After all, Thanksgiving looks a little different when you're the main course. Cartoonist Joe Lennon has plenty of jokes about this American holiday, and we've gathered a selection of his Thanksgiving-themed single-panel comics to help you get into the festive spirit.

Bored Panda many times before, including a recent collection of his We've featured Lennon's work onmany times before, including a recent collection of his Halloween cartoons , but this time he's turning his attention to another holiday filled with traditions, family gatherings, and plenty of opportunities for things to go wrong. As with his other comics, Lennon makes good use of wordplay, visual jokes, and unexpected twists, often taking a familiar situation and giving it a completely different meaning. And while the turkeys understandably have the most to complain about, there's plenty here for anyone who has ever experienced the chaos of preparing a holiday dinner or navigating an awkward family gathering.

So, whether you're already planning your Thanksgiving feast or just looking for a few laughs before the holiday arrives, scroll down to enjoy these Thanksgiving-themed cartoons. Don't forget to upvote your favorites and let us know which ones made you laugh the most!