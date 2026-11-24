Living with a cat means getting used to a few things: having your personal space invaded, finding your pet asleep in seemingly uncomfortable places, and watching someone who supposedly never wanted a cat become its favorite human. Of course, there are plenty of sweet moments in between, too. The Facebook page “ Meowsterious Cat ” brings together funny memes, adorable photos, and wholesome stories that cat lovers can appreciate.

Having previously featured some of the page’s funniest memes on Bored Panda, we’re back with another selection of its posts, this time with a little more emphasis on the heartwarming side of things. Some posts perfectly capture the experience of owning a cat, while others show a softer side of our often mischievous feline companions and the relationships they form with humans and other animals.

Scroll down to check them out, upvote your favorites, and let us know which ones remind you of your own pets!