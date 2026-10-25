Before anyone could slap a joke about their cat onto a bumper, advertising on cars was a clunky business. Early vehicle signs were chunks of cardboard or metal fastened on with wire, and one of the biggest fans was Lester Dill, the showman behind Meramec Caverns in Missouri. While visitors toured his cave, he sent employees into the parking lot to tie souvenir signs onto their cars, which turned every tourist into a free billboard on wheels. No glue, no style, just string and nerve.

The sticky version showed up in the 1940s, and the credit usually goes to Forest Gill, a silkscreen printer from Kansas City who had launched his business in his basement back in 1934.