65 Funny Responses From People Who Clearly Had No Intention Of Giving A Straight Answer

She actually was at first, but some Americans thought the French had given it to us painted in their blue, white, and red, not in our red, white, and blue, and saw it as an act of aggression. So one day, a group of people got together and doused the statue with hundreds of gallons of paint thinner! But it turns out that the thinner they used was really only effective for red paint, and it ended up just blending the blue and the ever-so-slightly off-white paints into the green you see today. And that's why you should ask your good ol' dad before you go using paint thinner willy-nilly, because we have to find just the right kind for the job.