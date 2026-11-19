We recently lost FDR (the white one) but I adore how close these two were.

He was the sweetest, goofiest boy and we miss him so much.

Winston has a puppy now, who he is teaching how to be a good boy too. The puppy is named Rigatoni.

I’m sure one day when Winston has gone to puppy heaven and Rigatoni is middle aged and gets a puppy of his own, there will be a pasta theme with that name too. 🥰 We love a fun pair of names with our pups.