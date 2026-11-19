Anyone who has more than one pet knows that having two or three furry companions around the house can be twice as fun, twice as chaotic, and sometimes twice as much trouble. And while coming up with a name for one pet can be difficult enough, some owners get especially creative when naming their animals as a pair. That’s exactly what happened when Reddit user sdhumanesociety shared a photo of two adorable dogs named License and Registration on the r/dogpictures subreddit. The user invited fellow pet owners to share their own funny duo names, and people were more than happy to introduce their four-legged companions.
Responses ranged from clever matching names and references to famous characters to combinations that were simply too funny not to share. Some owners also revealed the alternative names they’ve given their pets over time, often inspired by their personalities or mischievous behavior. And, of course, the accompanying photos made these introductions even better. We’ve previously featured some of the internet’s most hilarious and ridiculous pet names, but this time, we’re celebrating the adorable duos (and occasional trios) that share their homes, adventures, and probably a fair amount of mischief.
Scroll down to meet these lovable dogs and cats, and let us know in the comments which names were your favorites. If you have two or more pets of your own, we’d love to hear what you call them, too!
#1 License & Registration
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9points
#2 Dimsim And Springroll
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8points
#3 Franklin Delano Roosevelt And Winston Churchill
We recently lost FDR (the white one) but I adore how close these two were.
He was the sweetest, goofiest boy and we miss him so much.
Winston has a puppy now, who he is teaching how to be a good boy too. The puppy is named Rigatoni.
I’m sure one day when Winston has gone to puppy heaven and Rigatoni is middle aged and gets a puppy of his own, there will be a pasta theme with that name too. 🥰 We love a fun pair of names with our pups.
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8points
#4 Twiddle Dee And Twiddle Dumb
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7points
#5 Samuel, Elle And Jackson
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7points
#6 Chili And Beans
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7points
#7 Banjo And Fiddle
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7points
#8 Mischief (Giant Tabby) And Mayhem (Calico)
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7points
#9 Hershey (Lab) Reese (Pit)
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6points
#10 Ding And Dong
Not their real names, but this is what we call them when they're being idiots.
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6points
#11 Tails And Nails Mcgee
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6points
#12 Sam And Dean (Supernatural)
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5points
#13 Odin And Freja
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5points
#14 Beans And Taco
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5points
#15 Hamlet And Socrates
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5points
#16 Dipper And Mabel (Gravity Falls)
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4points
#17 Minnie (Dog) And Misty (Cat)
I like calling them my little MnM's.
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4points
#18 Kat Von D And Snowden
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4points
#19 Pork And Beans
Nowhere near their real names, but he’s a little pork pie and she’s a jumping bean!
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4points
#20 Rhett Muttler And Scarlett O'hounda
Yes, we live in Atlanta.
I wanted Ruckus and Chaos, but I lost.
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4points
Tarik VelićBoredPanda StaffView profile