Bored Panda several times before, and today we're back with another collection of his funny and inventive cartoons. Cartoonist John McNamee has a way of turning everyday situations into jokes that are as clever as they are unexpected. From technology and politics to human behavior and the absurdities of modern life, his single-panel comics find humor in familiar subjects, often taking them in directions you wouldn't expect. We've featured his work onseveral times before, and today we're back with another collection of his funny and inventive cartoons.

McNamee's cartoons combine simple but expressive illustrations with witty dialogue, irony, and the occasional dose of dark humor. Some poke fun at society and its many contradictions, while others take perfectly ordinary scenarios and give them a ridiculous twist. And with just one panel to work with, the artist manages to pack plenty of humor into each cartoon.

Scroll down to check them out, and be sure to upvote the ones that made you laugh the most!