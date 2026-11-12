Bored Panda
FunnyAnimalsInstallationQuizzes
This Page Shared 34 New Cat Photos That Capture Our Favorite Furry Companions At Their Most Beautiful
Animals,CatsNOV 12, 2026

This Page Shared 34 New Cat Photos That Capture Our Favorite Furry Companions At Their Most Beautiful

HidrėlėyTarik Velić
Hidrėlėy and Tarik Velić
Prefer us in SearchFollow on Discover
33
0
Cats are full of surprises, and you never quite know what you're going to catch them doing next. One minute, they're curled up looking like the sweetest little creatures on the planet. The next, they're showing off their tiny teeth, making the strangest faces, or squeezing themselves into a spot that looks far too small to be comfortable. Luckily, some of these moments get caught on camera for the rest of us to enjoy.
If the name Pure Dog And Cat Photography sounds familiar, that's because we've previously featured some of the hilarious dog and cat photos shared by this Instagram page. But there's plenty more feline content to enjoy there, too. From cats striking surprisingly photogenic poses to others getting caught in the middle of their usual mischief, the page offers a wonderful mix of humor, cuteness, and everything in between.
This time, we're giving the cats their turn in the spotlight. We've gathered a selection of funny, adorable, and occasionally downright bizarre feline photos. Scroll down to enjoy them, and don't forget to upvote your favorites!

#1

Close-up of a white cat paw with pink toe beans resting next to a small yellow flower in cat photos
___uta_.neko
Report
12points

#2

Wide-angle black and white shot of a curious cat leaning close to the camera in new cat photos
akbar_mehrinezhad
Report
11points

#3

Close-up of a tabby cat stretching its front paws forward with claws extended while resting outdoors.
okirakuoki
Report
11points

#4

Monochrome cat photos capturing a playful cat peeking over a ledge with big wide eyes.
kazutoshi_ono_photo
Report
10points

#5

Funny ginger cat showing its fangs in a goofy expression, featured in new cat photos.
chatoranomyao
Report
9points

#6

Dramatic lighting on a cat sitting ominously behind a burning candle in cat photos
aquihaygatos
Report
9points

#7

Black cat sticking its head and paw through a torn hole in cardboard, one of many stunning new cat photos.
alberto.roblese
Report
9points

#8

Action shot of an orange cat leaping through green grass to catch a mouse in midair, among new cat photos.
Sergey Khabarov
Report
9points

#9

Two cats sitting close together by a canal enjoying a peaceful moment in a cat photo
pure.dog.and.cat.photography
Report
9points

#10

Close-up of cat paws and ears peeking over a ledge in one of the new cat photos
pure.dog.and.cat.photography
Report
9points

#11

Black and white portrait of a fluffy white cat looking back, perfect for cat photos enthusiasts.
kalo.plays.with.light
Report
8points

#12

High angle view of a small kitten standing on a colorful patterned rug, captured in beautiful cat photos.
ghambar.khane
Report
8points

#13

Heartwarming cat photo of a child giving a big hug and kiss to a happy feline.
pure.dog.and.cat.photography
Report
8points

#14

Black and white shot of a tiny sleeping kitten resting in a human hand from beautiful cat photos
observedpresence
Report
7points

#15

Close-up portrait of a curious black cat with big green eyes on a pink background in new cat photos
komugi.11.11
Report
7points

#16

Cute cat photo of a black cat forming a heart shape with its paw and a human hand.
pure.dog.and.cat.photography
Report
7points

#17

Playful cat photos showing a white and grey feline looking upside down from bright blue window.
pure.dog.and.cat.photography
Report
7points

#18

Black cat photos capture ray of sunlight aligning perfectly behind resting feline.
pure.dog.and.cat.photography
Report
7points

#19

Cute kitten opens mouth towards crocodile logo in one of the funny cat photos.
pure.dog.and.cat.photography
Report
7points

#20

Optical illusion of a black cat looking like a crow on a tiled floor
pure.dog.and.cat.photography
Report
7points
More from this series:
Previous · Part 2This Page Shared 63 New Photos That Show Why We’ll Never Get Tired Of Cats And DogsPrevious
139 Shots Of Dogs Shared By Pure Photography Awards That Capture Canine Chaos Perfectly2This Page Shared 63 New Photos That Show Why We’ll Never Get Tired Of Cats And Dogs
3You're hereThis Page Shared 34 New Cat Photos That Capture Our Favorite Furry Companions At Their Most Beautiful
Get more Bored Panda on GoogleSee our stories first in Search and Discover
Prefer us in SearchFollow on Discover
33
0
Hidrėlėy
HidrėlėyApproved Contributor