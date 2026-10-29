Long-haul truckers spend many hours driving, often sleep away from home, and have to meet tight delivery deadlines. It’s also hard to find healthy food or time to exercise, since truck stops don’t offer many choices. There’s a lot more to the job than just getting from point A to point B.

All of this can wear down both body and mind. Long hours, poor sleep, being alone, and constant stress can leave drivers feeling worn out. That’s why little things that break up the trip, like spotting a funny sign, are such a welcome relief.