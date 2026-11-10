75 People Who Got Married And Then Learned Something They Definitely Wish They Knew Earlier

He told me he owned a cabin and was financially stable. He told me he didn’t have any debt besides his vehicle. I was planning on getting a camper for me and my kids and had money set aside to get something small. He already had a camper but it was too small for us to take the kids so he said he would sell his and use the money he got for it to go in on a bigger one with me. I found a bigger one and paid cash for it (with the little money I had) with the understanding that when he sold his, he would pay me half the cost and we would both own it 50-50. Finances mattered to me because I was going to lose my alimony and gain a house payment by marrying him. I knew he didn’t make a lot of money and that was okay, but I was not prepared to find out he lied to me.



After the wedding we went to the bank to refinance my house (I had to pay my ex his equity on the house) and found out that my new husband did not own a cabin, it was his aunts that he had been living in. He has 9k in credit card debt. His credit was in the 600’s so we couldn’t get a good rate on the mortgage, he owed more than his camper was worth, so he would never pay me the half he said he would go split the new one, and his car payment was almost $800 per month.



He said he didn’t tell me because he was embarrassed to be 48 years old and have nothing but debt and zero assets. I also found out he had stolen all of his moms pain meds for her back.



This was one of the most frightening times of my life.