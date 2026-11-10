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75 People Who Got Married And Then Learned Something They Definitely Wish They Knew Earlier
Relationships,CouplesNOV 10, 2026

75 People Who Got Married And Then Learned Something They Definitely Wish They Knew Earlier

Laura RadavičiūtėOleksandra Kyryliuk
Laura Radavičiūtė and Oleksandra Kyryliuk
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Marriage is a big step in any relationship. After all, committing to spending the rest of your life with someone isn’t a decision most people take lightly. That’s why couples spend plenty of time getting to know each other before tying the knot. From going on dates and meeting each other’s families to moving in together and getting engaged, there are usually quite a few milestones along the way.
But even after all that, there’s no guarantee you know absolutely everything about your partner. Redditors asked fellow users to share what they only found out about their spouses after saying “I do,” and there was no shortage of answers. From hilarious to heartbreaking, we’ve rounded up some of the most interesting ones. Scroll down to read them!

#1

A happy young couple embracing, representing things people who got married learned about each other
A shockingly happy discovery: Some people come home from work in a pretty good mood, and don’t spend the entire evening complaining and moaning about work/their boss/their co-workers. I had no idea I could share a home with someone who smiled at the end of the day. And I could eventually raise kids with someone like that.

The home I grew up in led me to believe every adult comes home from work in a bad mood every day.
FriendlyConfines23, Tima Miroshnichenko (not the actual photo)
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6points

#2

A smiling woman relaxing inside a vintage clawfoot bathtub at home.
She does all bathroom activities with the door open and will carry on a conversation with me the entire time.

I prefer door closed bathroom visits. She will open the door and talk to me like I'm sitting on the couch while I'm deeply involved in a #2.

It's been 15 years. I lost the battle.
Wizzafflehizzouse, Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)
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5points

#3

A young man holding up a pink long-sleeved shirt while organizing clothes.
My husband folds his t-shirt Marie Kondo style and stores them in rainbow order. I love him so much.
FlyinPurplePartyPony, magnific (not the actual photo)
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5points

How long should two people be together before deciding to get married? Some couples are ready to say “I do” after just a few months, while others spend years dating before taking the next step.

Of course, there’s no universal timeline that works for everyone. Still, it’s interesting to see just how much the average length of a relationship before marriage can vary depending on where you live.

For example, according to The Knot, American couples who married in 2025 had dated for an average of three years before getting engaged. Meanwhile, a 2024 survey by British wedding planning platform Bridebook found that couples in the UK spent an average of 4.7 years together before getting engaged.

And that’s without counting the engagement itself, which can add another year or two before the wedding finally takes place.

#4

A man wearing a helmet and sunglasses talking to his partner outdoors.
He skydived! My quiet, apparently unadventurous husband, who prefers reading and gardening to most other adventures, used to be a skydiver. He only quit because it got too expensive.
Hibiscus8tea, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
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5points

#5

A woman caring for her sick husband who got married and is leaning on her for support
That some people are decent, kind folks.

Family isn't just blood.

Her mom (My MIL) loved me like a son, and when wife was out of town for a training week when I was sick, came over, cleaned house, fed me (I was so sick I was in bed for 2 days). Her brother helped too.
NonsenseImFine, bearfotos (not the actual photo)
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5points

#6

A pensive redhead woman sitting on a sofa thinking about what she learned after getting married
About a week after we got married I learned he’d been cheating on me for our entire relationship up until when I found out. So that was fun.
celestialapotheosis, Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)
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5points

But marriage traditions look quite different in other parts of the globe. In India, for instance, arranged marriages remain common, meaning couples may have considerably less time to get acquainted beforehand.

According to data from the India Human Development Survey of 2011–2012, nearly 65% of surveyed married women had met their husbands only at or around the time of marriage. Just 11% reported having known their husbands for more than a year or since childhood.

So, does spending more time together before marriage actually increase your chances of staying happily married? There is some research suggesting that it might.

A study by economists at Emory University, involving more than 3,000 people who had been married, found that those who dated for at least three years before getting engaged were less likely to divorce than those who dated for less than a year.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that dating longer prevents divorce, as other factors could also explain why these couples were more likely to stay married.

#7

A stressed woman sitting on a couch, representing people who got married and faced unexpected reality.
He didn’t believe in life partners, he had already cheated on me before we got married, and he thought my family was rich because I grew up on the beach so he expected an inheritance.

Being divorced is so good, 10/10 recommend.
anon, Getty Images (not the actual photo)
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5points

#8

A smiling woman holding party decorations while reflecting on life after getting married.
My wife can make balloon animals and I never knew it. One day were sitting at home with the kids and after I brought home the wrong type of balloons out of nowhere she twists up a dog, then a monkey.
DiNAMiK, A. C. (not the actual photo)
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5points

#9

An upset married couple sitting apart on a sofa in their living room.
He was gay and I was his unknowing beard.
michiaiki, SHVETS production (not the actual photo)
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4points

Interestingly, there’s also evidence that couples who spend very little time together before marriage can be just as happy.

A 2012 study published in Psychological Reports compared 28 people in arranged marriages with 30 in love-based marriages among Indian adults living in the United States. Researchers found no significant differences in their reported levels of marital satisfaction, love, or commitment.

Of course, the study was relatively small, but its findings suggest that the way a couple gets together doesn’t necessarily determine how happy they’ll be.

Ultimately, there’s no magic number of months or years that can tell you whether a marriage will succeed. Spending more time together can give couples a chance to understand each other’s habits and see how they handle difficult situations, but even decades of dating wouldn’t reveal absolutely everything about another person.

After all, we’re constantly learning and changing throughout our lives. Perhaps that’s part of what makes marriage so interesting: even after the wedding, there’s still plenty left to discover about the person you’ve chosen to spend your life with.

#10

A man eating cereal from a bowl, realizing strange married life lessons.
He started changing a lot of little things that I had mentioned while we were dating/early on when we first moved in together. It's stupid stuff, but one of the main ones was how he poured his milk for his cereal. He used to fill the bowl half way with milk, then pour in the cereal, and then take the 1lb bag of sugar and pour until it was a good sized pile.

While we were dating I complained for about a month about how he'd finish his cereal and leave a bowl almost half way full of milk and sugar in the sink; it's extremely wasteful and we were going through A LOT of milk and sugar just to have it be poured down the drain. After marriage he started pouring his cereal first, then sugar, then milk and when he's done his bowl is usually empty or almost empty.

He stopped throwing his clothes everywhere. He started leaving his projects more contained rather than all over the place. He stopped smoking in the house and leaving his ash trays on the floor; this one I think mainly changed because I had to have surgery and when I came out I would literally throw up at the smell of cigarettes.

There's other things I can't think of right now that I brought up for probably the first year we lived together; we'll be celebrating 14 years next month, but it shocked me that he changed those things after marriage because I married him expecting that to just be my life with him and although those were annoying things he did, they were far from deal breakers.
2baverage, magnific (not the actual photo)
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4points

#11

A happy married couple laughing and enjoying time together in a natural outdoor bath
She farts louder than me.
skillie81, Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)
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4points

#12

A thoughtful man wearing a dark hoodie reflecting on life after he got married
He was lazy, didn't want to work, was physically violent and tried to blackmail my father. He was a total criminal but none of this showed until after we were married.

When I complained to his mother she said, "he's your problem now." That comment told me everything I needed to know. I left him and we were divorced two years later.
Miss_X2m1, Umer Awan PK (not the actual photo)
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4points

#13

A serious couple who got married discussing important financial documents together at a table
He told me he owned a cabin and was financially stable. He told me he didn’t have any debt besides his vehicle. I was planning on getting a camper for me and my kids and had money set aside to get something small. He already had a camper but it was too small for us to take the kids so he said he would sell his and use the money he got for it to go in on a bigger one with me. I found a bigger one and paid cash for it (with the little money I had) with the understanding that when he sold his, he would pay me half the cost and we would both own it 50-50. Finances mattered to me because I was going to lose my alimony and gain a house payment by marrying him. I knew he didn’t make a lot of money and that was okay, but I was not prepared to find out he lied to me.

After the wedding we went to the bank to refinance my house (I had to pay my ex his equity on the house) and found out that my new husband did not own a cabin, it was his aunts that he had been living in. He has 9k in credit card debt. His credit was in the 600’s so we couldn’t get a good rate on the mortgage, he owed more than his camper was worth, so he would never pay me the half he said he would go split the new one, and his car payment was almost $800 per month.

He said he didn’t tell me because he was embarrassed to be 48 years old and have nothing but debt and zero assets. I also found out he had stolen all of his moms pain meds for her back.

This was one of the most frightening times of my life.
Bubbly_Management144, Kindel Media (not the actual photo)
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4points

#14

Confused woman sitting at a desk gesturing with open hands after people got married and learned something new
That he never told his parents I was giving him money to give to them even before I moved in. His parents owned the house he lived in and there were always people staying there for free. I felt bad so when I had extra money I would give him some to give to his parents to help with utilities while also paying rent for my own apartment. He told me his parents told him to keep the money. They didn't know anything about it.

Also, one night he brought some people home from work while we were house sitting for his parents. Some money went missing from the safe and I assumed they stole it. He origionally told his parents that they stole it. After we broke up he told them I was really the one that stole. Turns out he stole the money.
Dull-Geologist-8204, khezez | خزاز (not the actual photo)
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4points

#15

A senior couple sharing a moment outdoors, showcasing lessons people learned after they got married
When the weather is dry, we both get static shock every now and then when we touch each other.
ExcessiveGravity, cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
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3points

#16

An older married couple smiling at each other, reflecting on things people learned after getting married
That he is a very smart man and can teach me a lot about life and about myself.

In many ways, I made sure that getting married was a good next step in our relationship. He's my favorite person in the world, I love being in our love every day (even when he pisses me off).
blastjerne, Mikhail Nilov (not the actual photo)
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3points

#17

A thoughtful man looking down after getting married and discovering surprising traits about his partner
I thought I knew him. We got married, had kids and shared countless experiences together. When our eldest child finally got the hang of riding their bike I was beyond pumped to hit the road and relive some of my childhood with them. And that's when my husband finally dropped his secret shame. He'd been hiding it from me, his children, his friends.. everyone. He can't ride a bike.
nsharer84, Ruslan Rozanov (not the actual photo)
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3points

#18

A smiling man opening a drink, illustrating people who got married and learned about their partners later
I learned on our honeymoon he opens bottles using his ring finger and palm, not thumb and forefinger. I never noticed this and had no idea everyone didn't open bottles the way I do. Once I got a ring on him he suddenly couldn't open bottles because the ring got in the way.
eighchr, https://kaboompics.com/ (not the actual photo)
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3points

#19

Frustrated woman arguing with a man while sitting outside at a cafe after getting married
That he was REALLY awful to his only other long-term gf. The more time went on and I heard more stories the worse I felt for this poor girl. I eventually asked him to find her and apologize.
Just4TheSpamAndEggs, drobotdean (not the actual photo)
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3points

#20

Woman sitting on a wooden deck having a serious conversation after people got married
She's still great, but I didn't realize how poorly she had been parented. Not like her parents were hurting her or mean, they're great in-laws and people. They just didn't do the job of preparing their children to be adults.

Her mom was the type that compulsively took care of everything, and her dad wasn't super involved (probably to avoid fighting with the mom). They did a good job with character and temperament though, which I appreciate. Adulthood just hit my wife like a freight train, and what it is was completely alien to her. An extra 4 years of college, made it worse by her being even older when she first experienced it. It's been hard for her, but she's further along than both her older siblings at least. Her brother is like 38 and still doing laundry at home, and her sister got a tech job that prints money and is so coddled by her husband she's basically never had to become an adult.

It seems to be a fairly common problem with my generation. Fortunately, I was raised poor enough my mom didn't have a choice, so my sister and I were both pretty independent at a young age and really haven't seen anything we weren't prepared for by experience. Most importantly, we can handle pressure and don't fall apart at the slightest setback.
Ulysses502, Julia M Cameron (not the actual photo)
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3points
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Laura Radavičiūtė
Laura RadavičiūtėPhoto Editor