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This Artist Sent Thousands Of Dumb Drawings To Celebrities And Got Them Autographed (48 Pics)
Entertainment,CelebritiesNOV 5, 2026

This Artist Sent Thousands Of Dumb Drawings To Celebrities And Got Them Autographed (48 Pics)

Tarik Velić
Tarik VelićBoredPanda Staff
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There's collecting celebrity autographs, and then there's spending more than a decade mailing deliberately ridiculous drawings to famous people in the hope that they'll sign them. Artist and writer Alex Leeds chose the second approach, turning what might sound like a completely absurd idea into a project involving thousands of drawings, countless envelopes, and some surprisingly cooperative celebrities.
The results of this unusual experiment have now been collected in “Dumb Drawings Autographed By Celebrities,” a humor book released by Library Tales Publishing on October 20, 2026. The concept is simple: Leeds creates intentionally silly illustrations, sends them to celebrities, and waits to see whether they'll autograph them and mail them back. Over the years, he's spent more than $5,000 on postage alone, proving that even the most ridiculous artistic endeavors can require some serious dedication. What makes the project particularly entertaining is the connection, or sometimes complete lack thereof, between the drawings and the people signing them.
Below, we've gathered a selection of Leeds' amusing creations to give you a closer look at his unusual artistic experiment. Scroll down to explore the drawings, and don't forget to let us know in the comments which celebrity and illustration pairing you found the funniest!

#1 Guy Fieri Signed Drawing Of Shrek

Dumb drawing of Shrek autographed by a celebrity for an artist project
Comment from the book: “Guy Fieri is a chef, restauranteur, and television host best known for Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.”
Alex Leeds
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8points

The list of people who responded to Leeds' requests is surprisingly varied. Actress Jennifer Lawrence signed an illustration of a Hungry-Man frozen dinner, skateboarder Rodney Mullen autographed a drawing of Disney's Mulan, and musician “Weird Al” Yankovic signed a picture of Big Gay Al from South Park. Even filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola got involved, signing a drawing of the professional wrestler known as The Godfather. In another memorable exchange, Tiger King star Joe Exotic returned a signed photocopy of Leeds' drawing of Tiger Woods, along with a letter asking the artist for help securing a presidential pardon.

#2 Ken Burns Signed Drawing Of Mr. Burns

An artist's dumb drawing of Mr. Burns from The Simpsons autographed by filmmaker Ken Burns with a response letter.
Comment from the book: “Ken Burns is a filmmaker best known for his PBS documentaries The Civil War, Baseball, and The Vietnam War.
He wasn't a fan of the first drawing I sent him (the Super Size Me DVD cover).”
Alex Leeds
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8points

#3 Jay Leno

Simple color sketch of a man in a suit with an autograph at the top, representing dumb drawings sent to celebrities.
Alex Leeds
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6points

But behind all these amusing illustrations is an equally unconventional origin story. In the book's introduction, Leeds explains that his original motivation was actually to support the United States Postal Service. He wanted to celebrate the simple pleasure of receiving physical mail while highlighting the challenges facing the postal system. What better way to do that than to send thousands of drawings across the country and hope some would eventually return with famous signatures attached?

#4 Amanda Bynes

A hand-drawn illustration of Drake autographed by Amanda Bynes as part of a series of dumb drawings sent to celebrities.
Comment from the book: “Amanda Bynes is an actress best known for starring in The Amanda Show on Nickelodeon in the late '90s and early 2000s.”
Alex Leeds
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6points

#5 Dr. Anthony Fauci Signed Drawing Of The Mask

A hand-drawn illustration of Jim Carrey character from The Mask autographed by Anthony Fauci, showing dumb drawings to celebrities.
Comment from the book: “Dr. Fauci is an immunologist and former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He was the face of reason during the coronavirus pandemic. After over a year of chaos the vaccine was finally released, but I decided not to get it because I don't want the government to be able to track me. This isn't a conspiracy theory, just look at the evidence: on December 19, 2020, Dr. Fauci told a group of children during a press conference that the personally vaccinated Santa Claus. A week later on December 24, 2020, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (aka NORAD aka the deep state) announced that you could visit their website to track Santa as he delivered presents.”
By The Numbers: “The 1994 film the Mask starring Jim Carrey generated $351 million at the box office, or about how much Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos makes in one day.”
Alex Leeds
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6points

However, according to Leeds, the project eventually became something of a personal quest for revenge against Benjamin Franklin. As he explains in the book, his ancestor, Titan Leeds, was involved in a centuries-old publishing rivalry with Franklin, who famously predicted Titan would pass away in an edition of “Poor Richard's Almanac.” When Titan failed to pass away as predicted, Franklin continued the joke by publishing his obituary anyway. Alex revived this family feud nearly 300 years later with a humorous prediction of his own about the future of the Postal Service.

#6 Sean Bean Signed Drawing Of Mr. Bean

A simple hand drawing of Mr. Bean inside a damaged envelope, autographed by a celebrity
Comment from the book: “Sean Bean is an actor who has passed away 23 times on screen, so it only makes sense that he would pass away in this art project too thanks to the Post Office.”
Alex Leeds
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6points

#7 Wilford Brimley Signed Drawing Of My Parents' Diabetic Cat Stewie

A hand-drawn sketch of a calico cat next to a photo of the real cat, autographed by a celebrity
Comment from the book: “Wilford Brimley was an actor most famous for his promotion of diabetes education by appearing in Liberty Medical commercials.
Stewie was a very sweet girl who suffered from feline diabetes.”
Alex Leeds
Report
6points

That same offbeat humor runs throughout “Dumb Drawings Autographed By Celebrities.” Rather than simply presenting a gallery of signed artwork, Leeds includes amusing commentary, stories about his correspondence, absurd trivia, and occasional glimpses into the responses he received. Even the book's supposed foreword by former Florida governor Jeb Bush is part of the joke: Bush's brief email declining the author's request to write one.

#8 Zach Galifinakis

A hand-drawn blue shirt sketch featuring a baby carrier autographed by a celebrity
Alex Leeds
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5points

#9 Danny Trejo

A fan art drawing of Danny Trejo signed as part of an autographed celebrity request
Alex Leeds
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5points

Of course, readers shouldn't take everything written alongside these drawings at face value. As the publisher makes clear in the book's preface, the entire collection is a work of satire. While the celebrity autographs themselves are genuine, plenty of the accompanying facts, statistics, and anecdotes are deliberately fabricated for comedic effect. Some of the most ridiculous claims are actually true, while others that sound surprisingly believable are completely made up. The publisher also emphasizes that the celebrities who signed the drawings haven't necessarily read or approved the humorous commentary accompanying their signatures.

#10 John Grisham

Drawn portrait of Michael Jackson in Thriller autographed by a celebrity on custom art.
Alex Leeds
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5points

#11 Jon Hamm

Simple line art of a pig character autographed by a celebrity for a collection of funny drawings sent to famous people.
Alex Leeds
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5points

Ultimately, the collection is as much about the strange value we place on celebrity signatures as it is about the drawings themselves. After all, an intentionally crude sketch might not attract much attention on its own, but add the autograph of a Hollywood star, famous musician, or television personality, and suddenly it becomes a rather unusual collectible. And if nothing else, Leeds has demonstrated just how far a little creativity, persistence, and an impressive postage budget can take a seemingly ridiculous idea.

#12 Clay Aiken Signed Drawing Of Henry Clay

A portrait sketch autographed by Clay Aiken with his Instagram comment about the art, featuring dumb drawings to celebrities.
Comment from the book: “Clay Aiken is a singer who finished second place on American Idol in 2003.”
Alex Leeds
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5points

#13 Francis Ford Coppola Signed Drawing Of The Wwe's Godfather

An artist drawing of a man with a purple fedora and yellow feather autographed by T-Pain, highlighting dumb drawings to celebrities.
Comment from the book: “Francis Ford Coppola is the director of the Godfather, the Godfather Part II, and the Godfather Part III.”
Alex Leeds
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5points

#14 Jeb Bush

Drawing of praying hands with a celebrity autograph by artist Alex Leeds
Comment from the book: “Please clap.”
Alex Leeds
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5points

#15 Jeniffer Lawrence Signed Drawing Of A Hungry-Man TV Dinner

Autographed drawing of a Hungry-Man dinner box sent to celebrities
Comment from the book: “Jennifer Lawrence is an Academy Award nominated actress best known for her role in the Hunger Games film series.”
Did You Know?: “Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson's step-mother is Patricia Caroline Swanson, heiress to the Swanson frozen food fortune. One could argue that Tucker's show does more damage to America than a Hungry-Man TV dinner does to your heart. His ratings are higher than a Swanson TV dinner's sodium content.”
Alex Leeds
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5points

#16 Joe Exotic Sent Back A Signed Photocopy Of My Drawing Of Tiger Woods

Sketch of Tiger Woods signed by Joe Exotic sent by an artist to celebrities
Comment from the book: “Joe Exotic is the former owner and operator of the G.W. Zoo and star of the Netflix series Tiger King.
I also received this letter from Joe Exotic asking for my help getting a pardon from President Trump. Unfortunately, I had far less influence in the Trump administration than Joe Exotic thought.”
Alex Leeds
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5points

#17 John Wayne Bobbitt Signed Drawing Of The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile

A simple drawing of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile autographed by John Wayne Bobbitt, showing dumb drawings to celebrities.
Comment from the book: “John Wayne Bobbit rose to fame in 1993 after his wife Lorena cut of his manhood with a knife.”
Alex Leeds
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5points

#18 Marla Maples Signed Drawing Of Number 2 From Austin Powers

A hand-drawn portrait of a man wearing an eye patch autographed by a celebrity for a dumb drawings project.
Comment from the book: “Marla Maples is an actress, model, and the second wife of President Donald Trump.”
Alex Leeds
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5points

#19 Reed Hastings Signed Drawing Of Blockbuster Video Tape

A hand-drawn illustration of a Blockbuster VHS case autographed by a celebrity for an artist's dumb drawings project.
Comment from the book: “Reed Hastings is the co-founder and former CEO of Netflix. Mr. Hastings signed and returned this drawing in just three weeks, which, if it were a real Blockbuster tape, would have cost him two weeks and two days' worth of late fees.”
Alex Leeds
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5points

#20 Rodney Mullen Signed Drawing Of Mulan

A hand drawing of Mulan holding a sword, featuring a personalized autograph from a celebrity
Comment from the book: “Rodney Mullen is a professional skateboarder and is widely considered one of the most influential skaters in the history of the sport. I mean, Rodney invented the kickflip. That puts him up there with da Vinci and Thomas Edison.”
Alex Leeds
Report
5points
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Tarik Velić
Tarik VelićBoredPanda Staff