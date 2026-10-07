Love can sometimes be blinding, for better or worse. When you like someone, it’s all too easy to overlook or even forgive their issues, no matter how many. But sometimes someone says or does something so absurdly dumb that it just forces you to snap back to reality.
Someone asked “What was your “I’m dating/married to an idiot” Moment?” and netizens shared their funniest stories. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the best examples and if you’ve been on either side of this equation, feel free to add your own tale to the comments down below.
#1
My husband thought people whistled when they set off fireworks. He didn’t realize the fireworks themselves whistles. Though that was one of his more harmless stupidities.
7points
#2
My husband was convinced that bees and wasps are THE SAME THING, just at different times of the year. He thought bees grew up into wasps during the summer...
I love him, but...
HOW.
I love him, but...
HOW.
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7points
#3
On a camping trip. She was worried about parking the car on the grass because she thought the grass was going to grow, puncturing and flattening the tires.
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6points
#4
My boyfriend refused to eat basil I had bought from the grocery store because it was a full plant. I was keeping it outside and he insisted that he would not eat "dirty" food. I asked where he thought farmers kept produce and he said that they has "special areas" for food to grow that was sterilized but my plant was not "food grade"
I just looked at him with a dumbfounded look. I didn't know how to respond.
I just looked at him with a dumbfounded look. I didn't know how to respond.
6points
#5
Girl I dated in college broke my laptop because she kept trying to get a USB drive in. Instead of, you know, flipping it, she just pushed harder and harder until it broke my port and motherboard.
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6points
#6
He thought potatoes never go bad because his mom always kept a bag in the pantry. I asked him if they ate a lot of potatoes and he said yes. They have a large family with 6 kids and it still didn't click.
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6points
#7
I bought fresh broccoli and my husband asked why I got such one huge broccoli and not the normal smaller ones. He thought broccoli naturally comes in bite-sized florets.
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6points
#8
More cute than anything but I’m half French and my current English gf said to 2 months into dating.
“I love you but why do you keep calling me bunny when we go to sleep, it’s really weird”
Bonne nuit, I was saying good night in French.
Anyways, I call her bunny all the time now just to annoy her.
“I love you but why do you keep calling me bunny when we go to sleep, it’s really weird”
Bonne nuit, I was saying good night in French.
Anyways, I call her bunny all the time now just to annoy her.
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6points
#9
I dated a guy in college who visited me in my rural hometown and asked what the animals in the neighbor's field were. I said 'cows" in a you must be fooling me level of disbelief.
He proceeded to tell me they can't be cows because cows are black and white and these animals were all brown. I had to pull up Google to prove to him that brown cows existed. I could maybe understand if he'd been from a city but he told ne he was from a rural suburb, not a city so I guess he was just an idiot.
He proceeded to tell me they can't be cows because cows are black and white and these animals were all brown. I had to pull up Google to prove to him that brown cows existed. I could maybe understand if he'd been from a city but he told ne he was from a rural suburb, not a city so I guess he was just an idiot.
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6points
#10
My wife (a medical professional) once asked me why men even have belly buttons.
I looked at her with my mouth wide open and said nothing for what felt like 30 seconds. I then saw the look of realization in her eyes as she turned and walked away in quiet shame.
I looked at her with my mouth wide open and said nothing for what felt like 30 seconds. I then saw the look of realization in her eyes as she turned and walked away in quiet shame.
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6points
#11
Love my wife, but South Dakota is not north of North Dakota.
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5points
#12
A girl I was trying to date told me that Spain is part of Latin America, and when I informed her that it is in Europe, she doubled down by saying she was a Latin American studies student and that I was wrong.
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5points
#13
Found out she was eating half-cooked premade pot pies cause she broiled every meal in the oven instead of baking it. She told me she hated that her oven burnt the top of each one and left the bottom doughy…she would eat the uncooked dough regardless.
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5points
#14
My partner was grunting and groaning at the bin. He said ‘we need new bin bags, these ones you’ve bought don’t bloody fit’. Went over to see what was going on and he had a roll of small black dog poo bags in his hand with one unfurled trying to work out why it wouldn’t fit in the bin. There were bin bags, he’d just picked up the wrong roll and instead of realizing, tried to get a dog bag in a bin 50 times bigger.
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5points
#15
She didn't know that a "rhino" and a "rhinoceros" are the same thing.
She thought rhinoceroses didn't exist anymore because dinosaurs are extinct.
She thought rhinoceroses didn't exist anymore because dinosaurs are extinct.
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5points
#16
My husband went in dollar general for toilet paper. We had maybe $50 to last the week. This man came back with $40 of mango juice because it was on sale and no toilet paper.
I drank the juice but I was awfully salty about it.
I drank the juice but I was awfully salty about it.
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5points
#17
We served in the US Peace Corps together in Uganda. One day, it was really sunny out (like we lived within 50 miles of the equator sunny)
She says, "The moon is going to be really bright tonight." I asked what she meant, and she said since it's so sunny, the moon is absorbing all the light and will illuminate brighter when it's dark...
We argued about this and ended up talking to her mother on the phone. She confirmed her daughter's hypothesis.
She says, "The moon is going to be really bright tonight." I asked what she meant, and she said since it's so sunny, the moon is absorbing all the light and will illuminate brighter when it's dark...
We argued about this and ended up talking to her mother on the phone. She confirmed her daughter's hypothesis.
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5points
#18
Took our dog to get spayed (after having puppies) and he got upset that the veterinarian put in the chart she was post-partum. He thought they meant the dog was depressed.
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5points
#19
We were getting ready to move and we’re going through each room, discussing whether to take or get rid of the furniture. In the bedroom, I remarked that I would like to get new bedside lamps. The ones we had were from his bachelor apartment over a decade ago.
He said, “I can see why you’d like new lamps, but it’s kind of amazing that the light bulbs have lasted ten years.”
Dear gentle reader, the light bulbs had not lasted that long. He just was never the one to change them.
He said, “I can see why you’d like new lamps, but it’s kind of amazing that the light bulbs have lasted ten years.”
Dear gentle reader, the light bulbs had not lasted that long. He just was never the one to change them.
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5points
#20
My wife went to the store to get cilantro for our tacos. She came home with parsley. Easy mistake, they look similar if you don't look closely enough. I told her she bought parsely. She was convinced it was cilantro. I had her taste it. I showed her the tag on the bundle that said parsley. She relunctantly went back to the store to get cilantro...
She came home with another bundle of parsley.
I love this woman, but this moment I was questioning everything about her problem solving skills. The good news is, she has never brought home parsley again.
She came home with another bundle of parsley.
I love this woman, but this moment I was questioning everything about her problem solving skills. The good news is, she has never brought home parsley again.
5points
Denis KrotovasBoredPanda StaffView profile