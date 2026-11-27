If you like your humor dark, sarcastic, and a little controversial, Miles Erickson’s “My Gums Are Bleeding” comics might be perfect for you. The artist pairs colorful illustrations and simple character designs with a twisted, cynical sense of humor, often taking seemingly innocent scenarios into very on-the-nose social and political criticism.
Erickson draws inspiration from a wide range of subjects, poking fun at everything from everyday frustrations and generational differences to internet culture, religion, and politics. He’s particularly good at pointing out the absurdities and contradictions in how people think and behave, often getting his point across in just a few panels. We’ve featured Miles’ work on Bored Panda several times before, and today, we’re back with another selection of his comics.
Scroll down to check them out, upvote your favorites, and let us know what you think in the comments!
More info: Instagram | x.com | threads.com
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More from this series:
Previous · Part 543 New Dark Comics By “My Gums Are Bleeding” That Take Unexpected And Dark TurnsPrevious
145 Hilarious Comics With Twisted Endings By "My Gums Are Bleeding"2"My Gums Are Bleeding": 53 Funny Comics That Hit Hard, By Miles Erickson (New Pics)3Insanely Hilarious: 26 Comics With Unexpected Endings And Dark Humor By Miles Erickson (New Pics)4This Artist Uses Dark Humor To Tackle Social Issues And Politics In 60 New Comics543 New Dark Comics By “My Gums Are Bleeding” That Take Unexpected And Dark Turns
6You're here20 New “My Gums Are Bleeding” Comics That Take Unexpected And Dark Turns
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