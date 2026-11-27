If you like your humor dark, sarcastic, and a little controversial, Miles Erickson’s “ My Gums Are Bleeding ” comics might be perfect for you. The artist pairs colorful illustrations and simple character designs with a twisted, cynical sense of humor, often taking seemingly innocent scenarios into very on-the-nose social and political criticism.

Erickson draws inspiration from a wide range of subjects, poking fun at everything from everyday frustrations and generational differences to internet culture, religion, and politics. He’s particularly good at pointing out the absurdities and contradictions in how people think and behave, often getting his point across in just a few panels. We’ve featured Miles’ work on Bored Panda several times before, and today, we’re back with another selection of his comics.

Scroll down to check them out, upvote your favorites, and let us know what you think in the comments!