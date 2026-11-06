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People Happily Paid Their “Cat Tax” After This User Shared Their Photogenic Kitty (35 Pics)
Animals,CatsNOV 6, 2026

People Happily Paid Their “Cat Tax” After This User Shared Their Photogenic Kitty (35 Pics)

Tarik Velić
Tarik VelićBoredPanda Staff
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If there's one thing cat owners love almost as much as their feline companions, it's showing them off to the world. And sometimes, all it takes is one particularly photogenic kitty to get everyone else sharing pictures of their own. That's exactly what happened when a Threads user known as @cludderbug introduced the internet to their cat, Linus. Sharing a beautiful photo of the cat taken by their daughter, the proud owner wrote, “Linus is a photographer's dream. He will sit and pose. This is quite possibly the best picture my daughter has taken of him. Give him some love! Cat tax in comments.” They then invited others to show Linus some love, and fellow cat enthusiasts certainly delivered.
Before long, the comment section had turned into an adorable collection of feline portraits, with people sharing pictures of their own beloved companions. Some showed off their cats' best poses, while others shared touching memories of furry friends no longer with us. What started as a simple appreciation post for Linus became a celebration of cats and the special place they hold in people's lives.
We've gathered some of the sweetest and most memorable photos from the thread for you to enjoy below. Scroll down to meet these adorable felines, upvote your favorites, and let us know in the comments which one stole your heart!

#1 Linus Is A Photographer's Dream

Cute photogenic kitty sitting politely on the floor looking up at the camera.
@cludderbug
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18points

#2 Contessa Sonja Grismonelda Isidora Purrington-Smölket Von Füfensbaugh Is A Cat Of Many Moods

Fluffy photogenic kitty tilting head with wide curious eyes for the cat tax.
@pennysterling
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17points

#3 Must Be The Butter Color…my Scotch Loves To Ham It Up For The Camera

A photogenic kitty lies upside down under green leaves and pretty pink flowers in a garden bed.
@llahman61
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15points

#4 Daisy Is A Supermeowdel, She Poses And Looks Where Directed

Split view of an orange fluffy photogenic kitty and a black and white cat relaxing on cozy white blankets.
It helps she understands everything you say. Pixel is tricky, usually best photos are of her silly sleeping positions. But, one day she gave me purrfection!
@flowergardenyarns
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14points

#5 Diva Knows Her Angles

A photogenic kitty with tabby markings soaking up warm sunlight on a staircase.
@3nsaymada
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13points

#6 Pixel Was Enjoying One Of Our (Many) Blizzards Earlier In The Year

A photogenic kitty watching snow outside and relaxing indoors
And Zazzles decided he needed a selfie before bed one night lol
@crzycatlady78
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11points

#7 Gopal Is A Rescue

Close-up of a photogenic kitty looking forward with wide eyes
My boy knows he is pretty! No angle is bad angle for him.
@pratyutpanna.padhi
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10points

#8 My Son Is A Great Cat Photographer

Two photogenic kitty cats sitting by a window in natural light
Here’s some of his shots of our normally psycho cats who for him sit still and pose.
@clw1012ch
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10points

#9

A chubby orange cat sits by a window next to a note about his diet, showing off his photogenic kitty charm.
@speedy24b
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10points

#10 My Grand Baby Nala

A photogenic kitty with orange fur perched upright on a stack of books
@deborahobey
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9points

#11 Princess Buttercup Just Discovered That She Is Quite Good At Modeling On Trees

A photogenic kitty wearing a pink harness perched in a tree
@every.thing.shapes.us
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9points

#12 My Buddies Posing In The New Dog Car Seat

Split view of an orange photogenic kitty and a black and white cat sitting comfortably on leopard print blankets.
@kcwest205
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9points

#13 Trained Her How To Walk On A Leash When She Went From An Indoor/Outdoor To An Indoor-Only Kitty

Black and white photogenic kitty on a red leash outdoors during sunset acting as cat tax.
Lost her in 2021.
@crystal_h_photos___
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9points

#14 We Have A Poser Too! Meet Pumpkin Poe

A white and ginger photogenic kitty looking up at plants in an outdoor garden.
@jordana_fine_arts
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9points

#15 Bella And Marshmallow

Two views of photogenic kitty cats with blue eyes resting comfortably
That's amazing! I've gotten a few good one, but that's rare.
@purrcat_jan
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8points

#16 My Kitten Grayson Is The Same Way

A photogenic kitty with grey fur and white paws sitting on a bed
I never have to fight to get him to look at the camera!
@brenda.marie.elizabeth
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8points

#17 This One Is Opposite To Linus

Close up of a cute photogenic kitty looking up at the camera upside down while lying on a couch.
She will not sit still for pictures so a lot of pictures end up being taken when she wants a belly rubs.
@ruaivy
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8points

#18

Sleek black photogenic kitty sitting upright on a bed next to a laptop as cat tax.
@__doe_eyes__
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8points

#19 When Smudge Was Little She Had A Dark Face And Cream Colored Body

Photogenic kitty with bright blue eyes lounging inside a woven cat bed for the online cat tax.
As she aged, she darkened. Beautiful in both colours.
@carol_schinkel_painter
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8points

#20 Poppy Does The Same

Photogenic kitty grey cat sitting attentively on a glass table as a contribution for cat tax.
@lorioldiges
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8points
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Tarik Velić
Tarik VelićBoredPanda Staff