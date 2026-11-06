People Happily Paid Their “Cat Tax” After This User Shared Their Photogenic Kitty (35 Pics)

If there's one thing cat owners love almost as much as their feline companions, it's showing them off to the world. And sometimes, all it takes is one particularly photogenic kitty to get everyone else sharing pictures of their own. That's exactly what happened when a Threads user known as @cludderbug introduced the internet to their cat, Linus. Sharing a beautiful photo of the cat taken by their daughter, the proud owner wrote, “Linus is a photographer's dream. He will sit and pose. This is quite possibly the best picture my daughter has taken of him. Give him some love! Cat tax in comments.” They then invited others to show Linus some love, and fellow cat enthusiasts certainly delivered.

Before long, the comment section had turned into an adorable collection of feline portraits, with people sharing pictures of their own beloved companions. Some showed off their cats' best poses, while others shared touching memories of furry friends no longer with us. What started as a simple appreciation post for Linus became a celebration of cats and the special place they hold in people's lives.

We've gathered some of the sweetest and most memorable photos from the thread for you to enjoy below. Scroll down to meet these adorable felines, upvote your favorites, and let us know in the comments which one stole your heart!