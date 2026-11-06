People Happily Paid Their “Cat Tax” After This User Shared Their Photogenic Kitty (35 Pics)

If there's one thing cat owners love almost as much as their feline companions, it's showing them off to the world. And sometimes, all it takes is one particularly photogenic kitty to get everyone else sharing pictures of their own. That's exactly what happened when a Threads user known as @cludderbug introduced the internet to their cat, Linus. Sharing a beautiful photo of the cat taken by their daughter, the proud owner wrote, “Linus is a photographer's dream. He will sit and pose. This is quite possibly the best picture my daughter has taken of him. Give him some love! Cat tax in comments.” They then invited others to show Linus some love, and fellow cat enthusiasts certainly delivered.
Before long, the comment section had turned into an adorable collection of feline portraits, with people sharing pictures of their own beloved companions. Some showed off their cats' best poses, while others shared touching memories of furry friends no longer with us. What started as a simple appreciation post for Linus became a celebration of cats and the special place they hold in people's lives.
We've gathered some of the sweetest and most memorable photos from the thread for you to enjoy below. Scroll down to meet these adorable felines, upvote your favorites, and let us know in the comments which one stole your heart!
#1 Linus Is A Photographer's Dream
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18points
#2 Contessa Sonja Grismonelda Isidora Purrington-Smölket Von Füfensbaugh Is A Cat Of Many Moods
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17points
#3 Must Be The Butter Color…my Scotch Loves To Ham It Up For The Camera
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15points
#4 Daisy Is A Supermeowdel, She Poses And Looks Where Directed
It helps she understands everything you say. Pixel is tricky, usually best photos are of her silly sleeping positions. But, one day she gave me purrfection!
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14points
#5 Diva Knows Her Angles
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13points
#6 Pixel Was Enjoying One Of Our (Many) Blizzards Earlier In The Year
And Zazzles decided he needed a selfie before bed one night lol
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11points
#7 Gopal Is A Rescue
My boy knows he is pretty! No angle is bad angle for him.
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10points
#8 My Son Is A Great Cat Photographer
Here’s some of his shots of our normally psycho cats who for him sit still and pose.
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10points
#9
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10points
#10 My Grand Baby Nala
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9points
#11 Princess Buttercup Just Discovered That She Is Quite Good At Modeling On Trees
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9points
#12 My Buddies Posing In The New Dog Car Seat
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9points
#13 Trained Her How To Walk On A Leash When She Went From An Indoor/Outdoor To An Indoor-Only Kitty
Lost her in 2021.
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9points
#14 We Have A Poser Too! Meet Pumpkin Poe
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9points
#15 Bella And Marshmallow
That's amazing! I've gotten a few good one, but that's rare.
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8points
#16 My Kitten Grayson Is The Same Way
I never have to fight to get him to look at the camera!
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8points
#17 This One Is Opposite To Linus
She will not sit still for pictures so a lot of pictures end up being taken when she wants a belly rubs.
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8points
#18
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8points
#19 When Smudge Was Little She Had A Dark Face And Cream Colored Body
As she aged, she darkened. Beautiful in both colours.
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8points
#20 Poppy Does The Same
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8points
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