59 Women Share The Moment They Realized Loving Their Husband Wasn’t Enough To Stay

Until 1970, a woman who wanted out of her marriage had to prove her husband had done something awful. In most US states, divorce required legal grounds, meaning a judge had to agree that someone was at fault, usually because of adultery or cruelty.

California ended that with what is widely seen as the country's first true no-fault divorce law, which took effect in January 1970 under Governor Ronald Reagan. The other states followed over the next four decades, and New York was the last in 2010. Today "we want different things" is enough to end a marriage anywhere in the country, and the women in this thread still came with receipts.