Check this chart before you get inked!



Not every spot hurts the same, and there's some real anatomy behind why. Ribs tend to be among the more painful placements, while the outer thigh or upper arm are often easier choices for a first tattoo.



A tattoo needle repeatedly punctures the skin, depositing ink into the dermis - the second layer of skin where the pigment stays. That layer contains nerves and blood vessels, so yes, tattoos hurt. The bigger question is where they hurt most.



Three main things influence it.



First, nerve density. Areas such as the ribs, spine, fingers and feet have lots of nerve endings. More nerve activity means more signals reaching your brain, which can translate into more pain.



Second, how close the bone is to the surface. Areas like the knees, ankles, shins, collarbone and elbows have less soft-tissue cushioning, so the needle's vibration can feel deeper and more intense.



Third, how much soft-tissue cushioning there is underneath. Areas such as the outer thigh, outer bicep, forearm and calf generally have more cushioning, making them more comfortable for many people.



But pain is highly subjective. Two people can get tattooed in exactly the same place and have completely different experiences. Your artist's technique, the length of the session, your sleep, stress levels and even your mood can all affect how it feels.



So use this chart as a general guide, not a guarantee. Before deciding on placement, talk to your tattoo artist -, they can factor in the exact design, size, placement and your individual anatomy and give you a more realistic idea of what to expect.



Getting your first one? Start easy. The ribs aren't going anywhere



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