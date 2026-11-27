A hummingbird stopping for a fraction of a second to feed, a toucan taking off from a branch, or a bird wrestling with its prey are all moments that Colombian wildlife photographer Luis Fernando Serna Agudelo sets out to capture. Getting these shots, however, often takes hours, if not days, of observing birds and learning their habits.

Luis Fernando’s interest in wildlife dates back to his childhood, when he spent school vacations at his grandmother’s coffee farm in Alejandría, Colombia. At 18, he began working on a wildlife documentary series, which introduced him to the challenges of photographing birds and eventually led him to develop a particular interest in them. While he certainly appreciates the striking colors and unusual features of the birds he encounters, he is equally interested in what they do. His photographs offer a closer look at how birds hunt, feed, interact with one another, and live in the wild.

Bored Panda reached out to Luis Fernando to learn more about his work, the challenges of photographing birds in flight, and some of his most memorable encounters in the wild. Scroll down to enjoy a selection of his photographs and read what he shared with us!