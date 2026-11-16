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22 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected Twists And Turns, By Phil McPhail (New Pics)
Funny,ComicsNOV 16, 2026

22 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected Twists And Turns, By Phil McPhail (New Pics)

HidrėlėyTarik Velić
Hidrėlėy and Tarik Velić
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British cartoonist Will McPhail has made a career out of doing just that, turning familiar situations into hilarious single-panel comics. Known for his work in The New Yorker, the artist combines witty dialogue, expressive characters, and a healthy dose of absurdity to deliver jokes that often catch readers off guard.
McPhail’s cartoons cover just about everything, from relationships and parenting to awkward conversations and the strange habits people have developed over time. Some of his jokes are rooted in everyday experiences, while others take things in a much more ridiculous direction. An ordinary eye exam might turn into an unexpected pep talk, or a hospital operating room might suddenly become the setting for a tennis match. We’ve featured McPhail’s work on Bored Panda several times before, and today we’re back with another collection of his clever cartoons.
Scroll down to see what he’s come up with this time, and if you enjoy his sense of humor, check out more of his work on his website or social media.

#1

Hilarious comic by Phil McPhail showing a mother kneeling down to talk seriously to her young daughter.
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9points

#2

Hilarious comic by Phil McPhail showing commuters on a subway train with an unexpected twist caption
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9points

#3

Hilarious comic by Phil McPhail showing God dunking a basketball over a serenely posing angel in heaven
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9points

#4

Hilarious comic by Phil McPhail showing an eye doctor weeping at an eye chart with an encouraging message
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8points

#5

Hilarious comic by Phil McPhail illustrating the evolution of man with women doing all the actual work.
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8points

#6

Hilarious comic by Phil McPhail depicting a mother and daughter playing a game of Connect Four on the floor.
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8points

#7

Hilarious comic by Phil McPhail featuring kids on a basketball court choosing a bird for their team.
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8points

#8

Hilarious comic by Phil McPhail featuring a woman meeting her future self emerging from a time portal.
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7points

#9

Hilarious comic with unexpected twist by Phil McPhail depicting a woman talking while her words fade away
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7points

#10

Hilarious comic diagram by Phil McPhail depicting a seating plan separated by the Pacific Ocean.
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7points

#11

Hilarious comic by Phil McPhail featuring a man covered in pigeons talking to his parents in a living room.
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6points

#12

Hilarious comic illustration by Phil McPhail of two people driving in a car with funny unexpected dialogue
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6points

#13

Hilarious comic by Phil McPhail of a wedding where the priest wears shorts and guests raise their hands.
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6points

#14

Black and white hilarious comic by Phil McPhail showing two people sitting on a bench discussing attraction.
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4points

#15

Hilarious comic by Phil McPhail illustrating a couple sitting at a dinner table wearing identical outfits
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4points

#16

Hilarious comic by Phil McPhail depicting a magician and assistant sawing a kid in half with a twist caption
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4points

#17

Hilarious comic by Phil McPhail showing surgeons in an operating room discussing a riddle over a patient.
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4points

#18

Hilarious comic by Phil McPhail showing a couple playing cards at a table with an unexpected twist caption
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4points

#19

Hilarious comic by Phil McPhail showing a fish balancing a basketball on its fin while being caught.
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4points

#20

Hilarious comic by Phil McPhail showing a waiter introducing a literal crying dessert menu holding flowers
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3points
More from this series:
Previous · Part 435 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected Twists And Turns, By “The New Yorker” Cartoonist (New Pics)Previous
130 Clever Comics By The New Yorker Cartoonist, Will McPhail2"The New Yorker" Cartoonist Makes Unexpected And Clever Comics (30 New Pics)350 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected Twists And Turns, By “The New Yorker” Cartoonist (New Pics)435 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected Twists And Turns, By “The New Yorker” Cartoonist (New Pics)
5You're here22 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected Twists And Turns, By Phil McPhail (New Pics)
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