22 Hilarious Comics With Unexpected Twists And Turns, By Phil McPhail (New Pics)

British cartoonist Will McPhail has made a career out of doing just that, turning familiar situations into hilarious single-panel comics. Known for his work in The New Yorker, the artist combines witty dialogue, expressive characters, and a healthy dose of absurdity to deliver jokes that often catch readers off guard.

McPhail’s cartoons cover just about everything, from relationships and parenting to awkward conversations and the strange habits people have developed over time. Some of his jokes are rooted in everyday experiences, while others take things in a much more ridiculous direction. An ordinary eye exam might turn into an unexpected pep talk, or a hospital operating room might suddenly become the setting for a tennis match. We’ve featured McPhail’s work on Bored Panda several times before, and today we’re back with another collection of his clever cartoons.

Scroll down to see what he’s come up with this time, and if you enjoy his sense of humor, check out more of his work on his website or social media.