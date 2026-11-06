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Scott Metzger Celebrates A Month Of Cats Being Their Ridiculous Selves In 36 New Comics
Funny,ComicsNOV 6, 2026

Scott Metzger Celebrates A Month Of Cats Being Their Ridiculous Selves In 36 New Comics

HidrėlėyTarik Velić
Hidrėlėy and Tarik Velić
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Cats have been keeping cartoonist Scott Metzger supplied with hilarious material for years, and we've shared plenty of their antics here on Bored Panda. For his latest project, Metzger decided to dedicate an entire month to these lovable little troublemakers.
While October is usually associated with pumpkins, spooky decorations, and Halloween festivities, Metzger had a different celebration in mind. His special project, “Catober,” featured 31 days of comics, each introducing a different cat with its own personality, quirks, and particular brand of mischief. The result is a colorful collection of feline characters that any cat owner will probably find immediately familiar.
Whether you're a devoted cat person or simply appreciate a good joke, there's plenty to enjoy in this month-long celebration of feline nonsense. Scroll down to meet the stars of Catober, and let us know which of these mischievous characters reminds you most of your own furry companion!

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#1

Scott Metzger cartoon featuring an angry grey cat dressed up in a purrista apron near a coffee cup.
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9points

#2

Scott Metzger cartoon showing a cat sitting in a shipping box at a pack and mail service station.
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9points

#3

Comic by Scott Metzger featuring a tabby cat looking at a funny greeting card in a store shelf.
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8points

#4

Bob Ross inspired cat scratching a green armchair in a comic by Scott Metzger.
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8points

#5

Scott Metzger comic showing a cat hosting a game show titled Where Did I Barf for its returning owner.
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8points

#6

A clumsy cat sliding off a couch in a comic by Scott Metzger featuring cats being their ridiculous selves.
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8points

#7

A comic by Scott Metzger featuring cats looking at a video call screen with a fluffy cat grooming itself.
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7points

#8

Scott Metzger comic of a cat lying on a StairMaster machine plotting to trip a human.
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7points

#9

Scott Metzger comic of a tabby cat tucked in bed reading a scary book titled The Vacuum.
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6points

#10

A comic by Scott Metzger featuring a cat swatting at its owner feet under the blanket.
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6points

#11

Scott Metzger comic of a black cat holding a horn near a sleeping human to wake him up.
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6points

#12

A Scott Metzger cat comic showing a person hiking while carrying a cat inside a backpack.
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6points

#13

Comic by Scott Metzger depicting a cat recording a video inside a dog bed while a dog looks on.
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5points

#14

Scott Metzger comic featuring a tuxedo cat placing images onto a vision board.
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5points

#15

A Scott Metzger cat comic showing a black cat looking out a window and mocking someone walking by.
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5points

#16

A humorous Scott Metzger comic displaying a cat licking itself next to a Lick Scratch Judge sign.
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5points

#17

A Scott Metzger comic depicting a mother cat handing out empty paper bags at a cat birthday party.
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5points

#18

A humorous cat comic by Scott Metzger featuring a white cat watching online videos on a smartphone.
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5points

#19

An orange cat giving a lecture to an audience of cats in a cartoon by Scott Metzger celebrating ridiculous cats.
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5points

#20

Scott Metzger comic showing a witch, a cat, and a happy dog riding a broomstick at night
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5points
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