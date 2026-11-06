Scott Metzger Celebrates A Month Of Cats Being Their Ridiculous Selves In 36 New Comics

Bored Panda. For his latest project, Metzger decided to dedicate an entire month to these lovable little troublemakers. Cats have been keeping cartoonist Scott Metzger supplied with hilarious material for years, and we've shared plenty of their antics here on. For his latest project, Metzger decided to dedicate an entire month to these lovable little troublemakers.

While October is usually associated with pumpkins, spooky decorations, and Halloween festivities, Metzger had a different celebration in mind. His special project, “Catober,” featured 31 days of comics, each introducing a different cat with its own personality, quirks, and particular brand of mischief. The result is a colorful collection of feline characters that any cat owner will probably find immediately familiar.

Whether you're a devoted cat person or simply appreciate a good joke, there's plenty to enjoy in this month-long celebration of feline nonsense. Scroll down to meet the stars of Catober, and let us know which of these mischievous characters reminds you most of your own furry companion!