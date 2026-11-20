Honorable Mention in the Street Photography Category

Description: “Despite the apparent contradiction, it didn't seem so absurd to me, when I began this project in early 2009, to practice still life by taking snapshots.

Indeed, this genre requires the artist to carefully arrange various elements and choose lighting, which I decided to let be presented to me, and, on the contrary, not to intervene at all in the creation of these still lifes. Cemeteries in Paris and the provinces met my expectations, and it was Père-Lachaise that first revealed to me, amidst the bustle, the particular charm emanating from the bouquets of artificial flowers and the impromptu arrangements created by visitors.

In this way, I freed myself from the constraints of a purely stylistic exercise and also gave myself the opportunity to "compose" Vanitas paintings, very much in vogue in 17th-century art, which served to remind ordinary mortals of the precariousness and vanity of our condition. However, one will not find skeletons or skulls, at least not superficially, in this work to remind us of our inevitable end, but rather evocations of our fragility or the brevity of youth and life, using objects, plants, shadows, or fruits framed in eloquent situations.

Here, all the flowers are artificial, except for those produced by chance. They lie with a certain charm, and, strangely, it is the oldest ones that seem the most real to me. These flowers participate in the ritual of "passage" and serve as "true-false" passports to the afterlife.

Along the way, it became clear to me that I was treading on delicate ground: we live in a sanitized world where death is taboo. We cultivate the paradox of displaying it constantly, as violently as possible, while simultaneously remaining silent about it, even banishing it from family life through the hospital.”