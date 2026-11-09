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51 Unbelievable Coincidences That Might Make You Wonder If Everything Happens For A Reason
Curiosities,Creepy WorldNOV 9, 2026

51 Unbelievable Coincidences That Might Make You Wonder If Everything Happens For A Reason

Rūta ZumbrickaitėIfeoluwa Adesina
Rūta Zumbrickaitė and Ifeoluwa Adesina
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Some things in life are easy to explain, but others might make you wonder whether the universe has a secret sense of humor. Imagine running into the same stranger thousands of miles from home, discovering that two complete strangers have lived nearly identical lives, or witnessing two unrelated events line up in a way that seems almost impossible. The odds might be astronomical, but apparently, someone has to beat them.
Recently, people online were invited to share the biggest coincidence in recorded history, and the responses were just very bizarre. Some involve astonishingly precise timing, others feature people and events connected in ways nobody could have predicted, and a few are so strange they might make you question just how random the world really is.

#1

Close-up of printed lottery tickets, symbolizing unbelievable coincidences and luck.
There was a man who won the lottery, and 2 weeks later when he reanacted the scratching of the ticket for a tv news report he won it again.
flarept1, mehaniq / Magnific (not the actual photo)
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7points

#2

A man holding a Steve Jobs book aligned with his face as if it were a coincidence.
When Steve Jobs was born, his biological father was a professor living in the Midwest. Jobs eventually tracked down his biological mother, and through her met his sister, Mona, but didn't want to meet his father, or allow his father to know anything about him.

Mona, however, did track down their father, and arranged a meeting with him; Steve Jobs asked her not to mention him, and she agreed to respect his wishes.

When she met her father, though, eventually the conversation turned to his career managing various restaurants throughout the world (he'd since given up teaching). He bragged about one particularly nice place he used to run in California, where plenty of the Silicon Valley types would sometimes show up, including Steve Jobs, who he described as a "great tipper."

Mona asked Jobs about this, and he remembered the place, and remembered meeting the man who ran it on several occasions. He met his biological father and didn't even know it.
somepeoplewait, Gulom Nazarov / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
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6points

#3

A Malaysia Airlines airplane flying in the sky, showcasing unbelievable coincidences of aviation moments.
MH370 was the 404th plane of it's type to be produced.

And it went missing.
shoopdahoop22, Fasyah Halim / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
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5points

Coincidences have fascinated people for centuries, partly because they challenge the way we normally understand how events happen. As Discover Magazine explains, the human brain is naturally wired to recognize patterns and look for connections between seemingly unrelated things. This ability helps us make sense of our surroundings, learn from past experiences, and anticipate what might happen next.

When two unexpected events line up, however, our minds immediately begin searching for an explanation. For example, thinking about an old friend only to receive a message from them moments later can feel remarkably significant, even when there is no actual connection between the two occurrences. The unexpected match captures our attention because it seems to go against what we would normally expect.

#4

Statue holding a yellow leaf, depicting unbelievable coincidences in nature.
Anne Hathaway's husband looks like William Shakespeare.

William Shakespeare had a wife called Anne Hathaway

I posted this before but seriously it is the best I have got

Edit: TIL that no one knows what Shakespeare looks like

Edit 2: TIL that 'no one' is actually two separate words and is not conjoined with a dash.
IrishLaaaaaaaaad, Taha / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
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6points

#5

Two men smiling in suits, illustrating unbelievable coincidences between people.
There were two twins that were separated at birth...Jim Lewis and Jim Springer. They didn't meet until they were 39. Both were named James by their adoptive parents. Both had married twice; first to women named Linda and second to women named Betty. Both had children, including sons named James Allan. Both had at one time owned dogs named Toy. There are tons of other similarities.
imaunitard, dennismarr / Reddit
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6points

#6

Smiling young woman with long dark wavy hair in a pink top, depicting unbelievable coincidences in life stories.
The story of Jennifer Bricker and Dominique Moceanu

The short version:

-A girl is born without legs and put up for adoption.

-She gets adopted by a loving family and given the name Jennifer Bricker

-Despite having no legs, Jennifer grows up to develop a love for gymnastics

-Jennifer comes to idolize Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu

-Jennifer collects posters of Dominique and watches all of her events on TV religiously

-One day, Jennifer's parents come across Jennifer's old adoption papers

-Jennifer is the long lost sister of Dominique Moceanu.
Evajin, Frank Sun
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5points

This is also why certain coincidences can feel almost supernatural, particularly when they happen during emotionally important moments. People sometimes interpret unexpected encounters, familiar songs, or unusual reminders as signs that something bigger is at work. Such experiences can provide comfort and make an uncertain situation feel a little more meaningful.

However, the sheer number of events happening around us means that unusual overlaps are bound to occur occasionally. With billions of people thinking, travelling, meeting, and communicating every day, even remarkably specific coincidences can emerge without having any deeper explanation. Essentially, what feels like an extraordinary message from the universe may simply be an unexpected meeting of circumstances.

#7

Mount Rushmore sculpture carved into the rock, representing historical coincidences.
Thomas Jefferson and John Adams both passed on July 4, 1826, which was the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.
-eDgAR-, Steve Adams / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
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5points

#8

German flag waving outside the Reichstag building tied to unbelievable coincidences in history.
9th of November was the date of some very important events in Germany with several years between them. I don't know if this counts, but hey ho.

End of the monarchy - 1918

Failed Beer hall putsch- 1923

Kristallnacht - 1938

Fall of the Berlin Wall - 1989.

Edit: got the year wrong on one.
NachoQueen_, Maheshkumar Painam / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
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5points

#9

Jet fighters flying in tight formation show unbelievable coincidences of perfect alignment and timing.
Thunderbird 6 and Blue Angel 6 just crashed on the same day.
TGMcGonigle, Robert Terrell / Facebook
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5points

One mathematical principle that helps explain this is the law of truly large numbers, which the BBC discusses when examining why unlikely events happen more frequently than people might expect. The idea is that an event with an extremely small probability can become almost inevitable when there are enough opportunities for it to occur.

People tend to judge coincidences from an individual perspective, wondering how likely it was for them to meet a particular person or experience something unusual on a specific day. However, the chances look very different when considering millions of people and their countless daily experiences.

For instance, if an event had a one-in-a-million chance of happening to one person in a day, a population of 250 million would produce approximately 250 such occurrences daily.

#10

Model scale replica of the Titanic ship displayed against a icy background, hinting at historic coincidences.
Morgan Robertson's short story, published in 1898, about the gigantic luxury passenger liner that struck an iceberg while crossing the North Atlantic, and sank with terrible loss of life.

The ship was deemed practically unsinkable, and so didn't carry anywhere near enough lifeboats for the passengers and crew.

And the ship was called the Titan.

Google this if you don't believe me.
MisterShine, Edwin Petrus / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
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4points

#11

Vintage sports card of Bobby Layne holding a football, illustrating unbelievable coincidences in history.
Bobby Layne got traded by the Detroit Lions in 1958. After he got traded, he put a curse on the Lions, saying they wouldn't win for 50 years.

Not only did the Lions finish with the worst winning percentage in the NFL for the next 50 years and never make a championship game, but in 2008, exactly 50 years later, the Lions became the first team in NFL history to go 0-16 in a season. They went winless.

Because of this, in 2009, the Lions had the #1 pick in the NFL Draft. They chose QB Matthew Stafford... who lived on the same street and went to the same high school as Bobby Layne did.
JaguarGator9, Jay Publishing
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4points

#12

View of the Twin Towers and New York skyline from a boat, hinting at unbelievable coincidences.
There was a tv show called The Lone Gunman. It was a short-lived, comedic spin-off of The X-Files. In the series premier, the plot was about a conspiracy to fly a commercial airliner into the twin towers as a false flag operation. It aired in March 2001.
theweirdbeard, Tomas Martinez
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4points

The same principle applies to seemingly impossible situations involving repeated lottery wins, unusual family connections, or even multiple lightning strikes. Someone winning a major lottery twice might seem like an almost unbelievable stroke of luck, but when millions of people purchase tickets over several decades, such outcomes become considerably less surprising.

Similarly, while having three children in one family share a birthday would be extraordinarily unlikely for any particular household, it becomes more plausible when considering the enormous number of families with three children. These examples demonstrate how our intuition about probability can be misleading.

We tend to focus on the individual experience rather than all the opportunities that exist for something unusual to happen somewhere in the world.

#13

Lego Batman and Superman toy figures showing unbelievable coincidences in playful moments.
Superman and Batman's mother are both named Martha.
ytrezazerty, Yulia Matvienko
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4points

#14

Passenger train moving through mountains as an unbelievable coincidence during travel.
Abraham Lincoln's son, Robert, was once saved from being hit by an oncoming train. The man who pulled him out of harm's way was Edwin Booth, brother of John Wilkes Booth. The incident took place less than a year before Lincoln's hit.
EmiliusReturns, Josh Nezon
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4points

#15

Actor Anthony Hopkins speaking into a microphone, illustrating unbelievable coincidences in life.
In 1974, Anthony Hopkins starred in a film called 'The Girl from Petrovka,' based on the book by George Feifer. Not long after signing on to the film, Hopkins went to London to try to track down a copy of the book. After canvasing several bookshops, however, he couldn't find one. Frustrated and defeated, Hopkins entered the Leicester Square stop to board a train home when all of a sudden he spotted a copy of 'The Girl from Petrovka' that appeared to have been discarded on a nearby bench. Naturally he swiped it, and if the story ended there it'd be a pretty funny coincidence.

But the story doesn't end there. Two years later while filming in Vienna, author George Feifer visited the set. During a conversation with Hopkins, Feifer mentioned that he didn't even have a copy of his own book -- that he'd lent his last one (complete with his own annotations) to a friend who had lost it somewhere in London. Hopkins, puzzled, then fetched his copy, which also had notes in the margins. When he showed it to Feifer, the author confirmed that, amazingly, it was the same book.
NeilJHopwood, Omar David Sandoval Sida
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4points

Of course, not every coincidence feels extraordinary simply because of its rarity. Some seem particularly meaningful because of the circumstances surrounding them. Psychologist Carl Jung developed the concept of synchronicity to describe experiences in which unrelated events appear to have a personal significance despite having no identifiable causal connection.

For example, someone grieving a parent might unexpectedly encounter a familiar song, photograph, or place that reminds them of the person they lost. Although the encounter may have an ordinary explanation, its timing can make it feel deeply significant.

These experiences can be especially powerful during major life changes, including bereavement, illness, divorce, or career transitions, when people may be more inclined to search for reassurance and meaning.

#16

A man receiving an award framed certificate on stage, fitting unbelievable coincidences.
J.J. Thomson won the Nobel Prize in Physics (1906) for showing that the electron is a particle. His son, George Paget Thomson, won the Nobel Prize in Physics (1937) for showing that the electron is a wave.
way_fairer, Marwen Larafa
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4points

#17

Black and white portrait of Michael Jackson, involved in unbelievable coincidences.
Michael Jackson overslept on the morning of 9/11. He had a meeting in the North Tower that morning.

Edit: OK, whoa. There are so many celebrities involved with 9/11. Hollywood conspiracy?
michaellicious, Matthew Rolston
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4points

#18

British naval ship flying the Union Jack flag, representing incredible coincidences in history.
In World War 1, a German ship tried to run the British blockade by disguising itself as a British ship, but the first ship they came into contact with was the one they'd disguised themselves as.

Edit: the German ship was the SMS Cap Trafalgar and the British one was the HMS Carmania.
Thatoneguy3273, David Clode
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3points

There is, however, a psychological explanation for why these experiences can feel so convincing. During emotionally demanding periods, people often become more attentive to things that reflect their thoughts and concerns. Selective attention can make certain details stand out while countless unrelated occurrences go unnoticed.

Confirmation bias can also influence how people interpret events, making them more likely to remember experiences that support an existing belief while overlooking those that do not. This does not mean that the emotions attached to a coincidence are any less genuine, but it does help explain why some ordinary encounters can leave such a lasting impression.

An event that might otherwise have gone unnoticed can become unforgettable simply because of what was happening in someone's life when it occurred.

#19

Close-up of playing cards and poker chips on a casino table, symbolizing unbelievable coincidences and luck.
In 1858 a man named Robert Fallon was shot while playing poker because he cheated. He won $600, which was now deemed unlucky, so no one wanted it. They gave it to a new player who took Fallon's place. He turned the $600 into $2,200, when the police arrived. They demanded the original $600 to be passed on to Fallon's next of kin, only to discover that his son was in fact the new player, who had not seen his father in seven years.
Ruft, Michał Parzuchowski
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3points

#20

Vintage black and white portrait of Thomas Midgley Jr, tied to wild unbelievable coincidences.
Thomas Midgley Junior - who first realized that adding lead to petrol would reduce engine knocking. Years of research later proves that he has single-handedly caused one of the biggest human health problems in history (and lead contamination was a well known thing even back then).
He also went on to synthesize a chemical called Freon to be used as a refrigerant (to be fair, the available refrigerants at the time were pretty toxic). Freon's known nowadays as part of a group of chemicals called CFCs - yup, responsible for the hole in the ozone layer.
As a tripartite addition to his unfortunate inventions, he also became severely disabled towards the end of his life and devised a series of ropes and pulleys to get himself out of bed. It strangled him.
Wee_McPirate, Anonymous for Blank & Stoller N.Y.
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3points
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Rūta Zumbrickaitė
Rūta ZumbrickaitėBoredPanda Staff