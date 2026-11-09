51 Unbelievable Coincidences That Might Make You Wonder If Everything Happens For A Reason

Coincidences have fascinated people for centuries, partly because they challenge the way we normally understand how events happen. As Discover Magazine explains, the human brain is naturally wired to recognize patterns and look for connections between seemingly unrelated things. This ability helps us make sense of our surroundings, learn from past experiences, and anticipate what might happen next.

When two unexpected events line up, however, our minds immediately begin searching for an explanation. For example, thinking about an old friend only to receive a message from them moments later can feel remarkably significant, even when there is no actual connection between the two occurrences. The unexpected match captures our attention because it seems to go against what we would normally expect.