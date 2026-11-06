41 Remarkable Stories From History And Ordinary People’s Lives That Deserve To Be Told More Often

Scholars used to wonder how anyone could compose a poem as long as the Iliad, which runs to more than 15,000 lines, without writing it down. In the 1930s, a Harvard classicist named Milman Parry went looking for the answer in Yugoslavia. He traveled through villages in Bosnia and the surrounding region with recording equipment and found singers, many of whom couldn't read or write, performing epic poems about medieval heroes and battles. Some of these songs went on for hours. Beat that, T Swift.

Parry noticed that the singers weren't reciting a memorized script. Every performance came out a little different, because they built each song as they went, using ready-made phrases that already fit the rhythm of the verse. Dropping in a stock phrase bought them a few seconds to think about what came next. Homer does exactly the same thing. "Rosy-fingered dawn" and "swift-footed Achilles" keep appearing because they're the right length to slot into a line. They were the oral poet's building blocks.