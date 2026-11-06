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41 Remarkable Stories From History And Ordinary People’s Lives That Deserve To Be Told More Often
History,CuriositiesNOV 6, 2026

41 Remarkable Stories From History And Ordinary People’s Lives That Deserve To Be Told More Often

Eligijus SinkunasLouise Pieterse
Eligijus Sinkunas and Louise Pieterse
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History class had a talent for taking the most outrageous story ever told and turning it into a list of dates to memorize before the next quiz. Yawn. Somewhere between the textbook that weighed as much as a toddler and the teacher reading straight off the slides, the good stuff got lost. Nobody mentioned that people have been doodling cartoons for centuries, or that the pyramids were once shiny.
The Unforgettable History Moments page curates all these little bits of info your teacher skipped. There's an emperor's billion-dollar bathtub, weird old coins, and quotes that have aged like wine next to ones that have aged like milk. No exam at the end and no dates to memorize, just a lot of "wait, that's real?" Scroll down and let the past show off!

#1

Early 1945 concept sketches of Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner showcasing remarkable history stories.
These are among the earliest known concept drawings Chuck Jones made for the characters who would become Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner. They date to around 1945, roughly four years before the duo officially appeared in the 1949 short “Fast & Furry-ous.”

The early designs were different from the characters we eventually knew. Wile E. Coyote was even identified as “Don Coyote” on an early model sheet. Jones later developed the pair into one of animation’s most recognizable rivalries, built around one simple idea: the coyote desperately wants to catch the Road Runner, and somehow every plan goes spectacularly wrong.
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#2

A heavily tattooed man smiling in a remarkable story from ordinary lives.
In 2025, Matthew Whelan, known as King of Ink Land, said a facial age-verification system repeatedly rejected him because it interpreted his heavily tattooed face as a mask. Whelan says around 90% of his body is covered in tattoos and that he has spent more than 1,600 hours getting inked.

His experience highlights a genuine challenge for facial-recognition technology. Research has found that extensive facial tattoos can affect face detection and recognition systems, particularly when large areas of the face are covered.
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#3

A chart displaying ancient Cistercian numerals system, representing remarkable stories from history.
Developed by the Cistercian monastic order in the early 13th century, Cistercian numerals were one of the most ingenious number systems ever created. Instead of using multiple digits like Arabic numerals or lengthy combinations like Roman numerals, the system could represent any whole number from 1 to 9,999 with a single symbol by combining strokes around a central vertical line.

The compact system was likely designed to help monks record dates, page numbers, and calculations more efficiently. Despite its clever design, Cistercian numerals never gained widespread use and were eventually replaced by the simpler Hindu-Arabic numeral system. Today, they remain one of history’s most fascinating forgotten inventions.
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Homer was one of the most influential authors in human history, and he was writing about the past without a source. The Trojan War is traditionally dated to around 1200 BCE, but one of his most notable works, "Iliad," was composed roughly 400 years later, after the Bronze Age world that fought it had collapsed and the Greeks had forgotten how to write.

He had no archives to check, only stories passed from singer to singer. So he did what any good storyteller does with a fuzzy memory and a captive audience and filled in the gaps.

#4

Front and back of an ancient US coin displaying early slogans as remarkable stories from history.
Before the famous phrase “In God We Trust” appeared on U.S. coins, an earlier motto made its debut on the 1787 Fugio cent, one of America’s first official federal coin designs. The coin featured the words “Mind Your Business,” a phrase associated with Benjamin Franklin and his ideas about personal responsibility and commerce.

The unusual slogan was not meant as a modern warning to stay out of other people’s affairs. In the 18th century, it reflected the idea of focusing on one’s own work and responsibilities. Alongside the image of a sundial and the phrase “Fugio,” meaning “I fly” in Latin, the coin carried a message about the value of time and productivity.
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#5

Ancient clay tablet showcasing remarkable stories from history prior to Pythagoras.
Archaeologists have discovered ancient Babylonian clay tablets showing that mathematicians in Mesopotamia understood the relationship between the sides of right triangles nearly 1,000 years before the Greek philosopher Pythagoras was born. One of the most famous examples, known as the Si.427 tablet, dates to around 1900 to 1600 BC and demonstrates advanced geometric knowledge.

This doesn’t mean Pythagoras stole the theorem. Instead, historians believe he or his followers may have been the first to provide a formal mathematical proof. The discovery is a reminder that many of history’s greatest scientific and mathematical ideas were built upon knowledge developed by earlier civilizations.
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#6

Hand placing a ball on a roulette wheel detailing remarkable stories from history.
In the early 1990s, a Spanish record producer named Gonzalo García-Pelayo realized that mechanical roulette wheels could never be perfectly random. He and his family spent months tracking thousands of spins at the Casino Gran Madrid, logging the data into a computer program to identify subtle physical biases in the wheels. By betting exclusively on numbers that hit slightly more often than statistical probability, he legally won over one million euros.

The casino banned the family and launched a massive legal battle to strip them of their winnings. However, the case backfired when it reached the Supreme Court of Spain in 2004. The court ruled entirely in favor of García-Pelayo, stating that using ingenuity and computer techniques to exploit a flawed machine did not constitute fraud. The landmark decision declared his strategy legal, effectively forcing casinos to fix their faulty equipment rather than penalizing intelligent players.
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Scholars used to wonder how anyone could compose a poem as long as the Iliad, which runs to more than 15,000 lines, without writing it down. In the 1930s, a Harvard classicist named Milman Parry went looking for the answer in Yugoslavia. He traveled through villages in Bosnia and the surrounding region with recording equipment and found singers, many of whom couldn't read or write, performing epic poems about medieval heroes and battles. Some of these songs went on for hours. Beat that, T Swift.

Parry noticed that the singers weren't reciting a memorized script. Every performance came out a little different, because they built each song as they went, using ready-made phrases that already fit the rhythm of the verse. Dropping in a stock phrase bought them a few seconds to think about what came next. Homer does exactly the same thing. "Rosy-fingered dawn" and "swift-footed Achilles" keep appearing because they're the right length to slot into a line. They were the oral poet's building blocks.

#7

Digital comparison of the ancient white Pyramid of Khafre and its present state, highlighting remarkable stories from history.
The Pyramid of Khafre was originally finished around 2560 BCE and was once covered with highly polished Tura limestone, giving its exterior a bright, reflective surface. Its pyramidion (capstone) is believed to have been covered in electrum, a naturally occurring or deliberately mixed alloy of gold and silver. Some theories suggest the polished limestone could have produced strong specular reflections of sunlight, although there is no solid evidence that the pyramid was deliberately designed to redirect sunlight toward specific locations.

A major earthquake in 1303 AD loosened or displaced many of the Great Pyramid’s remaining casing stones, and casing stones from the Giza pyramids were later removed and reused in buildings around Cairo. Today, only a small portion of Khafre’s original casing survives, most visibly near the top.
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#8

Remarkable stories from history displaying the original Sony Walkman with dual headphone jacks.
When Sony introduced the Sony Walkman in 1979, many early models featured two headphone jacks, allowing two people to listen to the same cassette at once. Some versions even included a “Hotline” button that lowered the music volume so listeners could have a conversation without removing their headphones.

As portable music became a more personal experience, the extra headphone jack gradually disappeared from later models because most people preferred listening alone. Today, the original Walkman remains one of the most influential consumer electronics products ever made, forever changing the way people enjoyed music on the go.
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#9

Panoramic aerial view of Tokyo city, a remarkable story from history as the world's most populated metropolis.
Tokyo is one of the world’s greatest megacities, with its enormous metropolitan area stretching far beyond the city’s famous central districts. Current estimates put the Tokyo metro population at roughly 37 million people.

Tokyo’s exact ranking depends on how a “city” is defined. Under the UN’s latest urban-agglomeration methodology, Tokyo ranked third globally in 2025, behind Jakarta and Dhaka, with about 33.4 million inhabitants.
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That means the Iliad was probably told and retold for generations before anyone wrote it down, with each singer reshaping the story a little. Homer was likely one of the last links in a very long chain, passing on a war nobody alive had seen. Troy itself was treated as pure legend until 1870, when Heinrich Schliemann, a German businessman and amateur archaeologist, started digging at Hisarlik in modern Turkey. He found a real ancient city with several earlier cities buried beneath it, and historians still argue about which layer, if any, matches the story Homer told.

#10

Emperor Neros 2000-year-old stone bathtub as a remarkable story from history.
This enormous bathtub, traditionally associated with Emperor Nero, is carved from a single block of imperial purple porphyry—one of the most valuable and prestigious stones in the ancient world. Quarried exclusively from Mons Porphyrites in Egypt’s Eastern Desert, the deep purple rock was reserved almost entirely for Roman emperors, symbolizing supreme power and divine authority.

Measuring several meters across and weighing many tons, the basin showcases an extraordinary feat of Roman engineering and craftsmanship. Because the ancient quarry has long been abandoned and purple porphyry is no longer commercially available, experts estimate that obtaining an equivalent amount of the stone today would cost around $1 billion, making it one of the most valuable bathtubs ever created.
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#11

Black and white portrait of author Franz Kafka illustrating remarkable history stories.
In a letter to his fiancée, Felice Bauer, writer Franz Kafka revealed the depth of his emotional and mental struggles with a line that has resonated with readers for more than a century. He wrote, “I am not well; I could have built the Pyramids with the effort it takes me to cling on to life and reason.”

The letter offers a deeply personal glimpse into Kafka’s inner world. Known for works such as The Metamorphosis and The Trial, his writing often explored isolation, anxiety, and the weight of existence. Today, his private correspondence is valued not only for its literary significance but also for the honest insight it provides into the mind of one of history’s most influential authors.
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#12

Rear view of the USS John Paul Jones missile destroyer ship in drydock, highlighting remarkable stories from history.
This rare photograph shows the USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53), an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer, resting in dry dock at Seattle’s Vigor Shipyard during maintenance. With the water drained away, the ship’s massive hull, twin shafts, and four-bladed propellers are fully exposed, offering a perspective that is almost never seen.

Commissioned in 1993, the USS John Paul Jones is over 500 feet (154 meters) long and is powered by four gas turbines capable of producing 100,000 horsepower. Designed for air defense, anti-submarine warfare, and missile defense, it remains one of the U.S. Navy’s most versatile and capable surface warships.
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Herodotus, the man we call the Father of History, wasn't much more careful. Around 430 BCE, he reported that India had ants as big as foxes that dug up gold. Cicero gave him the famous title and then pointed out that his work was full of fables, and Plutarch later wrote an entire essay called 'On the Malice of Herodotus.' Some scholars think the giant ants were a garbled account of burrowing marmots. History started life as a mix of reporting and a very good campfire story, and we are here for every word of it!

#13

Underwater view of the Britannic shipwreck on the ocean floor, showcasing remarkable stories from history.
Launched in 1914, HMHS Britannic was the younger sister of the Titanic and the largest ship ever lost during World War I. After being converted into a hospital ship, she struck a mine in the Aegean Sea on November 21, 1916, and sank in just 55 minutes. Thanks to improved safety measures introduced after the Titanic disaster, 1,036 of the 1,066 people on board survived.

Today, Britannic rests on her starboard side just 390 feet (119 meters) below the surface near the Greek island of Kea. Unlike the Titanic, which lies nearly 12,500 feet (3,800 meters) deep, Britannic’s relatively shallow depth has allowed divers and researchers to explore one of the world’s best-preserved historic shipwrecks.
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#14

Portrait of Katherine Heigl in medical scrubs highlighting remarkable stories from history.
In 2007, Katherine Heigl won the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role as Izzie Stevens on Grey’s Anatomy. The following year, she chose not to submit herself for Emmy consideration, saying she didn’t feel the material she was given that season deserved a nomination.

Her statement triggered backlash from people connected to the show and contributed to her growing reputation in Hollywood as “difficult.” Years later, Heigl said she regretted making the statement publicly and admitted she should have simply stayed quiet.
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#15

A man pointing at a chart explaining the creation of the Atlantean language, one of many remarkable stories from history.
For Atlantis: The Lost Empire, Disney wanted the civilization to feel as authentic as possible. To achieve that, the studio hired linguist Marc Okrand, best known for creating the Klingon language for Star Trek, to develop a complete Atlantean language.

Rather than inventing random words, Okrand based Atlantean on Proto-Indo-European and incorporated influences from ancient languages such as Greek, Latin, Hebrew, and Chinese. He also created a writing system, pronunciation rules, and vocabulary, making Atlantean a fully developed fictional language that fans can still learn and speak today.
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Most of the past is missing because most people never wrote anything down, so what survives comes mainly from the people in charge. The exceptions are the best part. A Babylonian clay tablet from around 1750 BCE records a customer named Nanni furiously complaining to a copper merchant called Ea-nasir about bad ingots and the rude way his messenger was treated.

At Vindolanda, a Roman fort near Hadrian's Wall, wooden tablets from around 100 CE include a note sent with socks and underpants for a soldier, and a birthday party invitation from Claudia Severa, whose handwritten greeting is often called the earliest known Latin writing by a woman.

#16

Historical black and white portrait of Margaret Molly Brown, a hero with remarkable stories from history.
Margaret Brown, later known as the “Unsinkable Molly Brown,” survived the sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912. After escaping aboard Lifeboat No. 6, she urged the crew to return and search for people struggling in the freezing Atlantic. When Quartermaster Robert Hichens refused, Brown reportedly challenged his authority and even threatened to throw him overboard if he would not help.

Although the lifeboat eventually turned back only after many people had already passed away from the freezing water, Brown’s determination became one of the defining stories of courage from the disaster. She later helped organize relief efforts for survivors and remained a lifelong advocate for humanitarian causes.
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#17

Young Canadian girl donating savings alongside a disaster relief scene, illustrating remarkable stories.
In January 2010, five-year-old Juliette Lamour and her younger sister, Sophie, emptied their shared pink piggy bank to help victims of the devastating earthquake in Haiti. Their savings totalled C$61.38, which they donated through the Canadian Red Cross at a hockey game in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. The story was reported by local news at the time, capturing a remarkable act of generosity from two young children who wanted to help people they had never met. ￼

Thirteen years later, in 2023, Juliette made headlines again after buying her first-ever lottery ticket shortly after turning 18. She won the C$48 million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot, becoming the youngest Canadian to win a jackpot of that size. When asked whether her childhood donation had somehow brought her good fortune, she said she didn’t know—but expressed gratitude and spoke about her ambition to become a doctor. Her story is a beautiful reminder that kindness matters for what it gives others, not for what might come back in return. Follow for daily interesting facts you probably never knew.
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#18

Portrait of voice actress Masako Nozawa, known for Dragon Ball, highlighting remarkable stories from history and entertainment.
Since the premiere of Dragon Ball in 1986, the protagonist Goku has been brought to life by the legendary Japanese voice actress Masako Nozawa. For four decades, Nozawa has voiced the character across every television adaptation, feature film, and video game installment. She has provided the vocal energy for Goku from his childhood adventures all the way through his most powerful transformations.

Her contribution to the franchise extends far beyond a single character. As the story expanded, Nozawa took on the roles of Goku’s sons, Gohan and Goten, as well as his father, Bardock. She routinely records intense battle sequences where she switches between multiple family members in the same scene. Now eighty-nine years old, Nozawa remains fully active in the studio, cementing an unparalleled legacy in anime history.
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Time also overlaps in ways that wreck your sense of order. Teaching was happening at Oxford by 1096, which means the university is older than the Aztec capital of Tenochtitlan, founded in 1325. History feels like a neat line of chapters, but plenty of it was running at the same time on different continents, with nobody aware of the others.

#19

Black and white photo of a young woman wading through water, illustrating remarkable stories from ordinary people lives.
On Christmas Eve in 1971, 17-year-old Juliane Koepcke was aboard LANSA Flight 508 when it was struck by lightning and broke apart over the Peruvian rainforest. Still strapped to her seat, she plunged nearly 2 miles (about 3 km) through the sky. Miraculously, she survived the fall with a broken collarbone, deep cuts, and a concussion.

Alone in the Amazon, Koepcke relied on survival skills her parents had taught her, following a stream for 10 days until she found help. She became the sole survivor among the 92 people on board, making her story one of the most extraordinary survival accounts in aviation history.
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#20

Actor wearing a t-shirt featuring a Golden Girls character, representing remarkable stories from history and pop culture.
When Ryan Reynolds brought the comic book anti-hero Deadpool to the big screen in 2016, he insisted on one very specific and expensive detail: his character needed to wear a t-shirt featuring the late Golden Girls icon, Bea Arthur. Because the film required legal permission to use her likeness, Reynolds personally shelled out ten thousand dollars to secure the rights.
The estate of the legendary actress agreed to the request on one condition: the money had to be donated to a charity of their choosing.

Reynolds immediately covered the cost, stating that a Deadpool movie simply wouldn’t be complete without a nod to the actress. The character’s deep, long-standing obsession with Arthur dates back to the original comics, where Deadpool often named his weapons and ships in her honor, proving that even a foul-mouthed mercenary can have a massive soft spot for television history.
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Eligijus Sinkunas
Eligijus SinkunasBoredPanda Staff