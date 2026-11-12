51 Outrageous Things Newlyweds Did That Left Honeymoon Resort Workers Speechless

Most newlywed couples look forward to their honeymoon. Finally, after months of busy wedding planning, they get to spend uninterrupted time together to celebrate their marriage.
But while many honeymoons are unforgettable, some go the opposite way. Arguments, excessive drinking, embarrassing mishaps, and questionable decisions can turn a supposed romantic escape into moments the people involved would rather keep to themselves.
Unfortunately for them, employees at their chosen romantic getaway destination may also witness their (mis)adventures and share those stories online. These accounts are both pleasant and otherwise, so be ready for quite a reading experience.
#1
I live in Las Vegas, and I used to work in one of the major casinos on the strip. One night in one of our clubs during a wedding reception one of my employees let me know that he had heard multiple people in a bathroom stall. The stalls had full doors so you couldn't see feet, but you could definitely hear some debauchery going on. I called security and they ask the people to open the door. Soooo...out comes a groomsman, followed by the bride....followed by the best man....followed by the groom....all half dressed. They proceed to go right back to the reception like nothing ever happened.
5points
#2
The honeymoon suites were always the worst. There was never a real best.
I guess the best of the worst was the room with the chocolate. The shower and jacuzzi were covered in it. Cleaning it was awful, but the chocolate backside print impossibly high up on the shower wall was pretty impressive.
I guess the best of the worst was the room with the chocolate. The shower and jacuzzi were covered in it. Cleaning it was awful, but the chocolate backside print impossibly high up on the shower wall was pretty impressive.
5points
#3
I'm a wedding photographer and a groom, recently returned from honeymoon told me the story of how he got his $15,000 honeymoon free of charge. He and his brand new lady wife had just checked in to the honeymoon suite of a palatial island paradise after a long flight from London. Having showered after their journey they retired to the bed to, cough, celebrate their new union.
Once the throes of passion had subsided, the groom tells me he saw the drapes by the window move a little and jumping up, pulled them aside to see a bellhop concealed there - and, you guessed it, having a bit of a twang on the ol' one string bass.
Naturally they complained and the manager, seeking to minimise the damage, fired the employee on the spot and basically traded the full stay in return for them taking the incident no further.
Once the throes of passion had subsided, the groom tells me he saw the drapes by the window move a little and jumping up, pulled them aside to see a bellhop concealed there - and, you guessed it, having a bit of a twang on the ol' one string bass.
Naturally they complained and the manager, seeking to minimise the damage, fired the employee on the spot and basically traded the full stay in return for them taking the incident no further.
5points
#4
We went to the Caribbean for our honeymoon (it was awesome, we want to go back).
Our villa had a hammock strung between the handrails. We were laying in the hammock together reading books (there was a tropical storm for the first couple days), the darn thing broke and dropped us on the ground.
We had to go in and tell the front desk/reception that it was broken and ask that it be fixed. With the look they gave us, I'm absolutely positive they did not believe we were just laying in it reading a book. My wife kept turning red, I was having a hard time not laughing.
Our villa had a hammock strung between the handrails. We were laying in the hammock together reading books (there was a tropical storm for the first couple days), the darn thing broke and dropped us on the ground.
We had to go in and tell the front desk/reception that it was broken and ask that it be fixed. With the look they gave us, I'm absolutely positive they did not believe we were just laying in it reading a book. My wife kept turning red, I was having a hard time not laughing.
5points
#5
Not quite honeymoon related but I work in a high end hotel chain, and during the reception, I delivered cake, presents, champagne and robes to the bridal suite.
Having my own key and not expecting anyone in the room, I let myself in to find the mother of the groom and a Groomsman having a little bit of...fun...on their own.
Fair to say I walked out quite quickly.
Having my own key and not expecting anyone in the room, I let myself in to find the mother of the groom and a Groomsman having a little bit of...fun...on their own.
Fair to say I walked out quite quickly.
4points
#6
I work at a hotel restaurant. One day we hosted a wedding reception for a young couple who paid for an open bar. The party was a blast. People got drunk and had tons of fun. Around 2am the bride and groom and their closest friends finally left the restaurant to go to back to their room. Apparently they decided to all hang out in a room for while and continue the party. From what I heard, at some point the maid of honor called the bride a lesbian, and the groom socked said maid in the face! She ran, screaming to the front desk and called the police. The groom was arrested and taken to jail on his wedding night for attacking the maid of honor!
1 year later the couple returned to the restaurant for their anniversary. They were super cool and seemed really happy.
1 year later the couple returned to the restaurant for their anniversary. They were super cool and seemed really happy.
4points
#7
One time in the LAX airport, I saw a couple vehemently arguing and making accusations of fault about seat changes, flight plans, etc., all the way up to the boarding pass counter. Then, when they got up to the counter, they explained politely and cheerfully to the flight attendant that they were on their way to their honeymoon and needed to check their seats.
4points
#8
I worked as a bartender at a pretty nice hotel. There was a big convention center attached to it with a lot of meeting rooms and a huge ballroom. I wasn't always aware what was going on at the convention center unless the hotel was full for a convention.
It had been a fairly quiet night and I didn't have anyone else sitting at the bar when a guy takes a seat and orders a beer. I got it for him and he looked like he was kind of upset, like something was really weighing on him, but I didn't want to pry. Some people don't always want to talk.
This guy did.
He said, "Aren't bartenders supposed to listen to your problems?"
I say, "Sure man. What do you want to talk about?"
He begins to tell me that he had gotten married that day.They had had their reception next door and were staying the night in the hotel. I congratulate him, but am a bit confused as to why he's sitting here by himself on his wedding night.
He tells me that he's in his 30's and his bride is 26. They had been together at least a year and a half. And she's a virgin. And he's not.
I'm still confused as to why he's not consummating his new marriage, and he then tells me she was so nervous about their "big night" that she drank too much champagne and was in the room, passed out after having gotten sick.
I had to take a second to keep my composure and not chuckle at this poor guy's misfortune because he was obviously really upset about it. He explains that they're taking a flight out tomorrow and then getting on a cruise for their honeymoon.
I did my best to try and reassure and be optimistic for him. I said something about nerves and I was sure that everything would work out for him on the cruise.
He seemed a little better than he was when he first sat down, but he still looked frustrated, and who could blame him? He ordered another beer and went back to his room.
It had been a fairly quiet night and I didn't have anyone else sitting at the bar when a guy takes a seat and orders a beer. I got it for him and he looked like he was kind of upset, like something was really weighing on him, but I didn't want to pry. Some people don't always want to talk.
This guy did.
He said, "Aren't bartenders supposed to listen to your problems?"
I say, "Sure man. What do you want to talk about?"
He begins to tell me that he had gotten married that day.They had had their reception next door and were staying the night in the hotel. I congratulate him, but am a bit confused as to why he's sitting here by himself on his wedding night.
He tells me that he's in his 30's and his bride is 26. They had been together at least a year and a half. And she's a virgin. And he's not.
I'm still confused as to why he's not consummating his new marriage, and he then tells me she was so nervous about their "big night" that she drank too much champagne and was in the room, passed out after having gotten sick.
I had to take a second to keep my composure and not chuckle at this poor guy's misfortune because he was obviously really upset about it. He explains that they're taking a flight out tomorrow and then getting on a cruise for their honeymoon.
I did my best to try and reassure and be optimistic for him. I said something about nerves and I was sure that everything would work out for him on the cruise.
He seemed a little better than he was when he first sat down, but he still looked frustrated, and who could blame him? He ordered another beer and went back to his room.
4points
#9
I worked for a Timeshare Company as a Supervisor over the phone (so I got all the escalated calls for those upset owners for whatever reason). And there was this couple that were spending their honeymoon in Aruba. They had it all planned out; they were going to take a nice walk along the beach under the moonlight and go back and just get freaky. Well, the time of year that they got married in, happened to be a very humid time, so there's a lot of bugs out.
I get the call from the bride. She's irate, goes straight to the supervisor. She called in and blamed the timeshare company for the fact that she wasn't able to get undressed in front of her new husband and be intimate with him so that they could convenience their first child together.
All because she happened to get some mosquito bites and she was embarrassed to get undressed in front of him because of those bites. And since the beach was on the resort's property, it was the hotel's fault that she couldn't get undressed and get pregnant.
Edit: I'm leaving my typo because you guys made me smile.:).
I get the call from the bride. She's irate, goes straight to the supervisor. She called in and blamed the timeshare company for the fact that she wasn't able to get undressed in front of her new husband and be intimate with him so that they could convenience their first child together.
All because she happened to get some mosquito bites and she was embarrassed to get undressed in front of him because of those bites. And since the beach was on the resort's property, it was the hotel's fault that she couldn't get undressed and get pregnant.
Edit: I'm leaving my typo because you guys made me smile.:).
4points
#10
A couple came into my camera shop during the old days of film, and explained that they were honeymooning, and were concerned that their roll of pictures of the honeymoon just kept going for some reason. Like way past the 36 frames. When I told them there was no film in the camera, the honeymoon ended right there for the poor husband whose job it was to load the camera. If looks could end.....
3points
#11
This probably doesn't count. I worked at a Dairy Queen. Hotspot? I think not.
Anyway, this couple comes up to the counter, gushing and talking about how they just got married X days ago. They were clearly looking for someone to comp their "first shared Blizzard."
What they did not realize was that I KNEW the girl involved, from a church-related thing, no less. The relationship was just distant enough so that she didn't recognize me without context. Clearly, they were dating or friends or something who decided to try to get free ice cream -- if she'd truly been engaged, I would've known.
Anyway, I said in my sweetest voice, "Sure, [name of girl], and congrats!"
Her face was priceless both at the time, and later when I saw her among church people. Totally worth the money I had to eat for the Blizzard.
Anyway, this couple comes up to the counter, gushing and talking about how they just got married X days ago. They were clearly looking for someone to comp their "first shared Blizzard."
What they did not realize was that I KNEW the girl involved, from a church-related thing, no less. The relationship was just distant enough so that she didn't recognize me without context. Clearly, they were dating or friends or something who decided to try to get free ice cream -- if she'd truly been engaged, I would've known.
Anyway, I said in my sweetest voice, "Sure, [name of girl], and congrats!"
Her face was priceless both at the time, and later when I saw her among church people. Totally worth the money I had to eat for the Blizzard.
3points
#12
I worked at a resort on Vancouver island, we also rented houses to families, this one couple on their honeymoon rented a 3 story house in the summer. They looked like a normal pair of people but boy, was I wrong.
Checking the house a week later to make sure they left, the woman had stuck used tampons in the drains and smeared blood on the walls, there were holes in every door and most walls, tv was smashed.
Everything went wrong.
Edit: wow this is my biggest comment yet! Please don't gild me I use mobile it's a waste
Edit: we'll darn, I thought 600 up votes was good... 980 and rising! Yay.
Checking the house a week later to make sure they left, the woman had stuck used tampons in the drains and smeared blood on the walls, there were holes in every door and most walls, tv was smashed.
Everything went wrong.
Edit: wow this is my biggest comment yet! Please don't gild me I use mobile it's a waste
Edit: we'll darn, I thought 600 up votes was good... 980 and rising! Yay.
3points
#13
I work at a high-end couples retreat which honeymooners often come to. I guess you would say its a more on the "best" side of the stories as everytime this certain couple would come to breakfast/dinner the quite attractive girl would be ALWAYS wearing see-through tops with no bra, and when I took food to their rooms on multiple occasions the woman would open the door in her underwear or be undressed under the covers in her bed. Ive had a few drunken honeymooners invite me back to their room for "drinks" but ive never taken them up on the offer, I like to keep my job haha.
3points
#14
I don't work at a honeymoon hostpot, but over winter break I went on a cruise. My cousins and I had met this couple on the cruise that were on their honeymoon. The husband was pretty chill, and the wife seemed really nice too. I think they were in their 20's, he was like 27, and she 24. I was drunk the whole cruise, so I may be wrong. Well anyway we had hung out with them just about every night partying and drinking at the bar. Well on the last night my oldest cousin went to bed early, and it was just I and my other cousin. It was around 2 in the morning and we were just chillin bein all drunk enjoying food, when all of a sudden she comes stumbling into the restaurant and sat with us. She told us her husband went to bed, and she was lonely. We openly invited her to join us, and that's when she completely opened up. She was saying how "excited" she was, and how she had been keeping her eye on us. We thought she was joking, but then she turned, and said that if she wasn't recently married she would have loved to be intimate with my cousin and I. We didn't know what to do, so we just walked her to her room, and said goodnight to her. But I really have felt bad for her husband. She tried to apologize to us the next day, but my cousin got mad, and told her she better get her act together. My cousin is 23, and I'm 20 btw.
3points
#15
I work as a manager for a resort on a Pacific island. I can't say which because it would be too identifying.
Anyways, this man turns up out of the blue, seemed a bit of a downer, but boy did he know his way around a cocktail bar, so I hired him as a bartender.
And what a mistake that was. Not only had he slept with half the waitresses within a month, but he'd also slept with a couple newlywed brides on their honeymoons. How do you do that?
Then one day, he disappeared the same way he showed up, out of the blue. Maybe it had something to do with that guy with the sea plane...
Anyways, this man turns up out of the blue, seemed a bit of a downer, but boy did he know his way around a cocktail bar, so I hired him as a bartender.
And what a mistake that was. Not only had he slept with half the waitresses within a month, but he'd also slept with a couple newlywed brides on their honeymoons. How do you do that?
Then one day, he disappeared the same way he showed up, out of the blue. Maybe it had something to do with that guy with the sea plane...
3points
#16
When I was about 10 my family was in NYC for vacation and we were walking down the sidewalk when we saw a man in a tux and a women in a wedding dress arguing. When we stopped at the crosswalk I overheard their argument and the woman took off her ring and yelled at the guy "We'll why don't I just give that kid my ring if it doesn't mean anything to you?!" and pointed at me. The man quickly tried to hush her but it didn't work as she started to yell louder. We got the hell out of there.
3points
#17
I live on Maui and worked for a while at Enterprise (car rental.) Once I already had a new job lined up, I could get away with anything. This newlywed couple had an economy car reservation and wanted to upgrade to a Mustang Convertible. It was supposed to be an EXTRA $100 PER DAY, which the guy could obviously not afford based on the look on his face when I told him. but I gave it to them anyway for free because there was sand in the front seat that I didn't feel like vacuuming. they jumped up and down and hugged me and said I made their honeymoon. the feels.
3points
#18
Got married in Hawaii, staying at a swanky resort, late one afternoon my wife was getting out of the shower, and I had boxers on lying in bed after a long day at the beach, when out of nowhere I hear the front door opening up, I thought it was my wife, and she thought it was me, but in walks a couple with luggage and key card in their hand asking what we are doing in their room... Needless to say, we were upgraded to an ocean front suite for the rest of our stay due to the mess up at the front desk... We were also comped meals for the rest of our stay, and 1/2 our bill was also comped.
TL&DR: Strange couple walks into my hotel room, hotel pays dearly for it lol.
Edit:spelling.
TL&DR: Strange couple walks into my hotel room, hotel pays dearly for it lol.
Edit:spelling.
3points
#19
I used to work events at a high end place that did confrences and wedding receptions. To give you an idea, 1-2 year waiting list for wedding receptions and cheapest plan/menu was 300 a head. Plus being a hotel the bride and groom stay in a room on the night
Propositioned so many times
Once every staff member got handed a photo and it a was do not allow to enter and to call security. It was the grooms mother apparently she hated the bride so much they put an AVO out on her. Took 3 police officers to get her into the police car. She bit one of the security staff
A bride so drunk they refused to allow her to sign the marriage certificate. The cerimony and reception went ahead but the marriage officially happened next day when sober
The best and most memorable, the brides father was paying for the reception, groom asked for a few projectors to be setup so that he could play a movie and photo montage of their relationship. Alls going well for 5 minutes until it hits a scene of the bride being pounded by 2 guys, neither of which was the groom. One was the best man, still to this day dunno who the other guy was. During the video the groom had left via a cab
One other time the newlyweds had a cab call to the airport. We rang the room 30 minutes before the cab call as a courtesy, no answer. Manager goes and knocks and no reply, so you he used the house key and theres the couple sleeping, her in the wedding dress and him half in the suit bother covered in vomit.
So many have tried we are honey moon couple please give us freebies.
Propositioned so many times
Once every staff member got handed a photo and it a was do not allow to enter and to call security. It was the grooms mother apparently she hated the bride so much they put an AVO out on her. Took 3 police officers to get her into the police car. She bit one of the security staff
A bride so drunk they refused to allow her to sign the marriage certificate. The cerimony and reception went ahead but the marriage officially happened next day when sober
The best and most memorable, the brides father was paying for the reception, groom asked for a few projectors to be setup so that he could play a movie and photo montage of their relationship. Alls going well for 5 minutes until it hits a scene of the bride being pounded by 2 guys, neither of which was the groom. One was the best man, still to this day dunno who the other guy was. During the video the groom had left via a cab
One other time the newlyweds had a cab call to the airport. We rang the room 30 minutes before the cab call as a courtesy, no answer. Manager goes and knocks and no reply, so you he used the house key and theres the couple sleeping, her in the wedding dress and him half in the suit bother covered in vomit.
So many have tried we are honey moon couple please give us freebies.
3points
#20
Worked at a fancy Italian restaurant. The washrooms for the customers were nice. Lots of room, especially in the handicap stall.
Quietly sneak into the luxury men's room (the staff had their own slum pooproom, hated that place).
The conversation I heard:
"It's so long. Drop it in, drop it in." a man said with glee.
"Are you sure darling? It's really long." a woman said.
"You know I love them long." he replied.
Next I heard a gurgle, then laughing.
"Now the meat ball." he said.
"You want my big, juicy balls?" she replied, trying to sound s**y.
Confused and gagging a bit at the thought of this unusual s*x talk, I didn't see anything until I went into the nearest stall. I carefully stood on the toilet and peeked over the top. At the other end of the room, I saw a woman's hand rise into the air, dangling a spaghetti string. She dropped it, he laughed and wanted more. Eventually she started dropping meatballs. I looked under the stalls and there was spaghetti and meatballs all over the floor at the handicap stall, along with a pile of wedding clothes in one corner.
tl;dr - Spaghetti and meatball washroom facial.
Quietly sneak into the luxury men's room (the staff had their own slum pooproom, hated that place).
The conversation I heard:
"It's so long. Drop it in, drop it in." a man said with glee.
"Are you sure darling? It's really long." a woman said.
"You know I love them long." he replied.
Next I heard a gurgle, then laughing.
"Now the meat ball." he said.
"You want my big, juicy balls?" she replied, trying to sound s**y.
Confused and gagging a bit at the thought of this unusual s*x talk, I didn't see anything until I went into the nearest stall. I carefully stood on the toilet and peeked over the top. At the other end of the room, I saw a woman's hand rise into the air, dangling a spaghetti string. She dropped it, he laughed and wanted more. Eventually she started dropping meatballs. I looked under the stalls and there was spaghetti and meatballs all over the floor at the handicap stall, along with a pile of wedding clothes in one corner.
tl;dr - Spaghetti and meatball washroom facial.
3points
Denis KrotovasBoredPanda StaffView profile