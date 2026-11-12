51 Outrageous Things Newlyweds Did That Left Honeymoon Resort Workers Speechless

I worked as a bartender at a pretty nice hotel. There was a big convention center attached to it with a lot of meeting rooms and a huge ballroom. I wasn't always aware what was going on at the convention center unless the hotel was full for a convention.



It had been a fairly quiet night and I didn't have anyone else sitting at the bar when a guy takes a seat and orders a beer. I got it for him and he looked like he was kind of upset, like something was really weighing on him, but I didn't want to pry. Some people don't always want to talk.



This guy did.



He said, "Aren't bartenders supposed to listen to your problems?"



I say, "Sure man. What do you want to talk about?"



He begins to tell me that he had gotten married that day.They had had their reception next door and were staying the night in the hotel. I congratulate him, but am a bit confused as to why he's sitting here by himself on his wedding night.

He tells me that he's in his 30's and his bride is 26. They had been together at least a year and a half. And she's a virgin. And he's not.



I'm still confused as to why he's not consummating his new marriage, and he then tells me she was so nervous about their "big night" that she drank too much champagne and was in the room, passed out after having gotten sick.



I had to take a second to keep my composure and not chuckle at this poor guy's misfortune because he was obviously really upset about it. He explains that they're taking a flight out tomorrow and then getting on a cruise for their honeymoon.

I did my best to try and reassure and be optimistic for him. I said something about nerves and I was sure that everything would work out for him on the cruise.



He seemed a little better than he was when he first sat down, but he still looked frustrated, and who could blame him? He ordered another beer and went back to his room.