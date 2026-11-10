25 Clever Animal-Themed Comics By The Talented New Yorker Cartoonist Tom Toro (New Pics)

Bored Panda several times before, but this time, we're focusing entirely on his animal-themed cartoons. From opinionated cats and sarcastic birds to wildlife dealing with very human problems, these creatures have a lot more in common with us than you might expect. Animals have always been a great source of inspiration for cartoonists, and Tom Toro knows exactly how to make the most of their quirks. We've featured his hilarious work onseveral times before, but this time, we're focusing entirely on his animal-themed cartoons. From opinionated cats and sarcastic birds to wildlife dealing with very human problems, these creatures have a lot more in common with us than you might expect.

Best known for his cartoons published in The New Yorker, Toro has a knack for finding humor in everyday situations, social trends, and the occasional absurdity of modern life. His illustrations often take a familiar scenario and give it an unexpected twist, with animals stepping into roles usually reserved for humans. The results are clever, sometimes surprisingly thought-provoking, and almost always a good laugh.

Scroll down to see what happens when the animal kingdom takes on our everyday struggles, and don't forget to upvote the cartoons that make you laugh the most!