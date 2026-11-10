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25 Clever Animal-Themed Comics By The Talented New Yorker Cartoonist Tom Toro (New Pics)
Funny,ComicsNOV 10, 2026

25 Clever Animal-Themed Comics By The Talented New Yorker Cartoonist Tom Toro (New Pics)

HidrėlėyTarik Velić
Hidrėlėy and Tarik Velić
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Animals have always been a great source of inspiration for cartoonists, and Tom Toro knows exactly how to make the most of their quirks. We've featured his hilarious work on Bored Panda several times before, but this time, we're focusing entirely on his animal-themed cartoons. From opinionated cats and sarcastic birds to wildlife dealing with very human problems, these creatures have a lot more in common with us than you might expect.
Best known for his cartoons published in The New Yorker, Toro has a knack for finding humor in everyday situations, social trends, and the occasional absurdity of modern life. His illustrations often take a familiar scenario and give it an unexpected twist, with animals stepping into roles usually reserved for humans. The results are clever, sometimes surprisingly thought-provoking, and almost always a good laugh.
Scroll down to see what happens when the animal kingdom takes on our everyday struggles, and don't forget to upvote the cartoons that make you laugh the most!

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#1

Animal-themed comic by Tom Toro showing a sick vulture in a hospital bed surrounded by vulture family members.
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11points

#2

Single panel animal-themed comic by Tom Toro showing a king cat using a laser pointer to control a crowd of cats.
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10points

#3

Tom Toro animal-themed comic featuring cat parents seeing off their cat son at the doorway.
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9points

#4

Funny animal-themed comic by Tom Toro depicting a cat doctor speaking to a cat patient in a clinic.
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9points

#5

Tom Toro animal-themed comic featuring two fish underwater talking about lip enhancement using microplastics.
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9points

#6

Tom Toro animal-themed comic with two ravens perched on a tree branch having a humorous conversation.
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9points

#7

Ducks flying over a hunter in a marshland scene from animal-themed comics by Tom Toro.
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8points

#8

New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro animal-themed comic showing two frogs watching another frog lounging and watching TV.
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7points

#9

Clever animal-themed comic by Tom Toro featuring two ducks chatting next to a duck crossing road sign.
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7points

#10

Black and white animal-themed comic by Tom Toro showing crocodiles plotting to catch zebras using free Wi-Fi.
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7points

#11

New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro animal-themed comic depicting a frog wearing a crown on a lily pad.
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7points

#12

Animal-themed comic by New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro showing a bird addressing prehistoric fish crawling on land.
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6points

#13

Animal-themed comic by New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro featuring a squirrel couple in bed inside a tree hollow.
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6points

#14

New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro animal-themed comic showing a mad scientist creating a sleeping cat.
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6points

#15

Animal-themed comic by Tom Toro showing two squirrels standing near a grave under a large tree.
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5points

#16

Pelicans flying over the sea carrying briefcases in animal-themed comics by Tom Toro.
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5points

#17

Animal-themed comics showing two dolphins swimming together in the ocean.
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5points

#18

Animal-themed comics by Tom Toro featuring praying mantises conversing about helping with shelves.
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5points

#19

Animal-themed comic by Tom Toro depicting pirate squirrels digging holes in a park according to a map.
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5points

#20

Clever animal-themed comic by New Yorker cartoonist Tom Toro featuring a squirrel dressed in biker gear.
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5points
More from this series:
Previous · Part 353 Clever One-Panel Comics By The Talented New Yorker Cartoonist Tom Toro (New Pics)Previous
150 Witty One-Panel Comics By Tom Toro (Best Pics)261 Clever One-Panel Comics By The Talented New Yorker Cartoonist Tom Toro (New Pics)353 Clever One-Panel Comics By The Talented New Yorker Cartoonist Tom Toro (New Pics)
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