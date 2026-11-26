Autumn the Beagle arrived at her foster home in January 2026 weighing a staggering 72 pounds (32.7 kg). But carrying all that extra weight was far from the only challenge the Beagle was facing. After her previous owner passed away, Autumn was surrendered to a shelter, where she was just one day away from being euthanized. Fortunately, Triangle Beagle Rescue stepped in and reached out to Tricia and Dave, an experienced foster family willing to give Autumn a second chance.

What followed were months of carefully managed meals, veterinary care, short walks, and plenty of patience as the couple helped the sweet Beagle regain her mobility and improve her quality of life. With every pound she shed, Autumn rediscovered some of the simple pleasures of being a dog. Walks became more exciting, playtime became possible again, and the once severely overweight pup grew increasingly comfortable around her foster family. However, some of the most meaningful milestones in her journey had little to do with the number on the scale. Today, Autumn, now known as Daisy Autumn, weighs just 33 pounds (15 kg) and has found a loving forever home where she shares her days with three canine siblings and a family that spoils her.

Bored Panda reached out to Tricia, one of Autumn’s foster parents, to learn more about the weight-loss journey and the challenges of caring for her. Scroll down to discover Autumn’s remarkable transformation and read what Tricia shared with us about her journey.



When Autumn arrived at her foster home, she weighed a staggering 72 pounds

The Beagle had been surrendered to a shelter after her previous owner passed away

We first asked Tricia how Autumn came into their lives and what went through their minds when they first saw the Beagle and realized the extent of her condition: “We learned about Autumn when we got a request from Triangle Beagle. They were looking for somebody to foster her as it was her very last day in the shelter before being euthanized. We learned that she was surrendered after her owner passed away, and there was nobody to take care of her. Her owner had dementia, and they believe that is what led to her weighing in at 72 pounds!”

With nobody left to care for her, Autumn was just one day away from being euthanized

Thankfully, Triangle Beagle Rescue stepped in to give her a second chance

“I was at work when she was dropped off by some volunteers, and my husband called me, and he said, ‘I’ve never seen anything like this before!’ He said she looked like she was an AI dog because he just couldn’t believe how big she was. Despite her limited mobility, she was sweet, happy, and excited to be in a home. We knew that since she had been in a home environment, she would most likely take to it with no problem, and she did. She was fully house-trained and slept quietly through the night on a dog bed by our side.”

Tricia and Dave welcomed Autumn into their home in January 2026

Despite her years of experience with Beagles, the couple had never encountered a dog quite like Autumn

We were also curious about the challenges the couple encountered while helping Autumn lose weight, particularly when it came to managing her diet and making sure she could exercise safely: “Our biggest challenges weren’t with her begging. We’ve had Beagles for a long time, so we’ve developed an armor to their adorable begging faces! We fed her the prescribed amount per the vet and substituted with green beans. At first, she refused to eat just the frozen green beans with her food (as a filler to make her feel fuller), as our dogs do, and we found that if we cooked them in chicken broth and puréed them, she would eat them. The hardest part was managing her movement. The vet cautioned that due to her weight, we shouldn’t let her run or jump around or anything because she would be at risk of really hurting her bones and her ligaments. So we did multiple short walks per day.”

Even with her limited mobility, Autumn was incredibly sweet and happy to be in a home again

The couple worked with a veterinarian to develop a safe weight loss routine

As Autumn gradually shed the extra pounds, we wondered whether Tricia noticed any changes in the Beagle’s personality and behavior as she became healthier and more mobile: “As the weight came off, you could see her get more and more excited on our walks, so it was really hard to kind of hold her back. She was a trooper through it all, although she had some strong objections whenever we tried to put any type of cone on her.”

Autumn’s new diet included carefully measured portions and green beans

Her weight initially made even ordinary physical activities potentially dangerous

Finally, we asked Tricia to reflect on some of the most emotional and memorable moments of Autumn’s transformation, as well as to share an update on how the Beagle is doing with her adoptive family today: “There were so many emotional moments, but the ones that really stick out to me were when she first started playing with our little girl Beagle. I just couldn’t help but imagine how many years it had been since she had been able to just roll around and play like that.”

Her foster parents started taking her on several short walks throughout the day

Slowly but surely, Autumn began shedding the extra pounds

“Another moment was when, probably about a month or two in, as she was still getting settled with us, I was lying on the ground and she came over, and she sat down beside me, and she laid her head on my chest. Up until that point, she had been super happy and friendly and always eager to get pet, but that connection of her feeling like she trusted me enough to simply just rest by my side brought a tear to my eye.”

As her mobility improved, she became increasingly excited about her daily walks

One of the most emotional milestones came when Autumn started playing with another Beagle

“Lastly, we had her from January 2026 until August 2026, and that is the longest we have ever had a foster dog. Saying goodbye to her in August was so incredibly hard. It was almost like giving up one of our own dogs because she had become such a part of our family. But that’s the thing about fostering. It’s never about us and our sadness at having to say goodbye, but at the happiness in knowing that she has found a great forever home and will continue to blossom there, and because she’s been able to move on, that means another dog’s life can be saved.”

The little things that most dogs take for granted became reasons to celebrate

Along the way, Autumn developed a remarkably close bond with her foster family

“Her new family absolutely spoils her rotten! Her new name is Daisy, and she currently weighs 33 pounds! She has three other canine siblings in addition to her large human family. She has become the protector of one of their older dogs who is blind and deaf. She sleeps in beds (both human and canine) at night, cuddles on couches during the day, and takes walks around the neighborhood, keeping all the wildlife on their toes! She even passed a beginner’s obedience class with flying colors!”

After seven months together, it was finally time for Tricia and Dave to say goodbye

Autumn found a loving forever home and was given a new name, Daisy

The once severely overweight Beagle now weighs just 33 pounds

Daisy has three canine siblings and has even become the protector of an elderly dog

Thanks to the people who refused to give up on her, Daisy now gets to live the life she deserves