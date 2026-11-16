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This Artist Creates Stunning Animal Illustrations That Look Straight Out Of A Fantasy World (28 Pics)
Art & Design,Visual ArtNOV 16, 2026

This Artist Creates Stunning Animal Illustrations That Look Straight Out Of A Fantasy World (28 Pics)

HidrėlėyTarik Velić
Hidrėlėy and Tarik Velić
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Animals can be adorable, mischievous, mysterious, and sometimes even a little terrifying. Polish illustrator Anna Podedworna, better known online as Akreon, explores all these sides of the animal kingdom through her detailed digital artwork. From curious cats and playful dogs to dramatic encounters between wild animals, her illustrations are full of character and often come with a surprising twist.
Anna is a professional concept artist and illustrator who has worked on well-known projects such as GWENT: The Witcher Card Game, Cyberpunk 2077, Magic: The Gathering, and Dungeons & Dragons. Although much of her professional work centers on fantasy, she also enjoys illustrating animals, often blending realistic detail with imaginative elements.
Her animal illustrations span a wide range of moods and situations. Some feature cats relaxing in the sunlight or dogs enjoying a peaceful afternoon, while others take a darker turn, with fierce expressions, unusual creatures, and scenes that wouldn't look out of place in a fantasy adventure. The attention to detail, especially in the animals' fur, expressions, and movements, makes these illustrations particularly fun to explore.
We've gathered a selection of Anna's animal artwork for you to enjoy. Scroll down to check it out, and let us know which illustrations are your favorites!

#1

Animal illustrations featuring a brown cat prowling near a wooden fence with green vines.
akreon
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10points

#2

Fantasy world animal illustrations featuring multiple cats looking down from a low angle perspective.
akreon
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10points

#3

Stunning fantasy animal illustrations of a red-and-white dog licking its nose near bones and a helmet.
akreon
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9points

#4

Fantasy world animal illustrations featuring a cute grey kitten lying on grass surrounded by fish bones.
akreon
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9points

#5

Fantasy animal illustrations depicting two cats crouching high up on a tree branch.
akreon
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8points

#6

Animal illustrations of two wild cats confronting each other among autumn leaves.
akreon
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8points

#7

Fantasy world animal illustrations showing an owl chasing a leaping squirrel in a dark forest.
akreon
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7points

#8

Playful fantasy animal illustrations showing lions and a baboon relaxing on the ground surrounded by fallen fruit.
akreon
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7points

#9

Fantasy world animal illustrations depicting two cats in an intense fight scene outdoors.
akreon
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6points

#10

Fantasy animal illustrations showing a three-headed Rottweiler puppy sitting against a white background.
akreon
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5points

#11

Digital animal illustrations of two cats standing under a stormy sky while snow falls.
akreon
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5points

#12

Eerie animal illustrations of a black cat and dog dripping with dark gooey liquid in a misty landscape.
akreon
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5points

#13

Stunning animal illustrations of a fluffy grey cat holding a tiny kitten under frosty autumn leaves.
akreon
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5points

#14

Whimsical fantasy animal illustrations of a tiny fluffy owl-like creature among glowing mushrooms.
akreon
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4points

#15

Stunning animal illustrations showing a calico cat prowling through tall green grass in sunlight.
akreon
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4points

#16

Fantasy world animal illustrations of a scruffy dog standing on hind legs carrying wooden bowls in a tavern.
akreon
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4points

#17

Fantasy world animal illustrations depicting a young lion cub roaring fiercely on a rocky terrain.
akreon
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4points

#18

Charming animal illustrations of a cute brown cat looking up wide-eyed in a snowy blue setting.
akreon
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4points

#19

Fantasy world animal illustrations showing a black and white cow standing in a field surrounded by sleeping cows.
akreon
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4points

#20

Dynamic animal illustration of two large black bulls clashing horns against a dramatic red backdrop.
akreon
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4points
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Hidrėlėy
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