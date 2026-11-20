I was naïve college student working as the receptionist in the small Hair Salon in a department store store. Most of the other employees were "older" (in their 30s and mostly divorced.).



We were all supposed to lock our purses up upstairs, but it was a pain in the neck to go up there and do so, so everybody just threw their purses on the floor, at my feet, under the reception desk.



One day, everybody was giving me the cold shoulder, and I couldn't understand why.



It was normally a very congenial bunch, but people are downright snotty.



Long story, long, one of the women, Holly, said that she had brought in her sterling silver flatware that she'd gotten in her divorce to take it upstairs to the china and silver department to have it appraised and see if she could sell it back to them or something. (I'm not sure how that works.)



Anyway, it went missing, from where she said she had it in her huge purse.



Another woman, Norma, said that she saw me fumbling around with the purses down there, and she saw me steal it. Coincidentally, Norma was dating the head of store security, Jack.



Long story even longer, in the end, it turned out that Norma had taken it, and Jack looked at the other way.



That was over 25 years ago, and I'm still red faced sitting here telling strangers about it. And I was perfectly innocent.