Four Tiny Kittens Abandoned In A Potato Chip Box Get A Second Chance At Life Thanks To This Organization

Finding a box of potato chips outside your workplace usually just means a quick trip to the garbage disposal. But when staff at the Blue Cross animal hospital in Hammersmith, London, arrived for work one morning, they discovered something rather unexpected inside such a box: four tiny kittens who had been abandoned and left to fend for themselves.

Fortunately, the little ones had ended up in the right place. The veterinary team quickly took them in, checked their health, and made sure they received the care they needed. And although their lives had gotten off to a rather unfortunate start, things were about to take a much happier turn. You might remember Blue Cross from our recent story about Bowie, the pony who grew up surrounded by cows. The UK animal welfare charity helps thousands of animals through its veterinary services, rescue efforts, and rehoming centers, giving pets in difficult circumstances another chance at a happy life.

Scroll down to see how the kittens are doing now and read the rest of the story.

The charity believes the ongoing cost-of-living crisis may be contributing, with some owners avoiding neutering their pets because of veterinary expenses. There are also concerns about people breeding cats to sell their kittens, only to struggle to find buyers and ultimately surrender or abandon the animals. “We’re so happy we managed to help these kittens into loving homes so quickly, and in time for Christmas,” Amanda Rumball, Veterinary Welfare Officer at Blue Cross, shared.

“We are urging anyone who is struggling to care for any animal, or who has an unwanted litter, to get in touch for help.” While these four kittens were fortunate enough to receive the help they needed, many other animals are still waiting for their own happy endings.



Staff arriving at the Blue Cross animal hospital in Hammersmith, London, discovered an unusual box outside the building

Inside the old potato chip box were four tiny kittens who had been abandoned overnight

The kittens were estimated to be around six weeks old when they were discovered

Fortunately, the veterinary team examined the little ones and found them all to be in relatively good health

The staff decided to give the kittens snack-inspired names: Dorito, Pringle, Skips, and Wotsit

Before moving on to their next chapter, the kittens received routine flea and worming treatments

Once they were ready, the four were transferred to the Blue Cross rehoming center in Burford, Oxfordshire

Despite their difficult start in life, the kittens quickly won over the people caring for them

It didn't take long for the charity to find loving families willing to give each of them a permanent home

All four kittens were successfully rehomed, getting the happy ending they deserved