This photograph was taken in winter in the Ryazan region. That day, I was simply strolling through the forest, not expecting anything special. I enjoyed walking through the winter forest, observing nature and simply being in the silence. At one point, the trail led me to a road.

On the other side of the road, I noticed a small group of sika deer. I stopped and began observing them, trying not to disturb the animals. Among the group, one deer, slightly apart from the others, caught my attention.

It approached the trunk of a pine tree and began rubbing its forehead and the top of its head against it. At first, I simply observed this natural animal behaviour, but then I noticed one detail that completely changed my perception of the scene.

At one point, the deer pressed its forehead against the trunk of the pine tree and froze. Its gaze was directed slightly upward, somewhere above the tree. He seemed to pause for a few seconds, deep in thought.

Of course, I understand that this is a human interpretation of animal behaviour. The deer was probably simply doing what was natural. But photography allows us to see something more in a completely ordinary moment in nature. His posture and gaze so reminded me of a person lost in thought that I immediately knew: this was the moment I wanted to preserve.

I only had a few seconds.

The deer were on the other side of the road and could notice me at any moment. I quickly prepared the camera and tried not to make any sudden movements. I needed to capture that precise moment while the deer maintained this unusual pose.

I took a few shots, and almost immediately the animals noticed my presence. The entire group became wary and soon disappeared into the forest.

In the end, the entire scene lasted literally a few seconds. There was no staging; I simply happened to be in the right place at the right time and managed to capture a moment that could disappear as quickly as it appeared.

It's precisely these chance encounters that I particularly value in wildlife photography. A photographer can't force a wild animal to adopt a certain pose or repeat a desired action. All that remains is to observe, be attentive, and be ready to press the button when nature itself creates an unusual scene.

The image of the sika deer itself is particularly intriguing to me. It's a beautiful and quite expressive animal, but in this photograph, I wanted to show it as more than just a representative of a particular species. I was interested in capturing a moment in which the animal suddenly seems remarkably human-like.

When I first saw the resulting image, the title "Deer Dreams" immediately came to mind. It's a slight play on words, but most importantly, it accurately conveys my feeling about the scene. The deer stands with its forehead pressed against a pine tree, looking slightly upward, as if, for a few seconds, it's lost in its own thoughts.

We, of course, can't know exactly what was going on in its head. Perhaps he wasn't "thinking" about anything at all, in the human sense of the word. But it's precisely this ambiguity that appeals to me. The photograph doesn't claim that the animal actually experienced a human emotion. It merely invites the viewer to see something familiar in this natural moment.

I find it amazing how animals can sometimes resemble us. A single movement, pose, or glance can evoke entirely human associations. And in such moments, I feel especially keenly that we are much closer to the living world around us than we usually think.

With this photograph, I wanted to convey precisely this feeling, a brief, almost imperceptible moment when a wild animal suddenly looks as if it, too, has paused in the midst of everyday life and is thinking about something.

Perhaps in reality, this deer wasn't thinking about anything. But in the photograph, he is.

And for me, that is precisely its meaning.