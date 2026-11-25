Our planet never runs out of surprises, and some photographers take it to another level with their work, traveling to the most remote places and capturing some of the most mysterious species in their natural habitats, proving just how extraordinary Earth and everything living on it can be.
We recently covered the 2026 People's Choice Award, featuring some remarkable shots. This time, we'd like to focus on the main competition and highlight some of the most incredible photographs submitted and selected by the jury this year.
The Nature Photographer of the Year competition celebrates the beauty of nature through photography, with the overall winner receiving a €3,000 cash prize, alongside other cash prizes and photography equipment. The contest also supports nature conservation projects. The winning photos were announced at the annual Nature Talks Photo Festival and will be displayed in an exhibition traveling across the Netherlands, Belgium, and France.
More info: naturephotographeroftheyear.com | Instagram | Facebook
#1 Plants And Fungi, Highly Commended: Life And Death By Jonathan Fieber
The parasitic fungus Engyodontium aranearum is found in damp cellars or caves. This fungus specifically infects spiders (often cellar spiders, as shown in the picture), kills them and covers their bodies with a white web-like structure, which is why it’s often colloquially referred to as a ‘zombie fungus’. As long as the spider continues to grow and moult, it can survive. Ultimately, however, certain death always awaits infected animals.
The fungus disperses spores into the environment to infect further hosts, but remains completely harmless to humans and pets.
7points
#2 Animal Portrait, Highly Commended: Side-Eye By Bret Charman
A small ship voyage in the waters of Spitsbergen provided me with the luxury of exploring one of the world’s most spectacular wilderness regions. I’d been lucky to see many walrus at haul-outs, on ice floes and swimming in the ocean.
However, it was when I had the opportunity to photograph two bulls that I was presented with a different angle. One of the walruses was asleep on its side, and it was incredible to see it from this unique perspective. It looked as if I was somehow positioned above the walrus, and so, moving our zodiac into place, I was able to capture this magical point of view.
You could see every little detail, every wrinkle and texture, with the vibrissae (whiskers) concealing the large tusks and providing further intrigue. As a photographer, I am always looking for different angles and moments like this are rare and particularly rewarding.
7points
#3 Mammals, Highly Commended: These Hands By Sunita Mandal
In December 2024, I spent a week with a community of wild eastern chimpanzees in Kibale National Park, Uganda. Accompanied by an experienced guide and rangers, I followed them on foot through the forest, gradually settling into the rhythms of their lives. I had come hoping to photograph not only dramatic behaviour, but also the quieter interactions that reveal how chimpanzees attend to and engage with their world.
Much of the week was spent waiting in stillness. From the forest floor, I listened to rustling leaves, soft vocalizations, and the slow cadence of grooming. Juveniles tumbled through the undergrowth, infants nursed, and adults maintained social bonds through touch.
One afternoon, a female settled nearby in dappled light, holding a knobbly green fruit. Before eating, she turned it slowly in her hands and examined it with remarkable concentration. Her fingers moved with such deliberation and precision that the gesture seemed almost contemplative.
The forest understorey was dim and visually tangled, with leaves, branches, and shifting patches of light competing for attention. I remained where I was, photographing as quietly and unobtrusively as possible so that the moment could continue undisturbed. Making a clear, intimate frame at a relatively slow shutter speed required steadiness, patience, and careful timing.
What stays with me is the way her hands carry the photograph. They are unmistakably those of a wild chimpanzee, yet their dexterity, attention, and restraint feel deeply familiar. For a moment, the rounded fruit became a small Earth held between thinking hands. I came away with a question: what does the living world ask of any creature capable of holding it?
6points
#4 Other Animals, Winner: The Pitcher’s Micro-Kingdom By Marcus Kuan
While trekking through a swamp forest in water roughly a foot deep, I returned to a small cluster of pitcher plants I have been monitoring for the past two years.
On this occasion, I photographed a land crab (Phricotelphusa sp.) and a Lim Boo Liat's sticky frog (Kalophrynus limbooliati) perched atop the same cluster.
This species of frog has previously been observed using the pools within pitcher plants as sites for its tadpoles to develop. The crab has no documented equivalent relationship with these plants, but appeared to be foraging for organic material around them. Together, the two animals offer a fascinating glimpse of how different species use the same small corner of a swamp forest.
6points
#5 Underwater, Winner: Beneath Aquatic Constellations By Matt Pérez
The southwestern pond turtle (Actinemys pallida) is one of two turtle species native to California. I make several trips annually from my home in San Jose to snorkel and observe them. On this occasion, I noticed two turtles in the early stages of courtship. I drifted downstream and became nearly perpendicular with the male; he remained calm and motionless. So, I anchored myself and approached him very slowly.
The closer I got, the more aware I became of the surroundings; the branches around him were adorned with California newt (Taricha torosa) egg masses containing well-developed larvae. I positioned the camera housing low and angled it slightly upward so I could capture the male beneath the eggs with the branches extending out towards the dome. At that point, I left him to continue his, hopefully successful, courtship.
6points
#6 Humans And Nature, Highly Commended: Edge Of Two Worlds By Rajat Chordia & Vidhan Dwivedi
We have been tracking urban leopards around here for a couple of years and we decided camera traps would be the best option to document them.
We got the opportunity to set up our camera trap near a carcass in the dump-yard close to the road. It was visited by a female with 2 young cubs and we were able to get this image with a long exposure. Being so close to the road, we had to sit in our car the whole night some distance away so that the passing cars would not interfere with our setup. It was indeed a pleasant experience when we saw the images on the camera screen.
These leopards have adapted incredibly to the urban environment and are able to thrive in such harsh conditions.
6points
#7 Animal Portraits, Winner: Audun Rikardsen | A Seal’s Worst Nightmare
Polar bear looking into a seal breathing hole seen from the seal’s perspective, in the drift ice north of Svalbard at almost 83 degrees north. For many years I have dreamed of taking a picture like this, of the most common hunting tactic of polar bears, but seen from the seal’s perspective when it suddenly realises that there is a polar bear waiting to kill it. It took me over three years to plan and try to take this picture, with several unsuccessful tries over the years.
Then, during a trip into the dense drift ice, we anchored to a large ice floe in August 2025. Here we found a seal breathing hole in the ice, and we also saw polar bear tracks in the same area which gave me some hope.
I then drilled a hole next to this and mounted an L-shaped rig so that my underwater camera was placed about 1,5 m under the surface of the seal breathing hole, facing upwards. From this I had a cable from the camera and up to a motion sensor that was placed under a large ice block on top of the ice (no baiting or attraction used).
Finally, after eight hours of waiting, at 4 am in the morning when I had almost given up hope, I could suddenly see an approaching polar bear in the distance that came in our direction. Luckily, it also went in the direction of the breathing hole. It approached slowly and after checking it out, it looked down into the hole. During the eight-hour waiting time, a thin layer of ice had covered the hole, where the bear stuck its head down through the ice to check it out, blowing its nose at the same time and looking straight into the camera.
After that, the polar bear moved 50 m away, lay down and fell asleep. To avoid disturbing the bear, we had to wait for almost nine hours before it woke up and slowly moved away. Only then could I retrieve my camera and check if it was working. I was extremely happy to see that everything had worked and that I got my dream picture!
6points
#8 Nature Of De Lage Landen, Highly Commended: Breath Of The Wild By Mathijs Frenken
To capture the imposing European bison, I made use of the available natural backlight. As the animal exhaled, its breath was beautifully illuminated in the cold air. By choosing a composition where the sharp, intense eye peers just through this soft veil, the result is an intimate and layered image.
6points
#9 Underwater, Highly Commended: Party Of 3 By Suliman Alatiqi
This photo was taken at the remote Durra oil rigs in Kuwaiti waters, east of Qaruh Island, during a survey with the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research. The inactive oil rigs have come to represent an important artificial reef in Kuwait, attracting both reef and pelagic fish in an otherwise open sea. During a dive there, I noticed these three pennant coralfish (Heniochus acuminatus) were persistent in nibbling on this jellyfish, possibly feeding on tiny crustaceans that hide there.
5points
#10 Birds, Highly Commended: Parallel Universes By Csaba Daroczi
On this September day, I went to Lake Balaton because at this time you can observe a lot of migrating birds on the large sandbar at Balatonfenyves, and because the birds there are used to people, allowing me to photograph them without a hide. I had been here two years earlier, but now I came back wanting to take a picture that was different from usual.
I set a long shutter speed on my camera and tried that. When the birds were flying, I followed them, and when they were feeding, I moved the camera. It took a lot of luck to get pictures like this with a sharp point while also conveying the movement.
5points
#11 Humans And Nature, Highly Commended: Brainception By Dan Mele
Successful coral spawning has declined among many Caribbean coral species in the wild over the past decade. Some Caribbean coral species are now considered reproductively extinct, meaning there are so few left that fertilisation between two corals is impossible due to the corals being spaced too far apart on a reef.
To combat reproductive failure, assisted spawning techniques by coral biologists are becoming increasingly important. Coral biologists grow corals in land-based nurseries, which are like a spa-like environment for them where temperature, light and nutrients are controlled. When their annual spawning event comes around, the largest corals are selected and placed in the same tank. Just before the moment of spawning, researchers stop the water flow to make it easier to collect sperm and eggs.
The resulting stillness also creates a perfect surface reflection when I put my camera underwater. I used a mini dome on my housing, which let me manoeuvre inside the tank without disturbing the corals.
When the sperm and egg are collected, they are fertilised within the land-based nursery in a controlled environment. This allows the researchers to get hundreds, sometimes thousands to survive; in the wild, only a few, if any, will successfully settle back on the reef and grow into a mature coral.
Assisted spawning is an important restoration tool because it increases genetic diversity and can help pass beneficial traits, such as disease and heat tolerance, to future generations, making corals better equipped for a changing environment. Without these techniques, the most threatened Caribbean coral species would slowly fizzle out.
Photographing this process was incredibly meaningful to me as I had worked in coral restoration for nearly 9 years. My hope was that this image would help shed light on the fragile situation many corals are in while sharing the work of coral biologists working to save them.
5points
#12 Animal Portrait, Highly Commended: Fluorescent Frogfish By Gabriel Jensen
I spend much of my time diving the urban waterways of South Florida, photographing the small animals that live beneath bridges, seawalls and docks. In the summer of 2025, I began experimenting with a new high-output blue-ultraviolet fluorescence system, using it almost as a survey tool to see which of the familiar animals in my local waters might reveal something completely different under fluorescence.
Near the end of one of those dives, I turned the light onto the Atlantic's hairy frogfish, the splitlure frogfish (Antennarius scaber) and was stunned by what appeared. This was an animal I had photographed many times in ordinary white light, but under the fluorescence system its camouflage was transformed into an extraordinary pattern of glowing lines and markings. I became completely transfixed.
I began photographing the frogfish in different ways, eventually finding the largest female in the area. Her filamentous skin already makes her look less like a fish than a piece of the surrounding habitat, but under fluorescence those structures became almost like a miniature forest. Tiny amphipods and caprellid skeleton shrimp crawled between the filaments, apparently using the frogfish's elaborate camouflage as habitat of their own. When one amphipod moved across her face, the scale of the scene suddenly became apparent.
What held my attention most were the intricate fluorescent markings across the female's head and body. They reminded me of an elaborate geometric or Aztec-like pattern that was effectively invisible under normal illumination. The red points scattered through the image are likely associated with chlorophyll-bearing algae or other photosynthetic growth living among the frogfish's skin filaments, adding another fluorescent layer to an already complex living surface.
I made the image beneath a bridge in Palm Beach County, Florida, an intensely urban place that most people would never associate with extraordinary wildlife. For me, that is part of what makes the photograph special. I went into the water experimenting with a new way of seeing familiar animals, and came back having discovered an entire hidden landscape on the face of a fish I thought I already knew.
5points
#13 Youth, Highly Commended: Deer Dreams By Daniil Malikov
This photograph was taken in winter in the Ryazan region. That day, I was simply strolling through the forest, not expecting anything special. I enjoyed walking through the winter forest, observing nature and simply being in the silence. At one point, the trail led me to a road.
On the other side of the road, I noticed a small group of sika deer. I stopped and began observing them, trying not to disturb the animals. Among the group, one deer, slightly apart from the others, caught my attention.
It approached the trunk of a pine tree and began rubbing its forehead and the top of its head against it. At first, I simply observed this natural animal behaviour, but then I noticed one detail that completely changed my perception of the scene.
At one point, the deer pressed its forehead against the trunk of the pine tree and froze. Its gaze was directed slightly upward, somewhere above the tree. He seemed to pause for a few seconds, deep in thought.
Of course, I understand that this is a human interpretation of animal behaviour. The deer was probably simply doing what was natural. But photography allows us to see something more in a completely ordinary moment in nature. His posture and gaze so reminded me of a person lost in thought that I immediately knew: this was the moment I wanted to preserve.
I only had a few seconds.
The deer were on the other side of the road and could notice me at any moment. I quickly prepared the camera and tried not to make any sudden movements. I needed to capture that precise moment while the deer maintained this unusual pose.
I took a few shots, and almost immediately the animals noticed my presence. The entire group became wary and soon disappeared into the forest.
In the end, the entire scene lasted literally a few seconds. There was no staging; I simply happened to be in the right place at the right time and managed to capture a moment that could disappear as quickly as it appeared.
It's precisely these chance encounters that I particularly value in wildlife photography. A photographer can't force a wild animal to adopt a certain pose or repeat a desired action. All that remains is to observe, be attentive, and be ready to press the button when nature itself creates an unusual scene.
The image of the sika deer itself is particularly intriguing to me. It's a beautiful and quite expressive animal, but in this photograph, I wanted to show it as more than just a representative of a particular species. I was interested in capturing a moment in which the animal suddenly seems remarkably human-like.
When I first saw the resulting image, the title "Deer Dreams" immediately came to mind. It's a slight play on words, but most importantly, it accurately conveys my feeling about the scene. The deer stands with its forehead pressed against a pine tree, looking slightly upward, as if, for a few seconds, it's lost in its own thoughts.
We, of course, can't know exactly what was going on in its head. Perhaps he wasn't "thinking" about anything at all, in the human sense of the word. But it's precisely this ambiguity that appeals to me. The photograph doesn't claim that the animal actually experienced a human emotion. It merely invites the viewer to see something familiar in this natural moment.
I find it amazing how animals can sometimes resemble us. A single movement, pose, or glance can evoke entirely human associations. And in such moments, I feel especially keenly that we are much closer to the living world around us than we usually think.
With this photograph, I wanted to convey precisely this feeling, a brief, almost imperceptible moment when a wild animal suddenly looks as if it, too, has paused in the midst of everyday life and is thinking about something.
Perhaps in reality, this deer wasn't thinking about anything. But in the photograph, he is.
And for me, that is precisely its meaning.
5points
#14 Youth, Highly Commended: Full Moon By Panitbhand Paribatra Na Ayudhya
Sometimes, underwater photography feels like discovering artworks that have always existed in nature. Light, movement, colour, and shadow have completely changed the way I see marine life.
The ribbon eel, moving gracefully through the darkness like a mythical creature from an ancient legend, reminded me of the Naga from folklore. I used light to represent the moon and imagined the eel drifting beneath a full moon deep underwater.
I wanted to create a moment where reality and imagination meet, where a small marine creature could become something almost mythical. Because sometimes, the beauty we search for may have been living beneath the ocean all along.
5points
#15 Portfolio, Winner: Eagle Owls In The City: “The Invisible Visible” By Simone Baumeister
In this series, I explore the hidden lives of eagle owls in urban environments. These impressive birds often go unnoticed, even when they live right alongside us.
Owls have fascinated me ever since I became involved in nature photography. Once close to extinction in Germany, eagle owls have made a remarkable comeback through dedicated conservation and reintroduction projects.
Owls have fascinated me ever since I became involved in nature photography. Once close to extinction in Germany, eagle owls have made a remarkable comeback through dedicated conservation and reintroduction projects.
Their recovery story captured my attention from the beginning.
Today, eagle owls can once again be found throughout Germany, although their numbers vary considerably from region to region. Where suitable habitats such as quarries, gravel pits, cliffs and sand pits are available, established breeding pairs are increasingly found in urban environments.
Today, eagle owls can once again be found throughout Germany, although their numbers vary considerably from region to region. Where suitable habitats such as quarries, gravel pits, cliffs and sand pits are available, established breeding pairs are increasingly found in urban environments.
I still remember the first time I discovered an eagle owl in a city. It was perched on a church at twilight. Below it were street lamps, moving cars and people passing by, while music blared from a pub on the church square. Not a soul seemed to notice this impressive bird, with its wingspan of 1.7 metres, as it flew up to the steeple and perched in plain sight.
Since that encounter, I have been drawn to their distinctive silhouettes and striking ear tufts. They fly silently from towers to nearby rooftops and keep their young well hidden, allowing them to grow up largely unnoticed in the middle of German cities.
Over the past years, observing and photographing eagle owls in several cities has become my passion. With this series, I want to make the invisible visible: to reveal their quiet presence during the day and show how these birds share our urban surroundings, often without us realising it.
5points
#16 Underwater, Highly Commended: The Guardian By James Ferrara
The male banded jawfish (Opistognathus macrognathus) guards and nurtures the fertilised eggs inside his mouth, periodically spitting them out and quickly drawing them back in to oxygenate the clutch, a behaviour known as mouth brooding.
I had visited this particular male banded jawfish on a previous dive in the waters around Riviera Beach, Florida, and had taken some basic snooted photographs of his unique actions. On this dive, I wanted to approach the image differently and focus on using a slow shutter speed.
The jawfish lived in a small burrow surrounded by sand and rubble, which didn't provide a particularly aesthetic background. By using a slow shutter, I was able to minimise the distracting surroundings and create greater separation between the subject and the background, while also introducing a sense of movement into the image. I then used a snooted flash to capture a sharp image of the jawfish and its clutch of eggs at the peak of aeration.
For me, this image is a combination of artistic technique and natural history, showing both the beauty of the subject and the remarkable behaviour taking place.
4points
#17 Birds, Runner-Up: Boatstrike By Andy Parkinson
When we arrived at the scene, a number of boats had gathered around a dead caiman floating in the water. Close by, a jaguar was concealed in the water hyacinth, waiting patiently to retrieve the caiman, but one of the tourist boats was too close. After a few minutes the jaguar gave up and headed off upstream, followed by all of the boats.
I decided to wait with the dead caiman, certain that the jaguar would return and claim its easy meal. It was whilst I was waiting that the black vulture arrived and landed on the caiman, using its wings to balance as other boats passed by, creating a wake that made it difficult for the vulture to balance.
After some time the vulture gave up trying to open the carcass and eventually the jaguar returned to claim its easy meal.
4points
#18 Other Animals, Highly Commended: Cold Blood By Ronald Zimmerman
A mosquito feeding on the green crested lizard’s blood in the rainforest of Danum Valley, Malaysia. The green crested lizard (Bronchocela cristatella) roosts higher up on branches. Roosting higher up is much safer during the night. Predators are active at night. Leaves and thin branches move when a predator approaches. The "shake and wake principle" enables the lizard to get to safety. However, this lizard is not safe from this small winged predator, sucking up his blood.
Capturing this scene required sneaking towards the lizard and carefully positioning my off-camera flash. Because touching the branch would cause the lizard to flee, there was no room for error.
4points
#19 Underwater, Runner-Up: Living Sun By David Antoj
This image was taken in the Étang de Thau, in southern France, a remarkable place for underwater macro photography.
I found this seahorse clinging to a Mediterranean fan worm (Sabella spallanzanii). What immediately caught my attention was the position of the animal in relation to the worm. As its delicate crown opened behind the seahorse, the radiating tentacles created the impression of a living sun.
I waited and carefully adjusted my position until the seahorse was framed naturally against the centre of the fan worm. I wanted the composition to feel almost unreal while remaining completely natural, using the shapes and behaviour of the two animals exactly as I found them.
For me, the photograph is about those brief underwater moments when nature creates its own composition. The seahorse, normally such a discreet and camouflaged animal, suddenly became the centre of this radiant structure.
That is why I called the image “Living Sun.”
4points
#20 Humans And Nature, Highly Commended: Silhouettes By László Tóth
There is a dilapidated factory building in my workplace that has been empty for years. It has been taken over by birds. Pigeons and common kestrels live in it. They nest, feed, and mate. They get in and out through the broken windows of the building. This photo was a coincidence; I only saw the parallelism of the silhouettes during editing. I was very happy with it!
4points
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