Homeownership can be exhausting, but usually, it’s worth the effort. Well, emphasis on ‘usually.’ Buying your first home is equal parts exciting and incredibly stressful.

On the one hand, you’re about to finally have a place that you can call your own! On the other hand, you’re about to part with a mind-melting sum of money and sign up for decades-long mortgages for a property that might not even come close to being your dream home.

Then there are all the practical problems to worry about, like the foundations, plumbing, wiring, etc. Not to mention all the different types of insurance and utilities you’ll need to pay for… and you’ll also need savings for emergencies.

In the meantime, you can’t always predict who your neighbors will be, how well you’ll get along, and where any potential problems might arise.