Zendaya’s Racy Scene From 2024 Hit Movie Is Making Fans Suspicious Of Hollywood’s Intentions

Zendaya has never shied away from challenging roles, but one of her most talked-about performances is facing renewed scrutiny.

A resurfaced scene involving the actress, a filmmaker known for exploring intimate themes, and a rumored contractual restriction has sent netizens down a rabbit hole. As a result, some fans are now questioning whether Hollywood has a bigger agenda behind Zendaya’s racy portrayal.

Highlights Zendaya's performance in Challengers has reignited an online debate about how Hollywood portrays her.

A resurfaced scene has fans questioning the creative choices behind the 2024 film.

The discussion has brought renewed attention to Zendaya's on-screen boundaries and her experience with the director.

The debate has also reopened conversations about creative freedom, on-screen intimacy, and how much actors are expected to reveal for a role.

Resurfaced Challengers scene has fans questioning Hollywood's intentions

The discussion centers on Challengers , the 2024 sports drama in which Zendaya portrayed Tashi Duncan, a star tennis player who eventually becomes a coach.

The film was both a critical and commercial success, earning $96 million against a reported $55 million budget. However, its intimate scenes also attracted considerable attention online.

On November 10, 2026, an shared images of the 29-year-old actress in underwear from a scene in the movie, questioning the director's intentions behind the portrayal. an X user

“What was the director's intent for portraying Zendaya like this? I think Hollywood is up to something because this is the most exposed the actress has ever been,” the user wrote.

The post sparked debate over whether the scenes were necessary to the story or whether the actress was pushed into revealing more than she was comfortable with.

The conversation also pointed to reports that Zendaya a clause in her acting contracts that prevented her from doing revealing scenes, especially during her 3-season stint on HBO series Euphoria . Zendaya allegedly had

“I thought she had a no-n*de clause in her contracts; I wonder what happened,” one netizen remarked.

Others, however, felt the speculation overlooked the actress's agency and professional standing.

“Zendaya is at the level of stardom where she doesn't have to do anything she's not comfortable with,” another commenter argued.

A third suggested that personal boundaries could change over time, writing:

“Sometimes people change their boundaries as they get more comfortable, but it's definitely fair to wonder what changed.”

Zendaya previously revealed her stance on filming the intimate scenes

Interestingly, the online debate comes despite Zendaya previously speaking positively about her experience filming Challengers .

In an April 2024 interview with discussed filming the movie's viral three-way intimate scene alongside co-stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist. with The Mirror , the actress

She explained that the sequences were closely connected to Tashi's personality and her relationships in the film.

“Tashi is extremely driven. She's a go-getter, and she is totally ruthless. The intimate scenes were so good – I loved it. I felt very lucky to be partnered with those guys,” she shared.

The actress also praised her co-stars for making the experience comfortable and credited director Luca Guadagnino with creating an environment that encouraged collaboration.

“We were so lucky to have a director in Luca Guadagnino who really encouraged us all to collaborate and to bring our own ideas. It was a really exciting creative process,” she added.

Zendaya also revealed that an intimacy coordinator was present during filming to ensure the cast felt safe while performing the scenes.

“We had an intimacy coordinator who was fantastic and very helpful, because it was important that we felt safe,” she explained during the film's Italian premiere.

Luca Guadagnino revealed his approach to directing intimate scenes

The discussion has also brought renewed attention to Guadagnino's approach to filming intimate sequences.

The filmmaker, whose movies frequently explore adult themes and complicated relationships, previously opened up about his process in a December 2024 conversation with Variety .

Guadagnino revealed that he deliberately steps away when actors perform intimate scenes, allowing them to work through the choreography and emotions without his physical presence.

“I describe everything, but then I go...They have to make love with the camera,” he explained.

His approach has attracted praise from film enthusiasts, with some appreciating how his intimate sequences emphasize emotion and character dynamics rather than simply relying on provocative imagery .

“Always loved how Luca can shoot an intimate scene; it's like he can just inject passion in a way that other filmmakers can't,” one Reddit user commented.

Another viewer was equally impressed, adding, “He has some of the best s*x scenes in his filmography, and he wasn't even in the room when he was directing them. What a man.”

Challengers is currently streaming on Paramount+.

"Why did she portray herself that way": Netizens remain divided over Zendaya's Challengers portrayal