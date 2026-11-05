Sometimes, the most unexpected friendships turn out to be the most heartwarming. As Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia, USA, celebrates its 30th anniversary, a young zebra named Kurtsie and a giraffe named Bakari are stealing the spotlight with their unlikely friendship.

Despite belonging to two different species, the pair have developed a close bond that has animal caretakers and park visitors smiling.

What started as a giraffe’s curiosity toward a newborn zebra gradually turned into a special connection neither animal seems willing to leave behind

Kurtsie was born in December 2023, while Bakari, who arrived at the park in 2018, already knew the zebra herd. The animals had been introduced into the giraffe habitat shortly before Kurtsie’s birth, allowing them to share an environment designed to encourage natural interactions between different species.

From the beginning, Bakari seemed particularly interested in the zebras. But when Kurtsie came along, his curiosity became much more focused. Animal care specialists noticed that the giraffe would often stay close whenever the young zebra entered his part of the habitat. As Kurtsie grew older, she also began seeking out his company, and their connection continued to grow.

From grooming one another to sharing meals, Kurtsie and Bakari have turned everyday moments into opportunities to spend time together

Today, the two are often seen spending time together. Visitors can often spot them grooming one another, resting side by side in the field, or sharing hay inside the giraffe barn. Kurtsie even joins Bakari during his feeding sessions and interactions with caretakers and guests, seemingly happy just to be around her best friend.

Sometimes, she weaves between his long legs or gives him a gentle nudge to get his attention. Other times, the two simply settle down together, enjoying each other’s company without needing to do much.

These heartwarming interactions have become a familiar sight at the park’s Giraffe Overlook, where visitors can observe the animals up close and learn more about their behaviors, relationships, and lives in a shared habitat.

Their friendship has helped Kurtsie become more confident, while bringing out an even more social and protective side of Bakari

According to Sarah Plain, an animal care specialist and Bakari’s lead caretaker, their relationship has positively influenced both animals. Kurtsie has become more relaxed and self-assured, often taking cues from Bakari's calm behavior when interacting with caretakers and exploring her surroundings.

For the animal care team, these interactions are a wonderful example of how animals can recognize, respond to, and form meaningful connections with one another, even when they belong to entirely different species.

Their unlikely bond is exactly the kind of connection Wild Adventures hopes to encourage through its shared-species habitat

The Giraffe Overlook was designed to give animals opportunities to interact in a shared environment, encouraging natural behaviors and allowing social relationships to develop over time. For the caretakers, seeing Kurtsie and Bakari grow so close is a particularly rewarding part of that approach.

For Wild Adventures’ animal care team, watching their friendship grow is a rewarding example of successful cohabitation

“This is the kind of interaction we hope to see in a space like this,” Sarah Plain explained. And she continued, “It shows how aware and responsive these animals are to each other. What you’re seeing between them is a real bond, and it speaks to the level of connection they’re capable of.”

And their friendship isn’t just meaningful to the people who care for them. Visitors can also witness their adorable interactions up close, whether by stopping at the Giraffe Overlook or catching a glimpse of the pair during a ride on the park’s Safari Train.

From a social giraffe and a young zebra to the most unexpected of companions, Kurtsie and Bakari remind us that friendship doesn’t always follow the rules

We often find connections in the most unexpected places, and apparently, the animal kingdom is no exception. Kurtsie and Bakari may look like an unlikely pair, but their story shows that companionship doesn’t always depend on looking alike, speaking the same language, or even belonging to the same species.

Sometimes, friendship happens when we least expect it. And for Kurtsie and Bakari, it seems they’ve found a friend for life.