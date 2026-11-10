Young Mom Trades Motherhood For Partying, Leaves 21YO BF To Handle Their Baby Alone

Raising children is notoriously difficult. It requires a lot of time, patience, and energy, not to mention the sacrifices parents have to make when it comes to their social lives and personal freedom. And when you’re still very young and figuring things out for yourself, adjusting to all these responsibilities can be especially challenging.

One 21-year-old man knew that he and his 20-year-old girlfriend weren’t ready to become parents when they found out she was pregnant. He tried to explain his concerns, but she was determined to keep the baby.

Now, seven months after their daughter was born, his girlfriend admits she regrets her decision and desperately misses her carefree days. As she spends less time parenting and more time partying, the young dad fears their relationship might be falling apart.

One young man believed that he and his 20-year-old girlfriend weren’t ready to become parents, but they ended up having a daughter anyway

Now, seven months later, the new mom regrets her decision and wishes she could go back to her carefree life

Raising children takes a lot of money and energy, often leaving little time for yourself or the activities you once enjoyed

We’re often told that becoming a parent is one of the most wonderful and fulfilling things a person can experience. Sure, there will be sleepless nights and plenty of difficult days, but one smile from your baby is apparently enough to make all that exhaustion disappear.

And for many parents, raising children really does bring incredible happiness. However, that’s not the case for everyone. Some discover that parenthood is nothing like they imagined, and sadly, by then, there’s no turning back.

There’s certainly a lot to consider before bringing a child into the world. For starters, raising one is incredibly expensive.

According to a 2022 analysis by the Brookings Institution , a middle-income American family with two children could expect to spend around $310,605 raising a child born in 2015 through age 17. And that estimate doesn’t even include college tuition.

Of course, money is only part of the picture. Having a baby also means giving up a considerable amount of sleep and personal freedom.

Spontaneous plans become much harder to make, and even a simple evening out requires arranging childcare. Meanwhile, ordinary days are filled with feeding, changing diapers, cleaning up messes, and keeping a little one entertained.

Even parents who desperately wanted children can find themselves overwhelmed by these responsibilities. In fact, a 2023 Pew Research Center survey found that 62% of American parents considered raising children harder than they had expected. Around 41% also said parenting was tiring all or most of the time, while 29% described it as stressful.

For mothers, the challenges can begin long before their babies arrive. Pregnancy itself can be physically demanding, and giving birth is followed by a recovery period that varies considerably from woman to woman.

Then there are hormonal changes and the emotional difficulties some women experience after delivery. According to the CDC , approximately one in eight American women with a recent live birth reported symptoms of postpartum depression.

Even after recovering physically, some women struggle with the expectations that come with motherhood. The same Pew survey found that 47% of mothers considered parenting tiring all or most of the time, compared with 34% of fathers.

Mothers were also more likely to say they regularly felt judged for how they raised their children. It’s understandable, then, that some women find adjusting to their new responsibilities especially difficult.

Readers agreed that raising children can be incredibly difficult and that it wasn’t unusual for the girlfriend to feel overwhelmed by motherhood

With so many sacrifices involved, perhaps it’s no surprise that around 1 in 12 parents regret having kids

Unfortunately, for some parents, these feelings eventually turn into regret. A 2021 YouGov survey found that 8% of British parents regretted having children , while another 6% had experienced regrets in the past. Interestingly, parents aged 25 to 34 were particularly likely to report having felt this way.

There’s even an entire Reddit community called r/regretfulparents, where mothers and fathers share their frustrations and experiences. Some describe missing the freedom they had before children, while others struggle with exhaustion or financial difficulties.

Reading through their posts makes it clear that loving your child doesn’t necessarily mean enjoying every part of being a parent.

Of course, admitting these feelings is one thing, but deciding what to do about them is another. In this particular story, the young mother clearly seems to be struggling and could benefit from some professional support.

At the same time, her boyfriend is increasingly left to care for their daughter and deserves support himself. Both parents have responsibilities, regardless of how they feel about their situation.

Hopefully, the couple can find a way to discuss their future and agree on an arrangement that works for their daughter. After all, she’s the one who depends on them both. What do you think the young parents should do next? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Later, the man returned with an update, revealing that things between him and his girlfriend had become even more complicated

Many readers suggested that the girlfriend seek professional help and get the support she needs