64 Nightmare Guests Who Made Themselves Way Too Comfortable In Someone Else's Home

There are two types of guests in the world: those who call before arriving, respect your personal space, thank you for your hospitality, and leave at a decent hour; and then those who make you want to never have anyone over ever again.
The latter are the ones who take "make yourself at home" far too seriously. To them, it's an invite to behave like a wild animal that's just been unleashed. And you have to wonder, "If they act like this in someone else's space, what in the please-leave-right-now are they getting up to in their own home?
Someone asked, "What's the worst thing a guest has ever done in your home?" and many of the responses read like the script of a low-budget horror movie. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best of the worst... Among them: the father-in-law who cut his fingernails at a dining room table and left the clippings behind; a man who snooped through a couple's wardrobe, and sniffed the wife's underwear; and the charmer who stole someone's pet hedgehog before trashing the house to make it look like a robbery.
#1
She was eating peanuts at my kitchen table, just letting the shells pile up in front of her. Then she took her arm and brushed them right into the floor like we were at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant.
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11points
#2
Saved for months and for my 40th birthday finally bought myself a high end 60lb compound bow for my archery hobby. (About AUD$2400 in todays money)
At my party later that night the teenage son of a friend who claimed to know all about archery and bows asked to look at it. Without asking he drew it back and dry fired it completly destroying the cams and limbs. Neither the dad or the son acted as if it was a big deal. I had to grit my teeth the entire night so as not to cause a scene in front of my other guests.
I never even got to set it up or fire an arrow from it.
At my party later that night the teenage son of a friend who claimed to know all about archery and bows asked to look at it. Without asking he drew it back and dry fired it completly destroying the cams and limbs. Neither the dad or the son acted as if it was a big deal. I had to grit my teeth the entire night so as not to cause a scene in front of my other guests.
I never even got to set it up or fire an arrow from it.
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9points
#3
Guests visited from overseas, went home, and took my good towels with them. Not a word.
7points
#4
Wouldn’t leave and the wife expected to be served the whole time. My ex husbands friend and family.
They evacuated from a hurricane to our house 10 hours away with their 2 kids, cat, dog and lizard. After a few days the hurricane warning lifted, and turned out it never really hit where they lived. After a week they were still there. The kids wrecked the house, literally ripping stuff off the walls, the wife wouldn't get off the couch and treated her husband like a worker. She drank a gallon of milk a day and of course they all had to eat. We paid for it all and cooked. She was a know it all as well. The cat was in heat and the lizard escaped. I was being driven INSANE. I told my ex he had to tell them it was time to leave. He wouldn’t.
I awkwardly told them it was time to go. The wife got mad and yelled that her husband has taken 2 weeks vacation. I said what!? You didn’t tell us that!
They evacuated from a hurricane to our house 10 hours away with their 2 kids, cat, dog and lizard. After a few days the hurricane warning lifted, and turned out it never really hit where they lived. After a week they were still there. The kids wrecked the house, literally ripping stuff off the walls, the wife wouldn't get off the couch and treated her husband like a worker. She drank a gallon of milk a day and of course they all had to eat. We paid for it all and cooked. She was a know it all as well. The cat was in heat and the lizard escaped. I was being driven INSANE. I told my ex he had to tell them it was time to leave. He wouldn’t.
I awkwardly told them it was time to go. The wife got mad and yelled that her husband has taken 2 weeks vacation. I said what!? You didn’t tell us that!
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7points
#5
My “best” friend came over to bring me dinner. I had just had a baby. Her bringing me dinner consisted of her bringing her whole family and cooking spaghetti at my house, getting red sauce splattered everywhere. Boiling over the noodles. Letting her 2 kids destroy every single room of my house. The play room furniture was even flipped over and you couldn’t see the floor. They ate and then left.
After they left, I sat in my bathroom holding my baby and sobbed. I couldn’t even bear to look at the entirety of the tornado that hit my house.
UPDATE: Wow! I haven’t checked Reddit in a day and came back to so much righteous hate for this “friend.” I always knew this was bad but would often talk myself out of how bad it was. Especially at the time. My husband is/was quick to remind me though. While I sat in the bathroom and sobbed. He worked on cleaning the house. This was 5 years ago. This friendship was already on a downward spiral. Performative kindness is her trademark. Her life since this has gone really poorly. She had an affair with a married man. Took her husband whole year to finally figure it out. She lost her job. Blew up her marriage, and her kids life’s, started a smear campaign on me and the friend who tried to help her. Only stayed friends with those who supported her poor choices. Then her affair partner ended up in prison. She supported him the entire time he was in prison (3 years) and the day he got out. He dropped her.
Thank you for the validation! Needless to say, we aren’t friends anymore. Haven’t been since shortly after the spaghetti saga.
After they left, I sat in my bathroom holding my baby and sobbed. I couldn’t even bear to look at the entirety of the tornado that hit my house.
UPDATE: Wow! I haven’t checked Reddit in a day and came back to so much righteous hate for this “friend.” I always knew this was bad but would often talk myself out of how bad it was. Especially at the time. My husband is/was quick to remind me though. While I sat in the bathroom and sobbed. He worked on cleaning the house. This was 5 years ago. This friendship was already on a downward spiral. Performative kindness is her trademark. Her life since this has gone really poorly. She had an affair with a married man. Took her husband whole year to finally figure it out. She lost her job. Blew up her marriage, and her kids life’s, started a smear campaign on me and the friend who tried to help her. Only stayed friends with those who supported her poor choices. Then her affair partner ended up in prison. She supported him the entire time he was in prison (3 years) and the day he got out. He dropped her.
Thank you for the validation! Needless to say, we aren’t friends anymore. Haven’t been since shortly after the spaghetti saga.
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7points
#6
Left their bag in the middle of my living room floor that had a loaded hand gun in it.
My kids were 4,3, and infant at the time.
I found it. Nothing happened. But boy did I lose my mind with fear, gratitude and anger.
My kids were 4,3, and infant at the time.
I found it. Nothing happened. But boy did I lose my mind with fear, gratitude and anger.
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7points
#7
My brother and his girlfriend came to my house for Thanksgiving. She brought a jello type salad, which we all assumed was her contribution to dinner, and asked to put it in the refrigerator. Later in the day, she went to get the salad out and dropped it all over the floor, sending red jello everywhere. My mother commented it was alright because there was plenty to eat. She then admitted the jello salad was for her own mother’s thanksgiving dinner.
A few months later, my son had his wisdom teeth removed. She knew he would have painkillers and came by to ask if she could have them. She stole pain killers from other family members who were recovering from surgery or injuries. She is banned from everyone’s home now and we don’t know why my brother puts up with her.
A few months later, my son had his wisdom teeth removed. She knew he would have painkillers and came by to ask if she could have them. She stole pain killers from other family members who were recovering from surgery or injuries. She is banned from everyone’s home now and we don’t know why my brother puts up with her.
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7points
#8
Washed my irreplaceable wool sweater on hot water, extra long cycle and then in the dryer on max heat.
In Canada, particularly western Canada, there is a garment called a curling coat. Basically a heavier than average cardigan that zips up. And it's almost exclusively a home made, bespoke thing. Kind of like the original Aran sweaters. Their usually made of cheap acrylic yarn.
Back in the 70s when my parents broke up, my biological father commissioned a men's curling coat, made in the heaviest naturally coloured wool available. He gave it to my mom for me to inherit just before he went out west for good. I inherited it when I was 14 and finally big enough to wear it.
I wore it every winter for about 15 yrs. I had to replace the zipper once because it wore out, but the sweater itself was still almost like new.
I let a coworker and girlfriend stay with me. She spent her days eating junk food and watching TV. He chewed her out for it one night and she started being helpful around the apt. And she was flippin' useless at everything. She ruined the non-stick pan by using steel wool on it. Ruined my steel wok by putting it in the over where the handle caught fire. And to cap it all off, she washed my sweater.
What came out of the dryer would fit an 8 yr old.
In Canada, particularly western Canada, there is a garment called a curling coat. Basically a heavier than average cardigan that zips up. And it's almost exclusively a home made, bespoke thing. Kind of like the original Aran sweaters. Their usually made of cheap acrylic yarn.
Back in the 70s when my parents broke up, my biological father commissioned a men's curling coat, made in the heaviest naturally coloured wool available. He gave it to my mom for me to inherit just before he went out west for good. I inherited it when I was 14 and finally big enough to wear it.
I wore it every winter for about 15 yrs. I had to replace the zipper once because it wore out, but the sweater itself was still almost like new.
I let a coworker and girlfriend stay with me. She spent her days eating junk food and watching TV. He chewed her out for it one night and she started being helpful around the apt. And she was flippin' useless at everything. She ruined the non-stick pan by using steel wool on it. Ruined my steel wok by putting it in the over where the handle caught fire. And to cap it all off, she washed my sweater.
What came out of the dryer would fit an 8 yr old.
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7points
#9
Heard this from a friend: friend and his wife hosted a dinner party of 8, four couples, one husband went to the loo mid-dinner for a suspiciously long time, nothing weird happened the whole dinner, but friend couldn't shake the feeling that something was weird, they have a security camera set up in their bedroom, (don't ask me why idk), friend decided to check the camera footage the next day, turns out that husband who went to the toilet for a long time actually went into their bedroom, went through their wardrobe, and sniffed his wife's underwear.
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7points
#10
Their grandson climbed and got my wedding album that was purposely put out of reach and spilled a drink on more than half of it. The kids grandmother saw it happen and closed the book, tried to put it back where she thought it was. I instantly saw it out of place and went over to put it up when I realized it was soaking wet. Only then is when she admitted what happened. So instead of trying to clean it off or even come to tell me about it.. she was perfectly okay with trying to hide it from me to find after they left.
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6points
#11
Drank an entire (unopened) bottle of alcohol that was given as a housewarming gift. Refilled the bottle with water and put it back on the shelf. The same trip they opened the gallon sized laundry detergent and left it on its side to empty itself over the dryer and entire laundry room floor.
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6points
#12
My father in law cut his fingernails at our dining room table and just left a bunch of little nail clippings sitting there.
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6points
#13
A friend’s six year old took all the board games out of the closet, dumped out the contents onto the floor and then mixed everything up thoroughly. His excuse was that he was inventing a new game! His mother said that he was so clever for trying and, almost immediately after, told my wife the kid did the same thing at their house and that’s why his family didn’t have any board games or puzzles anymore. They left soon after and were never invited back.
We spent a good couple of hours sorting everything out and reassembling most of the games. The only ones on which we gave up were the Trivial Pursuit games- the different sets weren’t a problem but we had duplicate copies as we both brought them into our marriage…we gave up sorting the hundreds of cards and just bundled them together.
We spent a good couple of hours sorting everything out and reassembling most of the games. The only ones on which we gave up were the Trivial Pursuit games- the different sets weren’t a problem but we had duplicate copies as we both brought them into our marriage…we gave up sorting the hundreds of cards and just bundled them together.
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5points
#14
Steal Xmas gifts. During Xmas eve and day as a kid we would have ppl pop by for a little bit before heading off to their own family gatherings, mostly family and a few close friends.
One of my Dad's friends with their kids (who are similar age to my siblings) stopped by and when we left several gifts, candy and money was missing from mine and my sibling's things. We know it was them because they were the last ppl to stop by.
My Gramma demanded to come with us to get the stuff back on boxing day from the friend's home. She called them "despicable brats" to their faces" and banned them from our property.
Friend was super embarrassed and big mad. Until they were teens they had to spend holiday doing charity work and if the family gave them presents it had to be books, clothes or school supplies.
One of my Dad's friends with their kids (who are similar age to my siblings) stopped by and when we left several gifts, candy and money was missing from mine and my sibling's things. We know it was them because they were the last ppl to stop by.
My Gramma demanded to come with us to get the stuff back on boxing day from the friend's home. She called them "despicable brats" to their faces" and banned them from our property.
Friend was super embarrassed and big mad. Until they were teens they had to spend holiday doing charity work and if the family gave them presents it had to be books, clothes or school supplies.
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5points
#15
Please don’t open the windows in your bedroom as the cats will escape. He left the window open. Left the door open in the bedroom. Both cats left, one came back.
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5points
#16
Over the year my husband was passing away, my in-laws came over a few times to "help" around the house. They somehow bent the top tray of our dishwasher, weed-whacked through the coils of our A/C unit outside, and tossed a load of my dry clean only nice clothes in the washer and dryer, among other things. BIL came over for a weekend bringing his 4 kids and 2 dogs that we had no room for. SIL ruined my 1-year-old Bosch HEPA-filtered vacuum cleaner when she decided to use it in our garage/shop like a shop-vac on both dry and wet things that it was never mean to be used on (like small dried leaves and branches, metal bits, greasy spills). A few months later I splurged on a brand new Dyson to replace the Bosch (yes I like fancy things) - and this time I hid it deep in my closet when they visited again. I was gone for the day and came back to find that MIL had dug through my closet, found the Dyson (still in the box), and used it to clean up a food spill in the kitchen. I asked SIL and BIL why no one thought to ask me first before going through my things and was told I was being a nasty woman because MIL was just trying to be helpful.
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5points
#17
Well the first time I invited a dude I was just starting to date over to my house, as I was grabbing something, I turn and he’s just… opening all my clothes drawers and looking in. Just casually. Like that’s a thing people do.
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5points
#18
Used a fork on my pans while making scrambled eggs.
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5points
#19
Stole (and sold) my pet hedgehog, then trashed my house to make it look like a robbery.
I had to explain to the responding officer what a hedgehog was.
Edit:
Hedgehog with my then kitten (now an old cat).
I had to explain to the responding officer what a hedgehog was.
Edit:
Hedgehog with my then kitten (now an old cat).
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4points
#20
They were staying at our house for what was supposed to be two nights while their floors were being redone. They had a toddler and we had twin toddlers. The husband drank all of the milk that we had just bought, they kept giving their toddler piles of food that they would hardly eat and then throw it away, used most of our diapers, ended up staying 5 nights and left the guest bedroom a wreck with soaking wet towels laying on the bed. They ate/wasted all of the food we had just bought that was supposed to last us two weeks. They never even said bye when they did leave and left $20 for the food. Needless to say we haven’t talked to them since, it’s been 12 years.
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4points
Eligijus SinkunasBoredPanda StaffView profile