64 Nightmare Guests Who Made Themselves Way Too Comfortable In Someone Else's Home

My “best” friend came over to bring me dinner. I had just had a baby. Her bringing me dinner consisted of her bringing her whole family and cooking spaghetti at my house, getting red sauce splattered everywhere. Boiling over the noodles. Letting her 2 kids destroy every single room of my house. The play room furniture was even flipped over and you couldn’t see the floor. They ate and then left.



After they left, I sat in my bathroom holding my baby and sobbed. I couldn’t even bear to look at the entirety of the tornado that hit my house.



UPDATE: Wow! I haven’t checked Reddit in a day and came back to so much righteous hate for this “friend.” I always knew this was bad but would often talk myself out of how bad it was. Especially at the time. My husband is/was quick to remind me though. While I sat in the bathroom and sobbed. He worked on cleaning the house. This was 5 years ago. This friendship was already on a downward spiral. Performative kindness is her trademark. Her life since this has gone really poorly. She had an affair with a married man. Took her husband whole year to finally figure it out. She lost her job. Blew up her marriage, and her kids life’s, started a smear campaign on me and the friend who tried to help her. Only stayed friends with those who supported her poor choices. Then her affair partner ended up in prison. She supported him the entire time he was in prison (3 years) and the day he got out. He dropped her.



Thank you for the validation! Needless to say, we aren’t friends anymore. Haven’t been since shortly after the spaghetti saga.