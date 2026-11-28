#1 "Don't Come Down The Stairs! I'm On The Toilet!"
#2 Hmmm
#3 My Boss Thought These Were A Good Idea
Home renovation disasters aren’t always the contractors' or the construction team's fault. Sometimes, the homeowners themselves are to blame.
According to HomeZada co-founder and former construction project manager John Bodozoric, some don’t visualize their home and instead base their plans on photos of other people’s homes.
#4 This Is Why You Don't Hire Contractors Who Secure Cabinets To Dry Wall Only, Thousands In Damage Last Night
#5 Carpet Around The Drain Is Crazy
#6 Ha Vac
“Homeowners often fall in love with photos they see online of other people’s homes. It is best to use pictures of your home and the rooms you are considering remodeling, and start using visual design AI to get design theme ideas. This creates a more realistic picture of their home with different overall design themes,” Bodozoric told Bored Panda.
Some people may also overlook mistakes that don’t reveal themselves until the renovation’s completion. According to Bodozoric, a bathroom, for example, may look fantastic until you realize that the shower door hits the vanity.
#7 Surprise!
#8 "Trust Me, It Will Fit!"
#9 I Love The Tile But It Is Too Slippery! I Am Thinking Of Adding Black And White Carpet Instead. What Do We Think Fam?
Misunderstandings between homeowners, designers, and contractors can lead to renovation disasters. According to licensed general contractor Justin Chambers, the problem arises when everyone fills the gaps with their own assumptions.
“Things like moving a sink may be drawn by the engineer or architect but not passed on to the corresponding trade or engineer,” he said. “The trades and engineers would identify the piping, beams, and ceiling cavities that do or don't exist, and missing them causes major headaches down the line.”
#10 Lockdown Renovations Look So Easy On Instagram
#11 Landlord Said No Discount!
#12 Worst-Before-After-Home-Renovations-Pics
Another problem: homeowners don’t build a budget before contacting contractors. According to Bodozoric, researching different product types and brands at different price points helps reduce costs.
“Homeowners, designers, and contractors sometimes think they're agreeing on the same thing when they're not. A homeowner imagines premium finishes, the contractor budgets for standard materials, and nobody realizes the disconnect until construction is underway.”
#13 Worst-Before-After-Home-Renovations-Pics
#14 Looking At New Houses And I Find This Gem Of A Bathroom! Hope You Don't Have To Go At Night Or Get Out Of The Tub Wet!!
#15 Hmmm
Prevention is always better than scouring for remedies, and this applies to home renovations. For Next Stage Design’s director of construction, Jeff Schroeder, homeowners should iron out the necessary details before the work begins.
“In older homes, some problems stay hidden until the walls are open: creative shortcuts that wouldn't have passed inspection even then, off stud spacing, unsafe wire routing, and plumbing problems,” he said. “Before we make it pretty, we have to spend extra time making it safe. The best remodel feels like your home was never touched; it was made this way.”
#16 2 Year Old House That I Am Redoing The Roof Top Deck For
#17 I’m Glad Someone Made This Building Accessible
#18 What Was The Builder Thinking?
Home renovations aren’t cheap, and flawed work may haunt the owner for the rest of their life. As comical as some of these photos may come off, they are also important reminders that improving a home is much more than just a fresh coat of paint and a few new fixtures
For the most part, it involves careful planning and budgeting, along with managing expectations. Working with skillful contractors helps a great deal, too.