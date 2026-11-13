From Chaotic Wigs To A Fake Male Torso, The 15 Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2026 Latin Grammy Awards

The 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony, held on November 12, 2026, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, saw, among other things, a female celebrity appear on the red carpet in a fake male torso.
And that was just the tip of the iceberg.
While most celebrities pulled out all the stops to make a statement at the spectacle of music, glamor, and fashion, a few stars left the viewers wondering, “What was the stylist even thinking?”
Of course, fashion is subjective, and the Latin Grammys have long celebrated bold self-expression. But not every daring experiment pays off, and sometimes it just creates chaos galore.
Here are 15 of the worst-dressed celebrities at the 2026 Latin Grammys who certainly got people talking, but whose outfits may not be remembered as the night’s finest fashion moments.
#1 Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson arrived in a purple pantsuit by Luar, opting for a coordinated look that stood out from the more traditional gowns on the red carpet.
While the sculpted ensemble worked nicely for the 60-year-old singer, it was her hair that took fans aback.
She rocked what her hairstylist, Ashanti Lation, described as a “layered razor-cut bob” in light brown with soft blonde highlights that framed her face.
While her hair looked set and well-styled in the photo she shared on Instagram before the event, fans thought it looked all “messy and disheveled” by the time she stepped on the red carpet. A few thought it was a wig.
“What happened on the way there?” one user commented. Another said, “She had the window down.”
“Her stylist is not her friend,” a third wrote. A fourth said, “Probably a sandstorm or something.”
“Whoever styled my girl and put on that ugly, stupid wig needs to be fired and locked up,” said a fifth.
However, a few appreciated her “looking like a real person for once.”
“I’m so tired of the over-edited pictures that attempt to make her look 23 years old,” one said.
While the sculpted ensemble worked nicely for the 60-year-old singer, it was her hair that took fans aback.
She rocked what her hairstylist, Ashanti Lation, described as a “layered razor-cut bob” in light brown with soft blonde highlights that framed her face.
While her hair looked set and well-styled in the photo she shared on Instagram before the event, fans thought it looked all “messy and disheveled” by the time she stepped on the red carpet. A few thought it was a wig.
“What happened on the way there?” one user commented. Another said, “She had the window down.”
“Her stylist is not her friend,” a third wrote. A fourth said, “Probably a sandstorm or something.”
“Whoever styled my girl and put on that ugly, stupid wig needs to be fired and locked up,” said a fifth.
However, a few appreciated her “looking like a real person for once.”
“I’m so tired of the over-edited pictures that attempt to make her look 23 years old,” one said.
16points
#2 Anitta
Brazilian singer-songwriter Anitta, known for hits like Envolver and Vai Malanda, won her first-ever Latin Grammy on Thursday, taking home the award for Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album for EQUILIBRIVM.
Despite the milestone, her appearance became a bigger talking point. Many viewers pointed out that the front lace of her alleged wig could be visible if zoomed in, as she posed on the red carpet in a white, off-shoulder gown designed by Victor Borges for the Brazilian label Vitureta.
“Why is she hiding her natural hair so much? Is she bald or what?” one person said. Another wrote, “They couldn't even bother to put some foundation on for the camera, for f**k's sake.”
Others ripped into her for undergoing multiple plastic surgeries, about which Anitta has been open and transparent throughout.
“Look, Anitta, having plastic surgery on your face to end up with a Michael Jackson-style nose isn’t exactly very indigenous... Between the feather headdress and that Instagram-filter face... What a shame!”
Anitta is not from an indigenous background. She is mixed-race, with African-Brazilian heritage on her father's side and European descent on her mother's side.
Over the years, she has admitted to getting rhinoplasty (nose job), chin implants, jawline reshaping, breast surgeries, and other minor procedures.
During the award ceremony, a moment involving Anitta and Rosalía, the show's host, went viral online for the wrong reasons.
While accepting her award, Anitta said in her speech that it is important to acknowledge “all countries in Latin America” at the award show, “not just the Spanish-speaking ones.”
“Brazil is part of it,” she added, and the camera panned to Rosalía, a Spanish singer-songwriter, nodding along.
Some netizens, who seemingly believed the Latin Grammy was only for artists hailing from South America, blasted Rosalía for the “double standard.”
“You shouldn’t even be there, girl,” one person said.
“This is like saying Adele shouldn’t win English Grammys cause she is not from the USA and is from the UK... Like, unreal situation here,” a commenter responded.
The Latin Grammy Awards are not restricted by a specific list of member countries, but cover music and artists tied to Ibero-America, according to The Latin Recording Academy, which includes all Spanish-speaking countries in North, Central, and South America, the Spanish-speaking Caribbean (such as Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico), and Portuguese-speaking Brazil.
Other than Rosalía, Enrique Iglesias and Alejandro Sanz from Spain have also won Latin Grammys, and so has Dino D'Santiago from Portugal. In 2024, the 24th Latin Grammy took place in Seville, Spain.
Rosalía hosted the 2026 Latin Grammys and led the winners’ table, taking home five trophies, including Album of the Year for Lux.
Despite the milestone, her appearance became a bigger talking point. Many viewers pointed out that the front lace of her alleged wig could be visible if zoomed in, as she posed on the red carpet in a white, off-shoulder gown designed by Victor Borges for the Brazilian label Vitureta.
“Why is she hiding her natural hair so much? Is she bald or what?” one person said. Another wrote, “They couldn't even bother to put some foundation on for the camera, for f**k's sake.”
Others ripped into her for undergoing multiple plastic surgeries, about which Anitta has been open and transparent throughout.
“Look, Anitta, having plastic surgery on your face to end up with a Michael Jackson-style nose isn’t exactly very indigenous... Between the feather headdress and that Instagram-filter face... What a shame!”
Anitta is not from an indigenous background. She is mixed-race, with African-Brazilian heritage on her father's side and European descent on her mother's side.
Over the years, she has admitted to getting rhinoplasty (nose job), chin implants, jawline reshaping, breast surgeries, and other minor procedures.
During the award ceremony, a moment involving Anitta and Rosalía, the show's host, went viral online for the wrong reasons.
While accepting her award, Anitta said in her speech that it is important to acknowledge “all countries in Latin America” at the award show, “not just the Spanish-speaking ones.”
“Brazil is part of it,” she added, and the camera panned to Rosalía, a Spanish singer-songwriter, nodding along.
Some netizens, who seemingly believed the Latin Grammy was only for artists hailing from South America, blasted Rosalía for the “double standard.”
“You shouldn’t even be there, girl,” one person said.
“This is like saying Adele shouldn’t win English Grammys cause she is not from the USA and is from the UK... Like, unreal situation here,” a commenter responded.
The Latin Grammy Awards are not restricted by a specific list of member countries, but cover music and artists tied to Ibero-America, according to The Latin Recording Academy, which includes all Spanish-speaking countries in North, Central, and South America, the Spanish-speaking Caribbean (such as Cuba, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico), and Portuguese-speaking Brazil.
Other than Rosalía, Enrique Iglesias and Alejandro Sanz from Spain have also won Latin Grammys, and so has Dino D'Santiago from Portugal. In 2024, the 24th Latin Grammy took place in Seville, Spain.
Rosalía hosted the 2026 Latin Grammys and led the winners’ table, taking home five trophies, including Album of the Year for Lux.
15points
#3 Marina Sena
Marina Sena, known for Por Supuesto and Lua Cheia, opened the Latin Grammy Premiere ceremony, performing a medley of songs.
Before that, she walked the carpet in an earthy, two-tone Vitureta outfit featuring a tan-colored bralette and a white dress that plunged as low as her abdomen, where it was tied in a knot, revealing her midriff and navel.
Netizens weren’t approving of the dress, comparing it to a “bedsheet” or a “curtain.”
“Good Lord, what kind of outfit is that?” one fan said. A second commented, “Oh man, Marina, how did you approve this outfit, girl?”
“They just wrapped her in a cloth, lol,” a third said. A fourth wrote, “Looks like she woke up, tied the bedsheet around her body, and left.”
A fifth said, “She really needs to break free from this ‘chic beggar’ aesthetic.”
Before that, she walked the carpet in an earthy, two-tone Vitureta outfit featuring a tan-colored bralette and a white dress that plunged as low as her abdomen, where it was tied in a knot, revealing her midriff and navel.
Netizens weren’t approving of the dress, comparing it to a “bedsheet” or a “curtain.”
“Good Lord, what kind of outfit is that?” one fan said. A second commented, “Oh man, Marina, how did you approve this outfit, girl?”
“They just wrapped her in a cloth, lol,” a third said. A fourth wrote, “Looks like she woke up, tied the bedsheet around her body, and left.”
A fifth said, “She really needs to break free from this ‘chic beggar’ aesthetic.”
14points
#4 Sofia Monroy
Sofia Monroy, a rising Mexican-Swedish singer-songwriter who debuted in 2025 with Morena, probably wore the most controversial outfit of the night.
Nominated for Best New Artist, Monroy arrived at the event in a grey two-piece custom creation from Asimovprops, styled by Danieal Tamira.
The top featured a high, ruffled Mandarin collar, structured shoulders, and long sleeves, with a buttoned front that ended right above her chest. Underneath, she wore a prosthetic male torso, complete with a six-pack of abs, that lay bare and caused quite the stir on social media.
The bottom was a floor-length, asymmetrical pleated skirt that created a voluminous silhouette.
Fans believe the bold outfit was a tribute to the artwork of her second album, WO[E]MAN, which explores themes of identity, duality, and gender roles.
The look drew polarized reactions, with many lauding the outfit's social messaging while others claimed it was “too woke” a dress.
“A woman has to wear a silicone male torso to free the n*ps,” one person wrote. Another said, “Rules so backward you need fake abs just to match what guys do for free.”
A third wrote, “Celebrities wearing weird rubber suits for shock value isn’t saying anything about society.”
Nominated for Best New Artist, Monroy arrived at the event in a grey two-piece custom creation from Asimovprops, styled by Danieal Tamira.
The top featured a high, ruffled Mandarin collar, structured shoulders, and long sleeves, with a buttoned front that ended right above her chest. Underneath, she wore a prosthetic male torso, complete with a six-pack of abs, that lay bare and caused quite the stir on social media.
The bottom was a floor-length, asymmetrical pleated skirt that created a voluminous silhouette.
Fans believe the bold outfit was a tribute to the artwork of her second album, WO[E]MAN, which explores themes of identity, duality, and gender roles.
The look drew polarized reactions, with many lauding the outfit's social messaging while others claimed it was “too woke” a dress.
“A woman has to wear a silicone male torso to free the n*ps,” one person wrote. Another said, “Rules so backward you need fake abs just to match what guys do for free.”
A third wrote, “Celebrities wearing weird rubber suits for shock value isn’t saying anything about society.”
13points
#5 Rosalía
Rosalía arrived in a billowing white ballgown from Matières Fécales’s spring/summer 2027 collection featuring a stretched, ruched bodice and torn tufts of tulle, paired with white pointed-toe Christian Louboutin pumps.
Some thought the color referenced the album cover of Lux, which was nominated and went on to win five awards later that night. But others felt like she could do much better.
“If she gets tired, she can turn the dress into a bed,” one user joked. Another said, “Kinda got a wet t-shirt vibe going on with the material up top.”
She later changed into an Erdem green-and-gold satin number for her opening set, where she performed numbers like La Perla and La Rumba Del Perdón from Lux.
While accepting the award, she wore a sheer ivory corset dress by Vivienne Westwood, featuring a lace, asymmetrically ruched skirt and a coordinating neck scarf.
The argument over whether Europeans should be nominated for the Latin Grammy continued after Rosalía, a Spanish artist, won multiple awards, including Album of the Year.
Spanish and Portuguese are officially considered "Latin" or Romance languages because they evolved directly from Vulgar Latin, the everyday spoken language of the Roman Empire, after the region was conquered around the 3rd century BCE.
Some thought the color referenced the album cover of Lux, which was nominated and went on to win five awards later that night. But others felt like she could do much better.
“If she gets tired, she can turn the dress into a bed,” one user joked. Another said, “Kinda got a wet t-shirt vibe going on with the material up top.”
She later changed into an Erdem green-and-gold satin number for her opening set, where she performed numbers like La Perla and La Rumba Del Perdón from Lux.
While accepting the award, she wore a sheer ivory corset dress by Vivienne Westwood, featuring a lace, asymmetrically ruched skirt and a coordinating neck scarf.
The argument over whether Europeans should be nominated for the Latin Grammy continued after Rosalía, a Spanish artist, won multiple awards, including Album of the Year.
Spanish and Portuguese are officially considered "Latin" or Romance languages because they evolved directly from Vulgar Latin, the everyday spoken language of the Roman Empire, after the region was conquered around the 3rd century BCE.
12points
#6 Karol G
Colombian singer-songwriter Karol G, who launched her career as a teenager, made history in 2023 when her Mañana Será Bonito became the first all-Spanish-language album by a female artist to debut at number one on the U.S. Billboard 200.
Despite winning two awards at the 2026 Latin Grammys, including Best Urban Music Album for Tropicoqueta, which was also her third win in this category, her outfit drew criticism for dressing similarly to Rosalía.
“She and Rosalía look identical,” one user complained. Another said, “Today Karol G made it clear once again that she wants to be like Rosalía.”
However, detractors were slammed by others who pointed out that Karol G had no way of knowing what Rosalía would be wearing.
“Today Karol G proved she’s psychic and saw what Rosalía was going to wear, so she could match her,” one joked.
“You know both photos are from the same event, right?” said another.
Like Rosalía, Karol G also opted for a white outfit. Hers was an ivory, off-the-shoulder lace-up corseted gown with ruched tulle fabric, long gathered tulle sleeves, a mermaid silhouette, and a layered tulle train from Celia Kritharioti's Fall/Winter 2026–2027 couture collection.
She accessorized with white peep-toe mules from Flor de Maria.
For her later performance, she wore a custom gold brocade gown with a matching cropped jacket, featuring a mermaid silhouette, metallic fabric, and intricate embroidery inspired by Mexican charro fashion, designed by Adan Terriquez.
Despite winning two awards at the 2026 Latin Grammys, including Best Urban Music Album for Tropicoqueta, which was also her third win in this category, her outfit drew criticism for dressing similarly to Rosalía.
“She and Rosalía look identical,” one user complained. Another said, “Today Karol G made it clear once again that she wants to be like Rosalía.”
However, detractors were slammed by others who pointed out that Karol G had no way of knowing what Rosalía would be wearing.
“Today Karol G proved she’s psychic and saw what Rosalía was going to wear, so she could match her,” one joked.
“You know both photos are from the same event, right?” said another.
Like Rosalía, Karol G also opted for a white outfit. Hers was an ivory, off-the-shoulder lace-up corseted gown with ruched tulle fabric, long gathered tulle sleeves, a mermaid silhouette, and a layered tulle train from Celia Kritharioti's Fall/Winter 2026–2027 couture collection.
She accessorized with white peep-toe mules from Flor de Maria.
For her later performance, she wore a custom gold brocade gown with a matching cropped jacket, featuring a mermaid silhouette, metallic fabric, and intricate embroidery inspired by Mexican charro fashion, designed by Adan Terriquez.
11points
#7 Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello gave a Simone Rocha Spring/Summer 2027 look a creative twist on the red carpet before changing into a vintage Christian Dior Spring 1998 gown—originally debuted on the runway by Yasmeen Ghauri—to present the Record of the Year award.
Both dresses got their share of criticism.
The pale-pink strapless satin Simone Rocha number, originally a dress, was turned into a lingerie-inspired two-piece by lowering the upper half to her waist. She instead wore a matching pale-pink brassiere top, with one strap falling off her shoulder, and carried a white feather stole.
“That outfit looks like silk pajamas,” one person said. Another wrote, “She looks like she just rolled out of bed.”
The Christian Dior number also drew flak, with many saying it didn't look right on her, especially the choker straight from Ghauri’s original look.
“The bodice is too tight (and the spaghetti straps are too long) so it’s riding up and the neckline is flipping down to show the facing,” one said. Another opined, “I think the choker would have worked better had she maybe styled her hair in an updo.”
Both dresses got their share of criticism.
The pale-pink strapless satin Simone Rocha number, originally a dress, was turned into a lingerie-inspired two-piece by lowering the upper half to her waist. She instead wore a matching pale-pink brassiere top, with one strap falling off her shoulder, and carried a white feather stole.
“That outfit looks like silk pajamas,” one person said. Another wrote, “She looks like she just rolled out of bed.”
The Christian Dior number also drew flak, with many saying it didn't look right on her, especially the choker straight from Ghauri’s original look.
“The bodice is too tight (and the spaghetti straps are too long) so it’s riding up and the neckline is flipping down to show the facing,” one said. Another opined, “I think the choker would have worked better had she maybe styled her hair in an updo.”
10points
#8 Mon Laferte
Chilean-Mexican artist Mon Laferte wore a voluminous strapless white Vivienne Westwood bridal gown with a corset-style bodice and a sweeping train, and an oversized pink veil that put her many tattoos on display.
Reports say it was meant to pay homage to Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) iconic look from her non-wedding in Sex and the City, when Mr. Big ditched her at the altar.
She accessorized with sheer gloves, a dark choker, and laced platform pumps, in line with her Femme Fatale era, the album she was nominated for and performed at the ceremony.
She later changed into a black slip dress for her performance.
Afterward, Laferte posted on social media that she had gastrointestinal issues the night of the event and that her stomach hurt during her performance.
“I don’t like how I sang,” she said. The day after, she went on to suffer from a cough, a sore throat, and a complete loss of voice.
Some fans called her “Madonna from Temu” and accused her of “trying to look like” the Vogue singer. A few others criticized her for having multiple tattoos and labeled her look as “ridiculous.”
“But October 31st has already passed, or perhaps she escaped from the asylum,” one person snided. Another said, “Good god, that looks so vulgar.”
“This girl was normal and beautiful. What happened to her?” another said.
Reports say it was meant to pay homage to Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) iconic look from her non-wedding in Sex and the City, when Mr. Big ditched her at the altar.
She accessorized with sheer gloves, a dark choker, and laced platform pumps, in line with her Femme Fatale era, the album she was nominated for and performed at the ceremony.
She later changed into a black slip dress for her performance.
Afterward, Laferte posted on social media that she had gastrointestinal issues the night of the event and that her stomach hurt during her performance.
“I don’t like how I sang,” she said. The day after, she went on to suffer from a cough, a sore throat, and a complete loss of voice.
Some fans called her “Madonna from Temu” and accused her of “trying to look like” the Vogue singer. A few others criticized her for having multiple tattoos and labeled her look as “ridiculous.”
“But October 31st has already passed, or perhaps she escaped from the asylum,” one person snided. Another said, “Good god, that looks so vulgar.”
“This girl was normal and beautiful. What happened to her?” another said.
9points
#9 Bad Gyal
Spanish singer-songwriter Bad Gyal, real name Alba Farelo i Solé and known for hits like La joia and Más Cara, probably wore the most-hated outfit of the night.
In fact, netizens were so “appalled” by its “hideousness” that some of them declared it “one of the worst outfits” they have ever seen.
Bad Gyal, who was nominated in two categories, stepped out in a snakeskin-patterned gown featuring a strapless corset and a flowing train from Salih Balta Fall/Winter 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection, styled by Dogukan Nesanir.
The highlight of the dress was a small cutout near her bikini area that put her snakeskin lingerie on display.
“I’m especially offended by how poorly made it is. The p*nty part is sewn onto the cutout, and you can visibly see the interior seams turning out and bunching up,” one disappointed user complained.
“There is no part of it that feels redeemable to me. The p*nty window is atrocious,” said another.
“None of it is great. Everything about that look is horrendous. Some stylists are really doing their clients a disservice!” a third echoed.
“No article of clothing has ever made me feel such unbridled anger,” said a fourth. A fifth joked, “Did she snag the middle of her dress on a cabinet handle and just run out of time to fix it?”
In fact, netizens were so “appalled” by its “hideousness” that some of them declared it “one of the worst outfits” they have ever seen.
Bad Gyal, who was nominated in two categories, stepped out in a snakeskin-patterned gown featuring a strapless corset and a flowing train from Salih Balta Fall/Winter 2026 Ready-to-Wear collection, styled by Dogukan Nesanir.
The highlight of the dress was a small cutout near her bikini area that put her snakeskin lingerie on display.
“I’m especially offended by how poorly made it is. The p*nty part is sewn onto the cutout, and you can visibly see the interior seams turning out and bunching up,” one disappointed user complained.
“There is no part of it that feels redeemable to me. The p*nty window is atrocious,” said another.
“None of it is great. Everything about that look is horrendous. Some stylists are really doing their clients a disservice!” a third echoed.
“No article of clothing has ever made me feel such unbridled anger,” said a fourth. A fifth joked, “Did she snag the middle of her dress on a cabinet handle and just run out of time to fix it?”
8points
#10 Ami Rodríguez
Ami Rodríguez, a prominent Colombian YouTuber and internet personality, broke away from traditional formalwear in a loose-fitting black blazer and matching trousers paired with a classic white dress shirt.
But it was the dozens of yellow sticky notes on his suit that caught the users’ attention and left them confused.
“Your outfit for the Latin Grammys is horrible,” one said.
Rodriguez used the comment to explain the purpose of the Post-its, sharing a video in which several Latin Grammy A-listers autographed the sticky notes for him.
“It is the most expensive outfit for collectors,” one netizen commented after the reveal.
But it was the dozens of yellow sticky notes on his suit that caught the users’ attention and left them confused.
“Your outfit for the Latin Grammys is horrible,” one said.
Rodriguez used the comment to explain the purpose of the Post-its, sharing a video in which several Latin Grammy A-listers autographed the sticky notes for him.
“It is the most expensive outfit for collectors,” one netizen commented after the reveal.
Report
7points
#11 Cristian Onorato
Venezuelan TikToker and model Cristian Onorato walked the red carpet in a light blue shirt, slate jacket, and sparkling pink floral shorts.
The mix of conventionally masculine and feminine styles took some fans aback, who flooded his Instagram with comments voicing their discontent.
“Happy for your first Illuminati humiliation ritual,” one user said with sarcasm. Another joked, “Me when I used to dress myself as a kid.”
“Baby, pass the stylist up..... Please report her!” another suggested. A fourth said, “It was a chance to serve, and you fasted.”
“The outfits I have to wear the day before I go on a trip because all the good clothes are in the suitcase,” a fifth mocked.
However, Onorato is no stranger to androgynous dressing. In December 2025, she posed for a promotional shoot for Jean Paul Gaultier’s Scandal perfume in a golden yellow plaid skirt.
The mix of conventionally masculine and feminine styles took some fans aback, who flooded his Instagram with comments voicing their discontent.
“Happy for your first Illuminati humiliation ritual,” one user said with sarcasm. Another joked, “Me when I used to dress myself as a kid.”
“Baby, pass the stylist up..... Please report her!” another suggested. A fourth said, “It was a chance to serve, and you fasted.”
“The outfits I have to wear the day before I go on a trip because all the good clothes are in the suitcase,” a fifth mocked.
However, Onorato is no stranger to androgynous dressing. In December 2025, she posed for a promotional shoot for Jean Paul Gaultier’s Scandal perfume in a golden yellow plaid skirt.
6points
#12 Pedro Capó
Pedro Capó, the Puerto Rican artist with wins at both the Grammys and the Latin Grammys, surprised with an unorthodox take on the classic tux, wearing a white lace shirt under a black jacket paired with black pleated trousers with golden details near the hem.
A wide belt featuring an oversized buckle and an elaborate brooch added statement elements to the outfit.
While his outfit did not necessarily draw criticism, he was trolled for the grandeur of it all.
“He looks like Aladdin,” one person joked. Another said, “Fire your stylist.”
“You’re an excellent artist. There’s no need for a costume,” a third added.
Capó posted a picture of his look on Instagram, saying, “Celebrating the Big Boss, Daddy Yankee, on his night as Person of the Year.”
He also thanked Elena Rose for lending her “sweet voice to the celebration.”
Daddy Yankee, known for blockbusters such as Despacito and Gasolina, was honored by multiple artists at the event, including Capó and Rose in a medley together, before Janet Jackson presented him with the award.
A wide belt featuring an oversized buckle and an elaborate brooch added statement elements to the outfit.
While his outfit did not necessarily draw criticism, he was trolled for the grandeur of it all.
“He looks like Aladdin,” one person joked. Another said, “Fire your stylist.”
“You’re an excellent artist. There’s no need for a costume,” a third added.
Capó posted a picture of his look on Instagram, saying, “Celebrating the Big Boss, Daddy Yankee, on his night as Person of the Year.”
He also thanked Elena Rose for lending her “sweet voice to the celebration.”
Daddy Yankee, known for blockbusters such as Despacito and Gasolina, was honored by multiple artists at the event, including Capó and Rose in a medley together, before Janet Jackson presented him with the award.
5points
#13 Elena Rose
Venezuelan multi-Latin Grammy nominee Elena Rose rose to prominence writing hits for Karol G and Rauw Alejandro before launching her own music career.
She was nominated for her album Alma, which she also performed on stage in a gladiator-inspired Greek warrior aesthetic, wearing metallic silver armor, a helmet, and a sword.
On the red carpet, she wore a custom white gown by the JMP Collection with a sculpted corset and a long train. She revealed on her Instagram that the dress is called “Helena” and represents a “torch of light.”
A few called her out over the "angelical discourse" of her music clashing with her choice of outfit.
"There’s a bit of a contradiction: your angelic persona—which I love—doesn’t quite align with this type of outfit; it projects something else," one person wrote. "You are so beautiful that I don’t think showing so much skin does you any favors. I say this with all due respect."
Elena Rose's mother, Rosanel Hernández, is an angelologist, Reiki healer, and energy worker.
She was nominated for her album Alma, which she also performed on stage in a gladiator-inspired Greek warrior aesthetic, wearing metallic silver armor, a helmet, and a sword.
On the red carpet, she wore a custom white gown by the JMP Collection with a sculpted corset and a long train. She revealed on her Instagram that the dress is called “Helena” and represents a “torch of light.”
A few called her out over the "angelical discourse" of her music clashing with her choice of outfit.
"There’s a bit of a contradiction: your angelic persona—which I love—doesn’t quite align with this type of outfit; it projects something else," one person wrote. "You are so beautiful that I don’t think showing so much skin does you any favors. I say this with all due respect."
Elena Rose's mother, Rosanel Hernández, is an angelologist, Reiki healer, and energy worker.
4points
#14 Tokischa
Tokischa, a Dominican rapper and singer known for high-profile collaborations with the likes of Madonna and Rosalía, came in an urban, edgy all-black ensemble drawn from Gucci’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection by creative director Demna Gvasalia.
She swapped the full-sleeved top for a crop top and a cropped leather jacket, showing off tattoos on her stomach and chest. She wore glossy black pumps to complete the monochromatic look.
“The leggings don’t fit like the ones on the runway at the ankle,” one user complained in the comments on a side-by-side comparison. Another said, “She needs a stylist asap. She has so much potential.”
She swapped the full-sleeved top for a crop top and a cropped leather jacket, showing off tattoos on her stomach and chest. She wore glossy black pumps to complete the monochromatic look.
“The leggings don’t fit like the ones on the runway at the ankle,” one user complained in the comments on a side-by-side comparison. Another said, “She needs a stylist asap. She has so much potential.”
3points
#15 Aria Vega
The winner of the Best New Artist at the 27th Latin Grammy Awards wore a look from Andrés Pajón’s “Escarlata” Spring/Summer 2027 Ready-to-Wear collection.
The sheer dress with red streaks, worn over a flesh-colored bodysuit, drew some criticism for its transparency.
“Not another see-through disaster,” one person commented. Another said, “When you win your first Grammy but everything is on display.”
The sheer dress with red streaks, worn over a flesh-colored bodysuit, drew some criticism for its transparency.
“Not another see-through disaster,” one person commented. Another said, “When you win your first Grammy but everything is on display.”
2points
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