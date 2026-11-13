From Chaotic Wigs To A Fake Male Torso, The 15 Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2026 Latin Grammy Awards

The 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony, held on November 12, 2026, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, saw, among other things, a female celebrity appear on the red carpet in a fake male torso.

And that was just the tip of the iceberg .

While most celebrities pulled out all the stops to make a statement at the spectacle of music, glamor, and fashion, a few stars left the viewers wondering, “What was the stylist even thinking?”

Of course, fashion is subjective, and the Latin Grammys have long celebrated bold self-expression. But not every daring experiment pays off, and sometimes it just creates chaos galore.