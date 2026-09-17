And most people who witness real misconduct say nothing about it. 56% of silent workers don't report because they believe leadership won't do anything, according to Consulting Mag. Between 36% and 46% stay quiet out of fear of professional retaliation. And 62% of employees believe that misconduct gets routinely overlooked if the person doing it is a manager or a high performer.

So the rules exist, the rules get broken, nobody reports it, and HR responds by writing a new policy about the refrigerator. This is the cycle, and it has been running for decades.