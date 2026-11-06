“‘Military Grade’ Doesn’t Mean Anything”: 65 Work Secrets People Don’t Need To Hide Anymore

Before vet school I worked for a veterinarian who was a born-again christian. Anytime she had any unwed couple or a lgbtq+ couple come into the clinic with their pet she would trash talk them after the appointment and talk about how they were going to hell and that she would pray for them. I got my letter of recommendation as fast as I could because she was the only vet who would hire me as someone with no experience prior to working at a vet clinic so I could get into vet school. On top of all that she was a complete narcissist and blamed me for so many things she was responsible for as the vet. I felt terrible at the time but now that I am a vet I know it was on her, not her staff. She was so toxic. Haven't spoken to her since I quit after I got my letter and have now been a practicing vet for almost 6 years. Currently work for a clinic in a LGTBQ+ heavy community and is family owned by LGBTQ+!