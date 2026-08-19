Stockholm-based artist Nadia Tolstoy has turned that idea into an ongoing series of clever and delightfully silly illustrations called “ Surrealians ,” where familiar words, expressions, and combinations are transformed into literal visual puns.

Her work has appeared on Bored Panda several times, and readers may already recognize the series’ distinctive minimalist style. Nadia previously explained that the project began unexpectedly while she was recovering from a cold and doodling in her sketchbook. What started as a spontaneous creative exercise eventually grew into an entire world of visual wordplay.

Today, we're sharing another collection of her latest "Surrealians". Take a look below, and upvote the ones that made you smile!