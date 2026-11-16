44 Safety Tips For Women That Might Seem Over The Top Until The Day They Actually Come In Handy

Personal safety is one of the top concerns women have the moment they leave their homes. Walking on the street, taking public transportation, or even meeting someone new may require extra precautions because they never know what might happen.
As a result, many have developed their own survival guidelines, mostly based on uncomfortable experiences, close calls, or lessons learned the hard way. For the most part, these are unconventional, even unhinged rules by many people’s standards.
Here are some examples, as shared by people on Reddit who have been there and done that. Ladies, feel free to take notes or even share them around.
#1
I learned from this subreddit that when your family is under evacuation order because of an impending natural disaster, if a husband or man in your house downplays how bad he thinks it will be, or tries to discourage you from evacuating, do not listen and pack up your car! If it comes down to it LEAVE HIM BEHIND if he is non compliant. Do not risk your life or children’s lives because a man can’t assess risk.
I had no idea how common this was - or that it was even a thing - until I started reading stories about women who saved their families in these scenarios. (Edit - this isn’t really unhinged but I still think it’s important).
I had no idea how common this was - or that it was even a thing - until I started reading stories about women who saved their families in these scenarios. (Edit - this isn’t really unhinged but I still think it’s important).
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#2
Anything is a weapon. We are programmed to be nice, our brains don't access options well in an emergency. Your water cup? The lamp? Your car? All possible weapons of defense. In a true survival situation, go for the eyes, use your teeth. Over and over we are taught by everything in society not to be brutal. Unlearn that.
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#3
When I lived in downtown Atlanta I went to a dog rescue and got a 35lb ball of fluff and teeth. He (Jazz) was ‘unadoptable’ due to ‘being aggressive towards men.’ I can say for 100% sure that he kept me safe from attack (robbery or worse) 5 times. He lived to be 18 and was the best dog I’ve ever had. Did he bite men? Yes. Lots. Did Jazz keep me safe? 100%.
I would take him with me on errands like the grocery store and taught him to ‘guard my back’ while it was turned putting groceries in my car. I worked night shift nursing so I was frequently going to the grocery store or target at 8pm or later. Especially in the fall and winter when it got dark early he’d wait in the car for me, and I’d have him guard me while I loaded up. 3 times I had a man yell at me ‘get your dog under control’ I’d turn around while Jazz would be growling and look at them calmly and say ‘he’s on a 5ft leash- why do you need to be within 5ft of me? Is this your car next to me? What’s your name?’ They never respond and would turn tail.
Three times I know that Jazz kept me safe in a parking lot/ garage. Once on a hiking trail (he actually bit the that guys leg). And once with an ex, we were having a fight, and he corned me in the kitchen and I *knew* he was going to hit me. Within that second of realization, Jazz bit my ex on the foot. My ex left and texted me that he was breaking up with me because I kept a ‘violent’ dog. Rest in peace Jazzy, best buddy ever.
Also, once I had a guy knock on my condo door, Jazz was so incredible angry/barking/snarling that the guy just backed away. I have no idea if that guy was bad or just an Uber Eats or something- never found out.
My advice as a little 5ft 110lb lady: get a scrappy little guardian. At home, on the trail, or in the parking garage- never underestimate a barking/growling guardian. Btw: Jazz never bit me, my grandma or any of my roommates. He was so sweet to women.
I would take him with me on errands like the grocery store and taught him to ‘guard my back’ while it was turned putting groceries in my car. I worked night shift nursing so I was frequently going to the grocery store or target at 8pm or later. Especially in the fall and winter when it got dark early he’d wait in the car for me, and I’d have him guard me while I loaded up. 3 times I had a man yell at me ‘get your dog under control’ I’d turn around while Jazz would be growling and look at them calmly and say ‘he’s on a 5ft leash- why do you need to be within 5ft of me? Is this your car next to me? What’s your name?’ They never respond and would turn tail.
Three times I know that Jazz kept me safe in a parking lot/ garage. Once on a hiking trail (he actually bit the that guys leg). And once with an ex, we were having a fight, and he corned me in the kitchen and I *knew* he was going to hit me. Within that second of realization, Jazz bit my ex on the foot. My ex left and texted me that he was breaking up with me because I kept a ‘violent’ dog. Rest in peace Jazzy, best buddy ever.
Also, once I had a guy knock on my condo door, Jazz was so incredible angry/barking/snarling that the guy just backed away. I have no idea if that guy was bad or just an Uber Eats or something- never found out.
My advice as a little 5ft 110lb lady: get a scrappy little guardian. At home, on the trail, or in the parking garage- never underestimate a barking/growling guardian. Btw: Jazz never bit me, my grandma or any of my roommates. He was so sweet to women.
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#4
I agree strongly on smiling and making direct eye contact, standing tall whenever you feel the people around you might be unsafe. Don't act like prey. Act like you know them/their mom. It doesn't deter indefinitely, but makes them hesitate long enough for you to walk into a store.
If you are in a place with other people, don't be afraid to make a scene. If there aren't other people, call someone (or emergency) as soon as you feel uncomfortable and don't hang up "Hi, I'm in taxi number xyz and the driver isn't taking me where I told him to, I'm staying on the phone with you until I'm safe". Don't be afraid of seeming paranoid or rude.
If you are in a place with other people, don't be afraid to make a scene. If there aren't other people, call someone (or emergency) as soon as you feel uncomfortable and don't hang up "Hi, I'm in taxi number xyz and the driver isn't taking me where I told him to, I'm staying on the phone with you until I'm safe". Don't be afraid of seeming paranoid or rude.
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#5
Always scan the backseat of your car and underneath your car before getting in.
Do NOT walk around cities on your phone. The distraction is what makes you an easy target.
I keep a window breaker, a flashlight/taser and a fire blanket in my driver’s side door at all times.
I keep an emergency $20 hidden in my car at all times.
Know how to change a tire and jump your own car.
Do NOT walk around cities on your phone. The distraction is what makes you an easy target.
I keep a window breaker, a flashlight/taser and a fire blanket in my driver’s side door at all times.
I keep an emergency $20 hidden in my car at all times.
Know how to change a tire and jump your own car.
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#6
I have seen a few concerning themes lately on IG- central seems to be that a "good looking" guy (stranger) is somehow someone safer or to be kinder too-- BS a stranger is a stranger... Ted Bundy was considered attractive and used that, a fake cast & a plea to help him carry groceries to lure victims to his van... & abduct them in broad daylight.
If ANYONE needs help, hot or not, old or not, female or male... GO get them help.
Don't risk it because you think someone's hot or helpless or whatever... if they're actually a nice person they'll be grateful.
If ANYONE needs help, hot or not, old or not, female or male... GO get them help.
Don't risk it because you think someone's hot or helpless or whatever... if they're actually a nice person they'll be grateful.
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#7
Hold your head high and be aware of your surroundings. Personally, I stay sober to best protect myself. If you live alone, feel free to lie and say you live with your husband/beau/uncle/brother. Wasp spray can work like mace. I don't leave my apt after dark.
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#8
If a guy follows you in the store confront them loudly!! I have been at a hardware store and a random guy was doing this. Every isle he would show up. I finally yelled “What do you need because you keep following me?” He left after the scene.
Also if you are approached by a man to help with a child, dog, etc at his car—nope offer to call 911.
If you get into your car and notice $$ tucked under your windshield do not get out at that point. Drive home with it in place. Your car has been marked to rob or you taken.
Also if you are approached by a man to help with a child, dog, etc at his car—nope offer to call 911.
If you get into your car and notice $$ tucked under your windshield do not get out at that point. Drive home with it in place. Your car has been marked to rob or you taken.
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#9
I used to travel from Florida to Texas alone on I-10
The best piece of advice I received is to wear the worst non-matching outfit you can find and when you’re stopping to use the restroom (at a busy Loves or Pilot) stare and wave at the security cams on the way in.
I used to have a bright yellow bucket hat so that it would be easy to find me on video footage.
“The last time that lady with plaid shorts and a yellow hat was at….”
The best piece of advice I received is to wear the worst non-matching outfit you can find and when you’re stopping to use the restroom (at a busy Loves or Pilot) stare and wave at the security cams on the way in.
I used to have a bright yellow bucket hat so that it would be easy to find me on video footage.
“The last time that lady with plaid shorts and a yellow hat was at….”
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#10
If you’re cornered by a dangerous person and you have a fawn or freeze response, you can use your kind words to confuse them. The person trying to harm you isn’t right in the head otherwise they wouldn’t be trying to harm you. You can be irrational too. They also have an idea in their head how things are going to go. You can disrupt that and get yourself to safety.
You notice the person has cross necklace. You say “what would Mary think of what you’re doing?”
You notice a slight tear in their clothing “oh dear look at your shirt. Here let me stitch that for you”
According to my former self defense instructor these are real things women did that stopped their attackers in their tracks and made them walk away.
May favorite one was when a woman came home to find her neighbor in her living room. He said what he was going to do to her. She said “omg I’m so excited you’re here! When I’ve fantasized about this, you were getting out of the shower and the water made your chest glisten and it was so hot” then the dude actually got in the shower and she was able to leave and get help!
Most importantly remember that it’s not your fault if you can’t fight them off and they hurt you. It’s their fault.
You notice the person has cross necklace. You say “what would Mary think of what you’re doing?”
You notice a slight tear in their clothing “oh dear look at your shirt. Here let me stitch that for you”
According to my former self defense instructor these are real things women did that stopped their attackers in their tracks and made them walk away.
May favorite one was when a woman came home to find her neighbor in her living room. He said what he was going to do to her. She said “omg I’m so excited you’re here! When I’ve fantasized about this, you were getting out of the shower and the water made your chest glisten and it was so hot” then the dude actually got in the shower and she was able to leave and get help!
Most importantly remember that it’s not your fault if you can’t fight them off and they hurt you. It’s their fault.
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#11
Hat pin. The women of a certain age in my family explained to me that the hat pin was less for keeping the hat on, and more for stabbing into the thigh of the man next to you on the subway.
LizDances, u/BootlegMoon u/BootlegMoon avatar BootlegMoon u/BootlegMoon Aug 16, 2019 53,547 Post karma 29,723 Comment karma What is karma? Follow Start ChatReport
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#12
Hairspray and/or perfume sprayed into the eyes works almost as well as bear spray. Totally legal to use and appears as an innocent item to have in your purse or even in your hand.
Also wasp spray if you are home. Even a spray can of WD40 will work. I used to keep a baseball bat beside my front door. Don't swing the bat, shove the end right into the solar plexus.
Be very aware of what's around you. If it feels sketchy or gives off a bad vibe turn around and go back into the building you just left. Call a friend, call security to walk you to your car, hell; call your mother! Listen and trust what your body and emotions are telling you.
Scream and yell as loud as you can. Act totally unhinged! Run away! Point and scream about the orange 12 foot monkeys with snakes for hair behind him. Change into sneakers from heels or other impractical footwear when leaving work. Drop your stuff you have on you and run!
You can replace stuff but you are irreplaceable.
Don't carry anything in your hands unless it can double as a weapon. Folded up umbrellas, car keys between your fingers to hit eyes.
I found that I second guessed myself often. What if all he wants is the time? Or whatever. Well he doesn't ask you that in the middle of the employee parking lot on night shift! I got tired of being a good girl 'round about age 30.
Learn some basic self defense moves. My husband taught me a couple and I felt safer knowing those. But his advice was to run away if possible. But if someone got up close and personal I could bend that thumb back to his elbow and then run like hell.
Don't be afraid to hurt someone. If they attempt to put their hands on you all bets are off. They intend to hurt you!
I'm sure I have more after 72 years of living but others need a turn. Carry on, sisters!
Also wasp spray if you are home. Even a spray can of WD40 will work. I used to keep a baseball bat beside my front door. Don't swing the bat, shove the end right into the solar plexus.
Be very aware of what's around you. If it feels sketchy or gives off a bad vibe turn around and go back into the building you just left. Call a friend, call security to walk you to your car, hell; call your mother! Listen and trust what your body and emotions are telling you.
Scream and yell as loud as you can. Act totally unhinged! Run away! Point and scream about the orange 12 foot monkeys with snakes for hair behind him. Change into sneakers from heels or other impractical footwear when leaving work. Drop your stuff you have on you and run!
You can replace stuff but you are irreplaceable.
Don't carry anything in your hands unless it can double as a weapon. Folded up umbrellas, car keys between your fingers to hit eyes.
I found that I second guessed myself often. What if all he wants is the time? Or whatever. Well he doesn't ask you that in the middle of the employee parking lot on night shift! I got tired of being a good girl 'round about age 30.
Learn some basic self defense moves. My husband taught me a couple and I felt safer knowing those. But his advice was to run away if possible. But if someone got up close and personal I could bend that thumb back to his elbow and then run like hell.
Don't be afraid to hurt someone. If they attempt to put their hands on you all bets are off. They intend to hurt you!
I'm sure I have more after 72 years of living but others need a turn. Carry on, sisters!
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#13
I like to carry a large metal water bottle cause that bad girl is keeping me hydrated and could double as a weapon.
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#14
If it comes down to violence, we all think a swift kick to the groin will save us. Unfortunately for us, it’s easy to swerve/block, and if they have enough adrenaline in them, they might not even notice the pain!
A swift kick to the knee caps will help you get away better - knees are further from their hands, so harder to block, it’s not as instinctual to protect them, and no matter how little pain you feel, you can’t run if your knees are literally not connected properly.
Please use this information in dire emergencies only!
A swift kick to the knee caps will help you get away better - knees are further from their hands, so harder to block, it’s not as instinctual to protect them, and no matter how little pain you feel, you can’t run if your knees are literally not connected properly.
Please use this information in dire emergencies only!
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#15
I once escaped by pretending to be drunker than I was and needing to vomit all over the man’s car, which he promptly threw me out of and went looking for another victim. I did later learn that he found another victim that night.
What did I learn? Be less trusting of male acquaintances, be far less drunk than they think you are, and in a bad situation I have to be smarter because I’m not stronger.
What did I learn? Be less trusting of male acquaintances, be far less drunk than they think you are, and in a bad situation I have to be smarter because I’m not stronger.
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#16
I used to take the bus home late from work in a not great area when I was in my early 20s. I had mace for emergencies and did my best don’t f with me glare but occasionally a man would get on and try to sit right next to me or otherwise make me uncomfortable. One night I was exhausted from dealing with horrible customer all day and a guy sat next to me v close and leaned into me and I barked at him. Straight up barked like a dog and started growling too. He just looked so shocked and looked around at the other passengers (no one made eye contact lol) and I kept doing to until he moved away. Ever since then if a man makes me uncomfortable I bark and growl at them and windmill my arms. It usually works.
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#17
Make it a habit to back into a parking space whenever possible. As you get into your car, you'll have more visibility of the area around you, you won't be as exposed when putting things into the trunk or backseat, and you will be able to drive away much faster.
As a bonus, most men don't expect a woman to back into a space and will often assume that the driver is male, making it less likely that they will target your car even if it is a "mom" car.
While on the subject of cars, be careful what you advertise on your back window and bumper. For example: that cute sport sticker that advertises your kids' school and peferred sport aslo makes it super easy for someone to look up the sport schedule and have a good idea of when you will not be home and for approximately how long.
As a bonus, most men don't expect a woman to back into a space and will often assume that the driver is male, making it less likely that they will target your car even if it is a "mom" car.
While on the subject of cars, be careful what you advertise on your back window and bumper. For example: that cute sport sticker that advertises your kids' school and peferred sport aslo makes it super easy for someone to look up the sport schedule and have a good idea of when you will not be home and for approximately how long.
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#18
In situations of chaos and uncertainty, there will always be men looking to hurt women. Always. It doesn't matter if it's a riot or a concert. There are men who will specifically use that chaos to isolate and harm women. I don't care if they look like a pastor, the moment they think they have a chance to get away with it, they're doing it.
3points
#19
Understand the process for a restraining order and its pros and cons.
Temporary restraining orders are typically fairly easy to obtain. They last until there can be a hearing for a longer-term order. Length depends on level of offense, evidence, your jurisdiction, and the judge.
Pros: When violated, gives you stronger legal standing to have an arrest - if the cops show up. It scares some men so they immediately stop harassing you.
Cons: It upsets some men to the point that they escalate against you. You also will need to provide your home and work addresses. So if your harasser doesn’t know where you live or work, he will now. It’s because he needs to know where not to go which makes sense but also sucks. If you move out of the jurisdiction, you need to update your restraining order with your new addresses. Also, cops don’t always come out when one is being violated.
Putting this out there because I see the “get a restraining order,” advice on Reddit a lot. As someone who has gone through the process with my ex, it is riskier than a lot of people think.
Temporary restraining orders are typically fairly easy to obtain. They last until there can be a hearing for a longer-term order. Length depends on level of offense, evidence, your jurisdiction, and the judge.
Pros: When violated, gives you stronger legal standing to have an arrest - if the cops show up. It scares some men so they immediately stop harassing you.
Cons: It upsets some men to the point that they escalate against you. You also will need to provide your home and work addresses. So if your harasser doesn’t know where you live or work, he will now. It’s because he needs to know where not to go which makes sense but also sucks. If you move out of the jurisdiction, you need to update your restraining order with your new addresses. Also, cops don’t always come out when one is being violated.
Putting this out there because I see the “get a restraining order,” advice on Reddit a lot. As someone who has gone through the process with my ex, it is riskier than a lot of people think.
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#20
Two tips, one from my mom and one from a self defense instructor, for if you’re ever pinned against a wall or on the ground:
Make the most disgusting vomit noise you can. Just the most ewwww hornking, retching sound, like you’re a half second away from puking all over him. People have a natural aversion to vomit and that could well make him instinctively jerk back, biting you a few extra seconds.
If he’s got a hand on you, use both your hands: off hand slaps over his to hold it in place. Then use your dominant hand to grab one finger and YANK it backwards as hard and as fast as you can. Broken finger hurts like hell.
Make the most disgusting vomit noise you can. Just the most ewwww hornking, retching sound, like you’re a half second away from puking all over him. People have a natural aversion to vomit and that could well make him instinctively jerk back, biting you a few extra seconds.
If he’s got a hand on you, use both your hands: off hand slaps over his to hold it in place. Then use your dominant hand to grab one finger and YANK it backwards as hard and as fast as you can. Broken finger hurts like hell.
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Monika PašukonytėBoredPanda StaffView profile