44 Safety Tips For Women That Might Seem Over The Top Until The Day They Actually Come In Handy

When I lived in downtown Atlanta I went to a dog rescue and got a 35lb ball of fluff and teeth. He (Jazz) was ‘unadoptable’ due to ‘being aggressive towards men.’ I can say for 100% sure that he kept me safe from attack (robbery or worse) 5 times. He lived to be 18 and was the best dog I’ve ever had. Did he bite men? Yes. Lots. Did Jazz keep me safe? 100%.

I would take him with me on errands like the grocery store and taught him to ‘guard my back’ while it was turned putting groceries in my car. I worked night shift nursing so I was frequently going to the grocery store or target at 8pm or later. Especially in the fall and winter when it got dark early he’d wait in the car for me, and I’d have him guard me while I loaded up. 3 times I had a man yell at me ‘get your dog under control’ I’d turn around while Jazz would be growling and look at them calmly and say ‘he’s on a 5ft leash- why do you need to be within 5ft of me? Is this your car next to me? What’s your name?’ They never respond and would turn tail.

Three times I know that Jazz kept me safe in a parking lot/ garage. Once on a hiking trail (he actually bit the that guys leg). And once with an ex, we were having a fight, and he corned me in the kitchen and I *knew* he was going to hit me. Within that second of realization, Jazz bit my ex on the foot. My ex left and texted me that he was breaking up with me because I kept a ‘violent’ dog. Rest in peace Jazzy, best buddy ever.

Also, once I had a guy knock on my condo door, Jazz was so incredible angry/barking/snarling that the guy just backed away. I have no idea if that guy was bad or just an Uber Eats or something- never found out.

My advice as a little 5ft 110lb lady: get a scrappy little guardian. At home, on the trail, or in the parking garage- never underestimate a barking/growling guardian. Btw: Jazz never bit me, my grandma or any of my roommates. He was so sweet to women.