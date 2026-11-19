Relationships are not always damaged by major arguments or dramatic betrayals. Sometimes, the way partners speak to each other during ordinary disagreements can gradually change how they feel about one another. According to CNBC, contempt is considered one of the most destructive communication patterns in romantic relationships because it attacks a person's character and self-worth rather than addressing a particular behavior.

Relationship researcher John Gottman identified it as the strongest predictor of divorce among the harmful communication patterns he studied. Contempt can take many forms, including mocking, name-calling, sarcastic remarks, hostile jokes, eye-rolling, and dismissive gestures. Although some of these behaviors might seem relatively harmless in isolation, they can communicate a sense of superiority and make the other person feel belittled.