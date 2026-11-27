until someone repeatedly confronts them about it or the red flags start becoming too overwhelming. For women, especially, they might stay blind to these problems until it’s too late; meanwhile, their physical and mental health may suffer in the process.

That’s probably why it seems like many ladies tend to

or completely transform after going through a breakup, ironically enough. To support this idea, we put together a list of photos of women who seem much healthier after their relationship ended, so you can decide whether the effect is real.