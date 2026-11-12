“Humiliated Every Time”: People Brutally Mock Man After Public Proposal Goes Horribly Wrong, Sparking Fierce Debate About Men

The video, reportedly filmed in Tashkent, has sparked a fierce debate about who was really at fault.

Some viewers are mocking the man for putting himself in that position, while others question the woman's reaction.

“I don’t know who was at fault, but this isn’t the way to do things. Zero sympathy...” one commenter wrote.

A public marriage proposal in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, ended with the woman throwing the ring at the man’s face

Highlights A public marriage proposal took a humiliating turn, sparking a heated debate about proposal etiquette.

The viral video divided viewers, with some criticizing the woman’s reaction and others questioning the man’s decision to propose in public.

As netizens dissected the awkward moment, a relationship expert weighed in on how couples should approach engagement.

The viral footage reportedly emerged from a restaurant in the capital of Uzbekistan and began circulating widely on social media on Wednesday, November 11.

Although a marriage proposal is usually a celebratory milestone, this one quickly became an uncomfortable spectacle for everyone around them.

In the clip, a man dressed entirely in black approaches a woman seated at a table with what appear to be her friends and family.

He then presents her with a large bouquet of flowers and an engagement ring.

However, the moment takes a dramatic turn when the unidentified woman rejects the proposal and throws the ring box at him.

He then walks out of the restaurant, leaving the engagement ring behind on the table.

The woman’s friends, who initially seemed excited for her to say “yes,” appeared surprised by her reaction, with reports suggesting they also disapproved of how she handled the rejection.

The clip quickly sparked a heated discussion, with many viewers criticizing the man, arguing that he should have known whether she would accept before making such a personal decision in front of an audience.

Netizens were strongly divided over whether the woman or the man was responsible for the humiliating moment

One person wrote, " I have no sympathy for men who embarrass themselves like this... Serves him right for being such an idiot!"

"You don’t propose to a girl unless you’re sure she’ll say yes... a man can more or less tell whether she’ll accept …” another user added.

Others expressed, "What this young man did is absolutely wrong. You don’t just barge into another dining event without even dressing appropriately and propose marriage. I’d be upset too if I were this girl and someone proposed to me like that."

One commenter questioned, "Did he confirm beforehand whether the girl wanted to marry him? Or was he trying to pressure her into accepting his proposal in front of the public? We cannot assume that the girl is in the wrong."

Another comment read, "The boy looked as if he’d seen her at the next table, liked her, and came over to propose."

Another person said, "Doesn't the man sense how the relationship is going? Doesn't he have some idea whether his marriage proposal will be accepted? What a shame."

"He came dressed like he was going to the market. He just showed up and blurted it out. I mean, it would've been tacky to propose, but you can tell from the way the woman sits and carries herself that she prefers something more intimate and luxurious ."

Others felt that both people could have handled the situation better, arguing that a rejection did not have to become a public humiliation.

One netizen wrote, “So embarrassing. If it were me, I would’ve at least taken the ring and not just leave it there…”

One netizen commented, "The woman could have turned him down more politely, but the man wasn’t very polite either. Maybe it wasn’t the right time, maybe they hadn’t built that connection. I think proposing marriage to someone without being sure is naive too."

"The only consolation: the guy may have left his pride on the table, but at least he got out of a lifetime of making the wrong choice in 5 seconds. The ring is gone, but his life is saved,” a second user chimed in.

While the footage has also prompted questions about whether the two people were actually in a relationship, neither person's identity nor the history of their relationship has been confirmed.

Some viewers even speculated that he might have approached her without an established romantic relationship.

The debate has also revived a familiar question about marriage proposals: should the question itself be a surprise, or should partners have already discussed the decision to get married?

According to The Knot's 2024 Jewelry and Engagement Study, 57% of couples began discussing engagement and marriage more than a year before the proposal took place.

The publication also reported that only 13% of proposers described their proposal as a spontaneous gesture

The figures suggest that, for many couples, the proposal may surprise them in its timing and presentation, but the possibility of marriage is not entirely unexpected.

Licensed marriage and family therapist Caleb Birkhoff told the outlet that talking about marriage beforehand is “an excellent idea.”

Dating coaches widely agree that the timing and setting of a proposal can be a surprise, but the decision to get married “should not be”

Having those conversations “can help couples understand whether they share the same expectations” and are ready to take the next step.

According to the expert , it also gives them “an opportunity to discuss important subjects” such as finances, children, career plans, and where they want to live.

The Tashkent incident has highlighted how differently people view a surprise proposal.

While some see it as romantic, others believe the decision to get married should never come completely out of the blue.

Without prior conversations, partners may have different expectations about the relationship's future or may simply not be ready to get engaged at the same time.

A public proposal can make that difference even more difficult to navigate.

Some people might feel compelled to say yes to avoid embarrassing their partner, while others may choose to reject the proposal immediately rather than give an answer they do not mean.

That does not, however, mean every unexpected proposal will end in rejection.

“Bro, don't propose if you're not sure about the other person. This is on you 100%,” one social media user wrote