An old video showing a woman screaming “For America!” inside a Georgia bar has resurfaced years later, and viewers cannot get over her husband’s reaction.

As she appears to shout at people around her, her companion quickly steps in and carries her towards the exit while other customers watch and laugh .

"You get the idea from his reaction that that's not the first time he's had to haul her a*s out of someplace,” said one netizen.

Highlights An old video showing a woman's unusual outburst inside a Georgia bar has found a new audience online.

While she continued shouting at people around her, her companion appeared to have a very different idea about how the situation should end.

The clip has also reignited debate about its possible connection to Georgia's 2020 election.

An old video of a white woman screaming “For America” has resurfaced online

The short clip gained attention online in 2020 after it was shared on TikTok and Reddit.

A social media caption claimed the woman was upset about Georgia turning blue in the presidential election, with one Reddit post describing her as a “Karen” who couldn't accept the state voting Democratic.

In the video, the woman can be heard shouting, “For America!” at someone behind the bar before turning towards the person recording her.

Her words and behavior seem to catch the attention of nearby customers, but they don't seem particularly interested in joining the argument.

Instead, several people can be seen laughing as the woman continues her outburst.

The moment that really caught viewers' attention comes when her husband steps in.

Wearing a football jersey, he grabs her from behind and quickly moves her towards the exit. He eventually lifts her off the ground and carries her out of the bar.

One customer even repeats her shouted words in a mocking voice, saying, "For America !"

The original video was reportedly posted on TikTok by user @sosassy2019 and received more than a million views.

It was later shared on Reddit, where the caption read, " Karen cannot accept Georgia becoming a blue state."

The video was reportedly linked to Georgia’s 2020 election; however, the actual context remains unclear

The clip spread during a politically charged period in 2020, when Georgia made headlines after voting for Joe Biden in the presidential election. It was the first time the state had backed a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992.

Biden won Georgia by fewer than 12,000 votes, and Black voters played an important role in his victory. Their turnout helped build the Democratic coalition that carried him across the state.

Because of the timing, social media users connected the woman's outburst to the election result.

The caption suggested that she was angry about Georgia becoming a blue state, and many viewers accepted that explanation.

However, an earlier report by The Daily Dot pointed out that the footage did not actually establish why she was shouting.

The report also noted that nobody inside the bar, including the workers , appeared to be wearing a face mask.

At the time, Georgia had issued an order requiring employees at bars and restaurants to wear masks during their shifts. That raised questions about whether the incident had even taken place during the election period.

The footage found a fresh audience after being reshared on social media

The footage was shared again on X on November 22.

"You get the idea from his reaction that that's not the first time he's had to haul her a*s out of someplace," one viewer joked.

Another person pointed out the irony of the man's outfit , writing, "She says that after her husband is wearing the jersey of a black man's name"

The comment referred to the football jersey bearing the name of Julio Jones, the former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver.

Others thought the man was trying to avoid making an already awkward situation worse.

"Her husband is a smart man. He wants no part of taking a beating on her behalf," one commenter wrote.

Others seemed unbothered by the whole ordeal, with one writing, “That —- don’t fly in Atlanta. Wrong city for that racist —-. Sit your — down, be respectful , and enjoy the vibes!”

Another said, “Dude, that yelled ‘America!’ at the end got me d**d.”

"And her husband wearing a black players jersey," wrote one netizen